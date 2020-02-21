Ypsilanti — Defending Division 1 state champion Ypsilanti Lincoln and 6-foot-9 sophomore sensation Emoni Bates have needed to work overtime to pick up wins this week.

On Friday, Bates scored 40 and added 12 rebounds as Lincoln (15-2) defeated rival Ypsilanti 67-60 before more than 3,000 spectators in overtime at Eastern Michigan University’s Convocation Center.

Buy Photo Redford Thurston's Khali Freeman brings the ball up the court while closely guarded by Redford Union's Malik O'Neal during the first half. (Photo: Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News)

The victory comes after Bates, who is considered the premier player in the nation, scored a career-high 63-points Tuesday night in a 108-102 double-overtime victory over Chelsea at Lincoln High School.

Bates could have ended things in regulation Friday. After the phenom missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with approximately 30 seconds left, Ypsilanti made two free throws to pull even. Bates then missed on a runner as time expired.

After Ypsilanti took a 56-54 lead to start overtime, Bates made a pair of free throws after getting fouled and then found Kamari Benson-Joplin for an inside basket. Bates made a 3-pointer from the left wing for a 61-56 lead with 2:25 remaining.

Lincoln, which is ranked No. 10 in the News Super 20, led the rest of the way in improving to 13-0 in the SEC White.

“My teammates trust me, so I had to pick my teammates up in overtime,” Bates said. “We knew we had to keep fighting and I think winning these overtime games will help us when we play in the state playoffs.”

On facing Lincoln’s rival in front of a big crowd, Bates replied: “It’s a good game. I know every game we play them it will be a good battle.”

Lincoln already clinched the SEC White Division championship, which included a 59-43 win over Ypsilanti (7-10, 5-7) on Jan. 31.

On his career-high 63-point game when he also grabbed 21 rebounds, Bates said: “It was just a good night for me. My teammates were trusting me with the ball and I was just taking good shots.”

Bates averaged 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds last season to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. He is averaging 32.9 points and 8.9 rebounds this season.

Bates was the second player to score 63 in a game this season, joining Houghton’s 6-6 senior Brad Simonsen (Michigan Tech) who had the big night in an 88-83 loss to Ishpeming on Feb. 4.

Mount Clemens 6-4 sophomore forward Javaughn Hannah scored a Macomb County record 60 points in a 98-58 rout of Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac on Feb. 5.

On Friday, Lincoln made five of its first six shots while Ypsilanti (7-10, 5-7) missed its first 13 to take a 15-3 lead and the lead could have been larger, but Lincoln made just 7-of-16 first-quarter free throws.

It was in the opening quarter when Lincoln’s 6-9, 310-pound Tate MacKenzie set the tempo by blocking multiple shots and getting rebounds to start his team’s transition game.

Lincoln made just 3-of-15 shots from the field the rest of the half while Ypsilanti played tough defense and took multiple charges to take a 32-31 halftime lead.

Lincoln led 43-42 after three, but Ypsilanti held a 47-43 lead when junior guard Elliott Lucas Henderson (23 points) made a 3-pointer and 6-4 senior Roderick Boatwright scored in transition, but Bates had consecutive steals and turned them into transition baskets to pull Lincoln even.

Bates continued to make big plays in overtime to make sure Lincoln remained unbeaten in the SEC.

“We knew it was going to be a grind type of game, so it came down to free throws and in the first half we didn’t shoot very well,” Lincoln coach Jesse Davis said. “We knew Ypsilanti would be ready for us. They tied us up and even took the lead, and then it boiled down to another overtime game. I like games like this because it shows the toughness of your team. You have to be able to battle through that adversity to win the tough games.”

More boys basketball

Brighton 51, Salem 42: Jacob Edwards scored 14 and Owen Ehman had 14 for Brighton (7-11, 7-7 KLAA West). Salem is 5-13, 2-12.

Detroit Mumford 65, Detroit Voyegeur 26: Alan Gee Jr. scored 20 and DeSean McMurray 15 for Mumford (11-7). Voyegeur is 8-6.

Farmington 80, Oxford 77: Jaden Akins scored 24, Zion Carroll 20, Tariq Humes 17 and Robert Davis Jr. 16 for Farmington (8-10, 7-3 OAA White). Trey Townsend scored 34 for Oxford (9-8, 3-6).

Harper Woods Chandler Park 53, Detroit Public Safety 40: Damario Adley had 21 points with seven rebounds and Jayland Randall had 13 points with 10 rebounds for Chandler Park (13-2). Public Safety is 11-8.

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 71, Flint International 54: Marsae Joseph scored 17, Ryan Brown 13 and Caron Williams 11 for L’Anse Creuse (7-10). Ja’Vavion Stevenson scored 16 and Ja’Marion Fricks 13 for Flint International (12-4).

Livonia Stevenson 89, Livonia Churchill 71: Nate Waligora had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Evan Bradford had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Jacob Mars had 13 points for Stevenson (12-6, 9-5 KLAA East). Chase Loving had 30 points and Jordan Garcia had 15 points for Churchill (1-17, 0-14).

Northville 53, Howell 44: Zach Shoemaker scored 24 and Grant Mathiesen had 21 for Northville (14-4, 10-4 KLAA West). Tony Honkaala scored 21 for Howell (14-4, 11-3).

Romulus 70, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 46: Terrance Broughton scored 27 and Keyshawn Kyle had 18 for Romulus (14-3, 11-1 WWAC). Crestwood is 9-7, 7-5.

