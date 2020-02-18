Hartland — Madi Moyer knew the ball was coming to her in the closing seconds with the Kensington Lakes Activities Association West Division championship hanging in the balance Tuesday night.

As Moyer watched Hartland senior guard Nikki Dompierre drive the lane, she saw Dompierre’s pass headed her way.

“Just make it Madi, just make it,” Moyer said to herself before knocking down the 3-pointer from the left corner with three seconds remaining to give No. 7 Hartland a 36-33 victory over No. 6 Brighton.

“I had never practiced that shot before in my life," Moyer said, "but it was such an amazing feeling to shoot and then have it go in and hear the crowd go crazy … such a big crowd tonight.”

Yes, it was, especially since Brighton had handed Hartland its lone loss of the season 41-33 on Jan. 24. Hartland (16-1, 12-1) clinched the West Division title since Howell handed Brighton (15-2, 11-2) an earlier loss.

The KLAA West showdown showcased a pair of outstanding centers in Michigan-bound Whitney Sollom for Hartland and Bowling Green-bound Sophie Dziekan.

Sollom (six points, seven rebounds) and Dziekan (six points, eight rebounds) neutralized each other, though Sollom sat for large portions of the game in foul trouble.

Sollom played tough defense to prevent Dziekan from scoring inside with less than 30 seconds remaining and Dompierre did the rest, bringing the ball up and finding Moyer for the winning shot.

“This is kind of like a throwback game, big crowd, championship game and the teams know each other so well,” Hartland coach Don Palmer said.

“I guess we did just enough to win and the kids made a couple of big plays at the end, and the kids who made them, Nikki Dompierre is a senior, been on varsity for three years and Moyer’s been on varsity three years, so we were fortunate the game was determined by them, but there’s no difference in these two teams. They are two great teams.”

Hartland led 11-10 after one and 24-16 at halftime but was limited to two points in the third quarter as Brighton pulled within 26-25.

Hartland, which had made just 11 of 39 shots through three quarters, missed its first eight shots during the fourth, including five 3-pointers while Brighton went on a 7-2 run to take a 32-28 lead with 3:30 left.

Dompierre made a 3-pointer — her lone points of the game — with 3:15 left to cut the deficit to 32-31 and later found Moyer for the difference.

Sophomore guard Amanda Roach scored 10 for Hartland, all in the first half, while Moyer scored nine, five coming during the fourth quarter.

Elaine Halonen scored 11 for Brighton.

