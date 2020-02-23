Here are the girls basketball rankings for the week of Feb. 23 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

Buy Photo Damiya Hagemann and Detroit Edison are ranked No. 1 in the state by The Detroit News. (Photo: Jose Juarez, The Detroit News)

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (17-0)

2. East Lansing (17-1)

3. Detroit Renaissance (17-2)

4. Adrian Lenawee Christian (17-2)

5. Hartland (17-1)

6. Hudsonville (17-1)

7. Brighton (16-2)

8. East Grand Rapids (18-1)

9. Port Huron (19-0)

10. Farmington Hills Mercy (17-2)

11. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (15-3)

12. Grass Lake (15-2)

13. Pewamo-Westphalia (15-2)

14. East Kentwood (15-3)

15. Grosse Pointe South (15-4)

16. Macomb Dakota (15-4)

17. Birmingham Marian (14-4)

18. Michigan Center (15-3)

19. Saline (16-2)

T20. Wayne (15-3)

T20. Sault Ste. Marie (16-1)

More: David Goricki's boys high school basketball rankings: Feb. 23

More: Friday's preps: Ypsilanti Lincoln, Emoni Bates take down rival Ypsilanti in OT

Detroit

1. Detroit Edison (17-0)

2. Detroit Renaissance (17-2)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (15-3)

4. Detroit King (12-2)

5. Detroit Mumford (10-3)

6. Detroit Cody (12-4)

7. Detroit Denby (10-6)

8. Detroit Pershing (11-4)

9. Detroit CMA (8-8)

10. Detroit East English (5-7)

North

1. Hartland (17-1)

2. Brighton (16-2)

3. Farmington Hills Mercy (17-2)

4. Birmingham Marian (14-4)

5. Howell (14-4)

6. West Bloomfield (12-5)

7. Clarkston (14-4)

8. Southfield A&T (12-7)

9. Walled Lake Western (14-4)

T10. Waterford Mott (14-5)

T10. South Lyon East (12-6)

East

1. Port Huron (19-0)

2. Grosse Pointe South (15-4)

3. Macomb Dakota (15-4)

4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (12-6)

5. Grosse Pointe North (13-6)

6. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (14-4)

7. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (16-3)

8. Marine City (15-4)

9. Utica (12-6)

10. Utica Eisenhower (10-9)

West

1. Saline (16-2)

2. Wayne (15-3)

3. Ann Arbor Huron (16-3)

4. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (15-5)

5. Dearborn (16-2)

6. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (15-2)

7. Flat Rock (16-3)

8. Dearborn Divine Child (11-8)

9. Dearborn Heights Crestwood (16-3)

T10. Carleton Airport (14-4)

T10. Ann Arbor Pioneer (9-8)