Julian Roper scored 26, Kareen Rozier 18 and Lorne Bowman 15 as Orchard Lake St. Mary's cruised to an 85-55 victory over Dearborn Divine Child on Saturday in a Catholic League quarterfinal playoff.

Buy Photo Orchard Lake's Julian Roper Jr. reacts after hitting a shot in the first half. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

St. Mary's (16-1) faces Birmingham Brother Rice in a semifinal at Birmingham Marian High. Tip-off is 7.

Andrew Iaquanilello had 26 points to lead Divine Child (12-5).

More Catholic League playoffs

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 89, Detroit Cristo Rey 84, OT; Jordan Roebuck scored 23, Jack Fairman 21 and Cam Garner 17 for Cranbrook (13-4). Alonzo Fears had 29 points and Satchel Love 22 for Cristo Rey (18-3).

More boys basketball

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 57, Taylor 55, 2OT: Ethan Howard scored 14, Ben Estell 13 and Ethan Lividini 11 for Inter-City Baptist (9-8). Jayon Kimbrough had 19 points and Jeremy Benson 11 for Taylor (5-11).

Detroit Edison Public School Academy 68, Detroit King 56: Calvin Marshall scored 24 and Ralph Bland II 10 for Edison (12-4). Omar Zeigler had 23 points and Davon Walker 18 for King.