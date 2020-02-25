Bloomfield Hills — Seven-time defending Catholic League champion U-D Jesuit punched its ticket once again to Calihan Hall, earning the trip to the title game with an impressive 70-36 Bishop Division semifinal win over Detroit Loyola Tuesday night at Marian High School.

And, U-D Jesuit (12-6) won with its strong defense and ability to get multiple second and third chance opportunities.

U-D Jesuit 6-foot-7 senior JT Morgan and sophomore Charles Turner were rim protectors in the early minutes, blocking shots to set the tempo, making it known Loyola senior guard Mark Mayberry and his teammates would have a tough time finishing at the basket.

To make matters worse, Loyola (13-3) had trouble hitting from the perimeter and the free-throw line.

U-D Jesuit led 13-4 after one with Loyola missing 14 of 15 shots from the field.

U-D Jesuit held Loyola without a field goal for a stretch of more than nine minutes in the first half, building a 17-4 lead on a transition basket by JonMarcus Roland before Loyola guard Kwesi Henry made a basket from the right baseline with 5:50 left to end a stretch where Loyola missed 15 straight shots.

U-D Jesuit coach Pat Donnelly went deep to his bench and his players responded with nine different players scoring in the first half, led by starting freshman guard Sonny Wilson scoring six to lead the way.

U-D Jesuit senior guard Isaiah Friday came off the bench to score 10, including eight during a 21-15 third-quarter to push the lead to 49-28.

It was in the third quarter when Loyola could have cut into the deficit, getting into the bonus four minutes into the second half and into the double bonus late in the quarter, but exited the third by making just 10-of-27 free throws — a reason it trailed by 19.

Morgan finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Morgan capped off his strong night with a thunderous dunk in transition with 1:27 left for a 67-34 cushion.

“We have some really athletic guys and Coach (Donnelly) tells us when we go up against a team that’s smaller than us we have to go get it off the glass and protect the rim,” Morgan said. “Our defense was to stop Mayberry in order to win.”

U-D Jesuit limited Mayberry to five points. Mayberry was in foul trouble throughout the game and missed the majority of the third quarter. Sophomore guard Kerrionn Davis scored 13 for Loyola and senior guard Eric Cox had 10 points.

Morgan is used to playing at Calihan Hall with the Catholic League title on the line, but the same can’t be said for a number of his teammates.

Donnelly had a starting lineup which consisted of Morgan, three sophomores in Turner, Chris Mutebi and Phil Ragan and a freshman in Wilson who scored 10 against Loyola.

“We have to come out with a lot of energy in the final,” Morgan said. “I’ve won two championships at Calihan, so we know how to get it done there and it’s a lot of fun to be there.”

U-D Jesuit will play the winner of Wednesday night’s semifinal between No. 3 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (16-1) and Birmingham Brother Rice (11-6) on Saturday at 7.

Catholic League Cardinal Division semifinal

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 51, Clarkston Everest 42: Freshman guard Trent Rice knocked down a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to give Cardinal Mooney a 34-32 lead and it would lead the rest of the way.

Rice scored 11, making three 3-pointers for Cardinal Mooney (11-6), which plays the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Riverview Gabriel Richard and Cranbrook-Kingswood in Saturday’s 5 p.m. title game at Calihan Hall.

Sophomore Luc Julio scored 12 with all of his points coming off of 3-pointers. Julio made a pair of 3-pointers and Rice made another long-range shot during an 11-5 run to open up a 45-37 lead with 2:30 remaining.

Michael McGrath scored 14 for Everest (12-6).

More boys basketball

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 42, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 35: Thai Fowler and Evan Akkashian each had 13 points for Roeper (12-4, 9-3 MIAC Red). Bennett Muhl had 12 points for Lutheran Northwest (9-7, 6-5).

Canton Prep 60, Whitmore Lake 46: DaMarco Thomas broke a school record by scoring 35 points and had 12 rebounds, and Luke Wisniewski had 13 points for Canton Prep (14-5). Zachary Brady had 11 points for Whitmore Lake (8-11).

Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy 82, Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech 54: Jamari Jackson had 16 points, Trevaris Webb had 13 points with 13 rebounds, and Zach Mingo had 12 points with seven steals and five assists for Advanced Tech (14-4). Reginald Bland had 11 points for Melvindale Academy (8-10).

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 88, Garden City 21: Demark Bellman scored 18, Cody Blackwood 16, and Gabe Lessnau 17 for Annapolis (11-7, 7-6 WWAC). Zach Russell scored 10 for Garden City (0-17, 0-13).

