Here are the boys basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 23 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. River Rouge (17-1)

2. Flint Beecher (18-1)

3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (16-1)

4. Clarkston (16-1)

5. Detroit Cass Tech (17-1)

6. Benton Harbor (16-2)

7. Grand Rapids Christian (16-1)

8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (15-2)

9. Ann Arbor Huron (16-1)

10. Ypsilanti Lincoln (15-2)

11. Waterford Mott (15-2)

12. Grand Blanc (15-3)

13. Detroit Edison (12-4)

14. Muskegon (15-2)

15. Mt. Pleasant (16-0)

16. Wyoming (16-1)

17. Bridgeport (17-1)

18. Macomb Dakota (15-3)

19. East Lansing (15-1)

T20. Detroit Douglass (15-4)

T20. Hudsonville (15-2)

Detroit

1. Detroit Cass Tech (17-1)

2. Detroit Edison (12-4)

3. Detroit Douglass (15-4)

4. Detroit King (13-5)

5. U-D Jesuit (11-6)

6. Detroit Loyola (13-2)

7. Detroit CMA (12-4)

8. Detroit Mumford (11-7)

9. Detroit Henry Ford (8-7)

10. Detroit Pershing (11-6)

North

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (16-1)

2. Clarkston (16-1)

3. Waterford Mott (15-2)

4. Southfield A&T (13-2)

5. Southfield Christian (13-3)

6. Howell (14-4)

7. North Farmington (12-5)

8. Troy (13-3)

9. Birmingham Brother Rice (11-6)

10. Ferndale (8-9)

East

1. Macomb Dakota (15-3)

2. Grosse Pointe South (15-2)

3. Hamtramck (14-3)

4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (13-2)

5. Eastpointe (15-3)

6. Roseville (10-7)

7. Warren De La Salle (10-7)

8. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (14-2)

9. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (11-6)

T10. Macomb Lutheran North (13-3)

T10. Marine City (13-3)

West

1. River Rouge (17-1)

2. Ann Arbor Huron (16-1)

3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (15-2)

4. Belleville (15-3)

5. Ann Arbor Skyline (12-6)

6. Westland John Glenn (13-5)

7. Northville (14-4)

8. Canton (12-6)

9. Romulus (14-3)

T10. Dearborn Divine Child (12-5)

T10. Redford Thurston (14-1)