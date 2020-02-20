Julia Bishop hit a free throw with one second left to lift Farmington Hills Mercy past Dearborn Divine Child on Wednesday night in a Catholic League semifinal playoff game.

After Bishop hit the first free throw, she intentionally missed the second to allow the clock to run out.

Maya White scored 18 and Bishop finished with 15 for Mercy (16-2).

Kennedy Blair led all scorers with 28 points for Divine Child (10-8).

More girls basketball

Detroit Renaissance 67, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 59: Kailee Davis scored 25, Taylor Anderson 14 and Naikyah Finley 11 for Renaissance (17-2). Aaliyah McQueen scored 19 and Chenelle King 18 for Carman-Ainsworth (14-3).

Roseville 56, Madison Heights Madison 19: Rim Bououdina scored 17 and Gracie Magee nine for Roseville (6-12).

Boys basketball

Detroit Department of Pubic Safety 62, Mount Clemens 59: Couron Steele scored 23 with 10 rebounds, and Maurice Williams and C.J. Brown 11 for DPS (11-7). Javon Hannah scored 25 for Mount Clemens.

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 52, Warren Michigan Collegiate 49: Jayland Randall scored 25 and Terrance Brown had 10 points for Chandler Park (12-2). Nick Johnson scored 22 for Michigan Collegiate.