Madi Moyer finished with 10 points and nine rebounds to lead Hartland to a 46-25 girls basketball victory over Dearborn on Tuesday.

Nikki Dompierre added nine points and Leah Lappin six for Hartland (18-1, 13-1 KLAA West), which led 20-14 at halftime and carried that momentum into the second half.

"I thought (Dearborn) defense was good," said Hartland coach Don Palmer, "and it was a much more competitive game than the score indicated."

In the end, Hartland's defensive effort was the deciding factor. "I think our defensive effort definitely was the key player in our win," Palmer said.

Malak Aljajj had 12 points for Dearborn (16-3, 12-2 KLAA East).

More girls basketball

Plymouth 66, Livonia Churchill 34: Ainsley Florence scored 16 and Ella Riley had 12 for Plymouth (11-8,7-7 KLAA West). Churchill is 11-8, 8-6 in the KLAA East.

Boys basketball

Romulus Summit Academy North 56, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 47: Orlando Lovejoy scored 20 and James Wright had 13 for Romulus (12-4, 5-0 CSC West). Malachi Black scored 12 for University Prep (3-12, 1-8 MMAC Blue).