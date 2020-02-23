LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Here are the boys basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 23 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. River Rouge (17-1)

2. Flint Beecher (18-1)

3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (16-1)

4. Clarkston (16-1)

5. Detroit Cass Tech (17-1)

6. Benton Harbor (16-2)

7. Grand Rapids Christian (16-1) 

8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (15-2) 

9. Ann Arbor Huron (16-1) 

10. Ypsilanti Lincoln (15-2) 

11. Waterford Mott (15-2) 

12. Grand Blanc (15-3) 

13. Detroit Edison (12-4) 

14. Muskegon (15-2) 

15. Mt. Pleasant (16-0) 

16. Wyoming (16-1) 

17. Bridgeport (17-1) 

18. Macomb Dakota (15-3)

19. East Lansing (15-1)

T20. Detroit Douglass (15-4) 

T20. Hudsonville (15-2)

Detroit

1. Detroit Cass Tech (17-1) 

2. Detroit Edison (12-4) 

3. Detroit Douglass (15-4) 

4. Detroit King (13-5) 

5. U-D Jesuit (11-6) 

6. Detroit Loyola (13-2) 

7. Detroit CMA (12-4) 

8. Detroit Mumford (11-7)

9. Detroit Henry Ford (8-7) 

10. Detroit Pershing (11-6)

North

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (16-1) 

2. Clarkston (16-1) 

3. Waterford Mott (15-2) 

4. Southfield A&T (13-2)

5. Southfield Christian (13-3) 

6. Howell (14-4) 

7. North Farmington (12-5) 

8. Troy (13-3)

9. Birmingham Brother Rice (11-6) 

10. Ferndale (8-9)

East

1. Macomb Dakota (15-3) 

2. Grosse Pointe South (15-2) 

3. Hamtramck (14-3) 

4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (13-2)

5. Eastpointe (15-3) 

6. Roseville (10-7)

7. Warren De La Salle (10-7) 

8. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (14-2)

9. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (11-6) 

T10. Macomb Lutheran North (13-3)

T10. Marine City (13-3)

Redford Thurston 48, Redford Union 34
Redford Union's D'Antwan Jones and Redford Thurston's Ricky Davis battle for the opening tip-off at the start of the game Friday night.
Redford Union's D'Antwan Jones and Redford Thurston's Ricky Davis battle for the opening tip-off at the start of the game Friday night. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Union head coach Randall Taylor looks on as his team takes on Redford Thurston Friday night.
Redford Union head coach Randall Taylor looks on as his team takes on Redford Thurston Friday night. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Thurston's Emmanuel Taylor is introduced prior to the game between Redford Thurston and Redford Union Friday night.
Redford Thurston's Emmanuel Taylor is introduced prior to the game between Redford Thurston and Redford Union Friday night. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Union's Malik O'Neal drives to the basket against Redford Thurston's Julian Cook during the second half of the game at Redford Thurston Friday night.
Redford Union's Malik O'Neal drives to the basket against Redford Thurston's Julian Cook during the second half of the game at Redford Thurston Friday night. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Thurston's Isaiah Turner puts up a lay up while being guarded by Redford Union's D'Antwan Jones during the second half.
Redford Thurston's Isaiah Turner puts up a lay up while being guarded by Redford Union's D'Antwan Jones during the second half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Thurston's Khali Freeman drives to the basket against Redford Union's D'Antwan Jones during the first half.
Redford Thurston's Khali Freeman drives to the basket against Redford Union's D'Antwan Jones during the first half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Union's Robert Thorpe blocks a shot by Redford Thurston's Khali Freeman during the second half.
Redford Union's Robert Thorpe blocks a shot by Redford Thurston's Khali Freeman during the second half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Student fans cheer during the second half of the game between Redford Thurston and Redford Union.
Student fans cheer during the second half of the game between Redford Thurston and Redford Union. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Thurston's Jordan Buxton dunks the ball against Redford Union's Denim Ray-Barrow during the second half.
Redford Thurston's Jordan Buxton dunks the ball against Redford Union's Denim Ray-Barrow during the second half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Thurston's head coach Brian Bates talks with his team from the sideline during the second half.
Redford Thurston's head coach Brian Bates talks with his team from the sideline during the second half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Thurston's head coach Brian Bates talks with his team during a timeout during the second half.
Redford Thurston's head coach Brian Bates talks with his team during a timeout during the second half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Union's head coach Randall Taylor talks with his team during a timeout during the second half.
Redford Union's head coach Randall Taylor talks with his team during a timeout during the second half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Union's Malik O'Neal drives to the basket against Redford Thurston's Jordan Buxton during the first half.
Redford Union's Malik O'Neal drives to the basket against Redford Thurston's Jordan Buxton during the first half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Union's Braylon Allison takes a shot while Redford Thurston's Julian Cook attempts to block during the first half.
Redford Union's Braylon Allison takes a shot while Redford Thurston's Julian Cook attempts to block during the first half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Union's D'Antwan Jones and Malik O'Neal jump for a rebound against Redford Thurston's Emanuel Taylor during the first half.
Redford Union's D'Antwan Jones and Malik O'Neal jump for a rebound against Redford Thurston's Emanuel Taylor during the first half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Thurston's Emmanuel Taylor brings the ball up the court while closely guarded by Redford Union's Malik O'Neal during the first half.
Redford Thurston's Emmanuel Taylor brings the ball up the court while closely guarded by Redford Union's Malik O'Neal during the first half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Thurston's Deshawn Graves jumps for a lay up closely guarded by Redford Union's Malik Terry during the first half.
Redford Thurston's Deshawn Graves jumps for a lay up closely guarded by Redford Union's Malik Terry during the first half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
Redford Thurston's Khali Freeman brings the ball up the court while closely guarded by Redford Union's Malik O'Neal during the first half.
Redford Thurston's Khali Freeman brings the ball up the court while closely guarded by Redford Union's Malik O'Neal during the first half. Brian Sevald, Special to the Detroit News
    West

    1. River Rouge (17-1) 

    2. Ann Arbor Huron (16-1) 

    3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (15-2)

    4. Belleville (15-3)

    5. Ann Arbor Skyline (12-6) 

    6. Westland John Glenn (13-5) 

    7. Northville (14-4)

    8. Canton (12-6) 

    9. Romulus (14-3)

    T10. Dearborn Divine Child (12-5) 

    T10. Redford Thurston (14-1)

