Bryce Shields scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as Warren Mott edged Utica Eisenhower, 61-57, in a boys basketball game Thursday night.

Warren Mott coach Jeff Olind said the game was close throughout and praised the performances of Shields and Dennis Mayfield in the win.

"Bryce is a scorer, he stepped up and made shots for us when it mattered," Olind said.

Eisenhower kept it close thanks to Matteo Condela's 18 points, as he made three 3-pointers in the second half.

Eisenhower continued to make 3-pointers, but it was Mott's consistency from the free-throw line that gave it the advantage in the end, as it made 14 in the fourth quarter.

Mayfield had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and some of those points came at the charity stripe in that crucial fourth quarter.

"Dennis played his heart out," Olind said. "He hit his free throws to seal the game for us."

Mott is 5-11 and Olind hopes this win helps it through the rest of the season.

"We went through a slump, now we're playing better basketball, and hopefully we're building momentum going to the district (tournament)," Olind said.

Eisenhower falls to 3-14.

More boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 67, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 44: Jack Fairman had 15 points and Jordan Roebuck had 13 points for Cranbrook (12-4). Tono Munoz had 12 points for Oakland Christian (7-10).

Macomb Dakota 76, Romeo 53: Ryan Rollins had 27 points with 12 rebounds, four assists, and five steals, and Joshua Hines had 21 points with five rebounds, six assists and four steals for Dakota (15-3). Greg Tarr had 22 points for Romeo (7-10).

Novi Christian Academy 75, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 62: Johnathan Blackwell had 31 points, Ethan Cooper had 17 points, and Jack Hensley had 10 points for Novi Christian (10-7). Joey Thibodeau had 24 points and Mike McGrath had 18 points for Everest Collegiate (11-5).

Roseville 51, New Haven 43: Jason Hunter had 18 points and Anthony Cukaj had 16 points for Roseville (10-7). Brent Wiles had 15 points for New Haven (9-8).

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 70, Livonia Clarenceville 37: Maurice Anderson had 18 points and six assists, and Malcolm Clements had 14 points for Ypsilanti Prep (12-6). Clarenceville is 8-9.

Boys basketball scores

Allen Park Cabrini 61, Dearborn Heights Star International 48

Dearborn Divine Child 59, Detroit Denby 38

Eastpointe 82, Clawson 49

Fraser 49, Utica 39

Grosse Pointe South 64, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56

Marine City 59, Clinton Township Clintondale 38

Madison Heights Madison 61, Center Line 47

Marysville 56, Hazel Park 53 (OT)

Port Huron Northern 91, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 63

Utica Ford 66, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 52

Warren Lincoln 68, Madison Heights Lamphere 63

Warren Woods Tower 64, St Clair Shores Lake Shore 62

Girls basketball

Bloomfield Hills 41, Royal Oak 38: Ang Savaya had 14 points for Bloomfield Hills (7-10, 2-8 OAA Red). Sarah Soraghan had 15 points with six rebounds and Sarah Ammon had 10 points with six rebounds for Royal Oak (9-9, 3-7).

Lincoln Park 53, Allen Park 47: Karrington Gordon had 29 points for Lincoln Park (12-6, 11-3 Downriver). Maddie Stybel had 20 points for Allen Park (8-9, 8-6).

Riverview 56, Monroe Jefferson 8: Shannon McAlinden had 20 points and Kylie Skidmore had 11 points for Riverview (12-7, 8-6 Huron). Monroe Jefferson is 1-17, 0-14.

Troy 59, Rochester Adams 51: Kendal Zeiter had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Athena Samson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Troy (13-5, 7-4 OAA White). Maddie Dolenga had 17 points for Rochester Adams (12-7, 7-4).

Girls basketball scores

Auburn Hills Avondale 60, Oxford 47

Brighton 66, Salem 24

Clarkston 60, Birmingham Groves 42

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 56, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 35

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 38, Detroit Cristo Rey 9

Dearborn Heights Star International 40, Pontiac Arts & Technology Academy 37 (OT)

Harper Woods Chandler Park 50, West Bloomfield 43

Lake Orion 47, Troy Athens 39

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 51, New Boston Huron 24

Southfield Arts & Technology 49, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 22