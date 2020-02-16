Here are the girls basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 16 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (14-0)

Buy Photo Nika Dorsey and Detroit Renaissance are the second-ranked team in Detroit in David Goricki's updated girls basketball rankings. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

2. East Lansing (15-1)

3. Adrian Lenawee Christian (15-1)

4. Detroit Renaissance (16-2)

5. Hudsonville (15-1)

6. Brighton (15-1)

7. Hartland (15-1)

8. East Grand Rapids (16-1)

9. Macomb Dakota (15-2)

10. Birmingham Marian (13-3)

11. Farmington Hills Mercy (15-2)

12. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (14-2)

13. Grass Lake (14-2)

14. Pewamo-Westphalia (13-2)

15. Grosse Pointe South (14-3)

16. Ann Arbor Huron (15-2)

17. East Kentwood (13-3)

18. Michigan Center (13-3)

19. Sault Ste. Marie (15-1)

20. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (15-4)

(tie) Port Huron (18-0)

Detroit

1. Detroit Edison (14-0)

2. Detroit Renaissance (16-2)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (14-2)

4. Detroit King (12-2)

5. Detroit Mumford (10-3)

6. Detroit Cody (12-4)

7. Detroit Denby (10-5)

8. Detroit Pershing (11-4)

9. Detroit CMA (8-8)

10. Detroit East English (5-7)

More: Kailee Davis' 34-point outing powers Detroit Renaissance to PSL girls title

North

1. Brighton (15-1)

2. Hartland (15-1)

3. Birmingham Marian (13-3)

4. Farmington Hills Mercy (15-2)

5. Howell (12-4)

6. West Bloomfield (12-4)

7. Clarkston (12-4)

8. Southfield A&T (11-7)

9. Walled Lake Western (13-4)

10. Waterford Mott (13-5)

(tie) South Lyon East (11-5)

East

1. Macomb Dakota (15-2)

2. Grosse Pointe South (14-3)

3. Port Huron (18-0)

4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (10-6)

5. Grosse Pointe North (12-5)

6. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (13-3)

7. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (14-3)

8. Marine City (15-2)

9. Utica Eisenhower (9-8)

10. Marysville (12-6)

West

1. Ann Arbor Huron (15-2)

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (15-4)

3. Saline (14-2)

4. Wayne (13-3)

5. Dearborn (14-2)

6. Dearborn Divine Child (10-7)

7. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (13-1)

8. Flat Rock (15-3)

9. Dearborn Heights Crestwood (14-3)

10. Carleton Airport 13-4

(tie) Ann Arbor Pioneer (9-8)

david.goricki@detroitnews.com