Walled Lake Northern 41, South Lyon East 40 (OT): Carter Polan scored 10 for Northern (7-9, 5-7 LVC). Nick Branton scored 12 and Zander Desentz 11 for South Lyon East (12-4, 8-4).

Warren Michigan Collegiate 71, Mount Clemens 70: Delshawn Dixon scored 18 with 11 assists, Mikqwon McClain scored 17 with 12 rebounds and Deion Black scored 17 for Michigan Collegiate (12-5). Javaughn Hannah scored 41 for Mount Clemens (8-9).

Boys scores

Blue Water Area

Croswell-Lexington 59, Algonac 12

Richmond 45, Almont 39

Downriver

Lincoln Park 61, Dearborn Edsel Ford 54

Woodhaven 42, Allen Park 33

Wyandotte 61, Gibraltar Carlson 57

Flint Metro

Ortonville Brandon 68, Corunna 36

Huron

Carleton Airport 43, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 26

Flat Rock 52, New Boston Huron 51 (OT)

Milan 57, Riverview 39

KLAA

Canton 58, Plymouth 57

Dearborn Fordson 40, Livonia Franklin 37

Westland John Glenn 73, Dearborn 67

Lakes Valley

Milford 37, Walled Lake Western 17

Waterford Mott 78, Walled Lake Central 38

White Lake Lakeland 75, Waterford Kettering 56

OAA

Auburn Hills Avondale 48, Rochester 40

Berkley 53, Birmingham Seaholm 49

Birmingham Groves 75, Rochester Adams 39

Clarkston 63, Ferndale 48

Lake Orion 57, Bloomfield Hills 53

Royal Oak 58, Pontiac 56

Troy 61, Troy Athens 49

West Bloomfield 67, Oak Park 56

Southeastern

Ann Arbor Huron 63, Ann Arbor Pioneer 48

Saline 49, Ann Arbor Skyline 47

Temperance Bedford 54, Monroe 51

Ypsilanti Lincoln 67, Ypsilanti 60

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 66, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 52

Melvindale 53, Garden City 26

Redford Thurston 48, Redford Union 34

Others

Pontiac Excellence 73, Detroit Frontier 49

Taylor Trillium 79, Hope of Detroit 37

Girls basketball

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 42, Plymouth Christian 33: Kallie McElroy scored 17 for Inter-City Baptist (15-1, 7-0 MIAC). Anna Fernandez had 15 points for Plymouth Christian (12-6, 3-4).

Dearborn 47, Westland John Glenn 22: Nour Saab had 12 points, and Erin Moran and Justina Szalkowski each had 10 points for Dearborn (16-2, 12-2 KLAA East). Taylor Watkins-Johnson had 10 points for Westland John Glenn (5-13, 3-11).

Ecorse 57, Hamtramck 26: Hope Howard scored 20, Alliyah Davis 11, and Carlesa Taylor 10 for Ecorse (13-2, 9-1 MMAC). Hamtramck is 8-9, 4-5.

Hartland 50, Novi 32: Whitney Sollom had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Hartland (17-1, 13-1 KLAA West). Eva Khalil had seven points for Novi (8-10, 5-9).

Lincoln Park 58, Dearborn Edsel Ford 34: Karrington Gordon, Briana Ward and Alicia Laster each scored 17 for Lincoln Park (13-6, 12-3 Downriver). Elizabeth Kowalsky scored 11 for Edsel Ford (2-17, 2-14).

Plymouth 45, Canton 18: Kendall LaFlair scored 14 and Ella Riley had 11 for Plymouth (10-8, 7-7 KLAA West). Canton is 1-17, 1-13.

River Rouge 62, Harper Woods 57: Detorri Hall scored 30 and Curtisey Williams had 10 for River Rouge (10-5, 7-2 MMAC). Harper Woods is 10-6, 6-3.

South Lyon East 49, Walled Lake Northern 41: Mina Perl had 21 points for South Lyon East (12-6, 12-2 Lakes Valley). Kelly Hickey had 16 points for Walled Northern (6-12, 6-8).

Trenton 49, Southgate Anderson 19: Kayla Everingham scored 11 and Alayna Mulford scored eight for Trenton (16-3, 13-2 DRL). Southgate is 4-14, 3-12.

Girls scores

Blue Water Area

Almont 57, Richmond 28

Croswell-Lexington 53, Algonac 43

Catholic League

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 51, Ann Arbor Greenhills 38

Downriver

Woodhaven 42, Allen Park 33

Wyandotte 60, Gibraltar Carlson 52

Flint Metro

Corunna 49, Ortonville Brandon 38

KLAA

Howell 55, Northville 31

Livonia Churchill 53, Livonia Stevenson 50

Wayne Memorial 66, Belleville 26

Lakes Valley

Walled Lake Western 52, Milford 29

MAC

Hazel Park 38, Warren Mott 29

Sterling Heights Stevenson 36, Roseville 22

Warren Fitzgerald 47, Madison Heights Madison 29

OAA

Berkley 44, North Farmington 36

Birmingham Seaholm 37, Ferndale 26

Southeastern

Ann Arbor Huron 60, Ann Arbor Pioneer 47

Dexter 47, Chelsea 41

Saline 56, Ann Arbor Skyline 16

Temperance Bedford 49, Monroe 31

Western Wayne

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 41, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 36

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 36, Romulus 26

Redford Thurston 38, Redford Union 26

Others

Allen Park Cabrini 62, Romulus Summit North 57

Detroit Edison 51, Saginaw Heritage 33

david.goricki@detroitnews.com

Detroit News staff contributed