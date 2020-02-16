Here are the boys basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 16 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

Buy Photo Duane Wright and Detroit Cass Tech is the top-ranked team in Detroit, according to David Goricki's updated boys basketball rankings. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

State Super 20

1. River Rouge (16-1)

2. Flint Beecher (15-1)

3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (15-1)

4. Benton Harbor (15-1)

5. Clarkston (14-1)

6. Detroit Cass Tech (17-1)

7. Grand Rapids Christian (14-1)

8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (14-2)

9. Ann Arbor Huron (14-1)

10. Ypsilanti Lincoln (13-2)

11. Waterford Mott (14-2)

12. Grand Blanc (14-3)

13. Detroit Edison (10-4)

14. Muskegon (13-2)

15. Mount Pleasant (15-0)

16. Wyoming (14-1)

17. Bridgeport (16-1)

18. Macomb Dakota (14-3)

19. Detroit Douglass (14-3)

20. East Lansing (13-1)

Detroit

1. Detroit Cass Tech (17-1)

2. Detroit Edison (10-4)

3. Detroit Douglass (15-4)

4. Detroit King (13-4)

5. U-D Jesuit (10-6)

6. Detroit Loyola (12-2)

7. Detroit CMA (12-4)

8. Detroit Mumford (10-7)

9. Detroit Henry Ford (8-7)

10. Detroit Pershing (10-6)

(tie) Detroit Western (7-7)

North

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (15-1)

2. Clarkston (14-1)

3. Waterford Mott (14-2)

4. Southfield A&T (12-2)

5. Southfield Christian (13-3)

6. Howell (13-3)

7. North Farmington (11-5)

8. Birmingham Brother Rice (10-6)

9. Troy (11-3)

10. Ferndale (6-8)

East

1. Macomb Dakota (14-3)

2. Grosse Pointe South (14-2)

3. Hamtramck (13-3)

4. Eastpointe (13-2)

5. Harper Woods Chandler Park (11-2)

6. Warren De La Salle (9-6)

7. Roseville (9-7)

8. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (11-4)

9. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (12-2)

10. Macomb Lutheran North (12-2)

More: Saturday's preps: Harper Woods Chandler Park coasts to win in Charter quarters

West

1. River Rouge (16-1)

2. Ann Arbor Huron (14-1)

3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (13-2)

4. Ann Arbor Skyline (11-5)

5. Belleville (13-3)

6. Westland John Glenn (11-5)

7. Canton (11-5)

8. Northville (12-4)

9. Romulus (12-3)

10. Dearborn Divine Child (10-4)

(tie) Redford Thurston (13-1)

david.goricki@detroitnews.com