Ecorse 57, Detroit Community 35: Malik Olafioye had 16 points and seven rebounds and Deandre Gains had 16 points and eight rebounds for Ecorse (11-6, 4-5 MMAC Blue). Antoine Davis scored 12 for Community (7-9, 4-4 MMAC Black).

Harper Woods Chandler Park 64, University Prep Math & Science 34: Jayland Randell had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Angelo Vega scored 15 for Chandler Park (14-2, 5-0 CSC East). University Prep is 5-13, 4-4 in the MMAC Black.

Macomb Dakota 82, Utica Ford 60: Ryan Rollins had 28 points with nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals, Joshua Hines had 19 points and Xavier Glenn had 13 points for Macomb Dakota (16-3). Brandon Thomas had 17 points for Utica Ford (12-6).

New Haven 52, Chippewa Valley 48: Brett Wiles scored 14 and Michael Williams Jr. had 13 for New Haven (10-8, 5-5 MAC White). Josh Kulka scored 12 and for Chippewa (6-12, 3-7 MAC Red).

Novi Christian Academy 82, Livonia Clarenceville 71: Blake Goodman scored 37 and Johnathan Blackwell had 25 for Christian Academy (11-7, 4-6 MIAC Blue). Jay Ealey scored 19 and Stephen Evans had 17 for Clarenceville (8-10, 4-6).

Okemos 64, Lansing Everett 49: Mitchell Sambare scored 16, Noah Pruitt 13, and Austin Gibson 11 for Okemos (13-4, 10-1 CAAC Blue). Shamar Howard scored 24 for Everett (10-8, 6-5).

Romulus 58, Redford Thurston 47: Keyshawn Kyle had 17 points and seven rebounds, Terrance Broughton had 14 points and seven assists, and Tremon Norris had three points with 10 rebounds and eight blocks for Romulus (15-3). Isaiah Turner had 17 points for Redford Thurston (16-2).

Southfield Bradford Academy 52, Detroit Western 44: Jordan Hauser had 16 points and Cameron Burton had 11 points for Southfield Bradford (8-7). Stephen Bibbs had 12 points for Western 7-9).

Troy 56, Birmingham Seaholm 28: Ethan Emerzian scored 18 for Troy (14-3, 7-2 OAA White). Matt Fricke scored 11 for Seaholm (9-8, 6-3 OAA Blue).

Utica 69, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 58: Rory Montreuil had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Francis Manny had 16 points with eight rebounds for Utica (9-8, 7-3 MAC Blue). Jordan Johnson had 25 points for Harrison Township (7-11, 5-5).

Walled Lake Northern 53, Walled Lake Central 26: Jesse Lawson Jr. scored 16 and Alex Klein had nine for Northern (8-9, 6-7 LVC). Central is 6-12, 5-9.

Warren Mott 45, Sterling Heights Stevenson 41: Dennis Mayfield had 13 points for Warren Mott (6-11). Andre Turner had 13 points for Stevenson (8-11).

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 59, Plymouth Christian Academy 44: Maurice Anderson scored 20 and Omari Byrd had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Arbor Prep (12-6). Plymouth Christian is 7-12, 4-5 in the MIAC Blue.

Boys scores

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 54, Grosse Ile 41

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 88, Garden City 22

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 72, Detroit Universal Academy 50

Detroit Country Day 53, Auburn Hills Avondale 37

Detroit Henry Ford 58, Detroit East English 51

Gibraltar Carlson 55, Lincoln Park 46

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 53, Romeo 50

Pontiac Academy for Excellence 56, Warren Michigan Math & Science 42

Redford Union 62, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 48

St Clair Shores South Lake 55, New Baltimore Anchor Bay 36

Temperance Bedford 70, Carleton Airport 53

Troy 56, Birmingham Seaholm 28

Wyandotte Roosevelt 65, Allen Park 40

Girls basketball

Detroit Community 33, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 23: Sam Clay scored 11 and Takira Jimmerson had 10 for Community (3-9, 2-7 MMAC). University Prep is 1-17, 0-8.

Ecorse 53, River Rouge 50: Aqierra Hinton had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Alliyah Davis scored 11, and Carlesa Taylor 11 for Ecorse (14-2, 10-1 MMAC). Datorri Hall scored 19 for River Rouge (10-6, 8-3).

Garden City 43, New Boston Huron 38: Siena McNitt had 14 points and Allyssa Sanner had 13 points for Garden City (11-8). Anna Atherton had 10 points for New Boston (6-13).

Roseville 58, New Haven Merritt Academy 37: Mackenzie Smith scored 14 and Kree Reynolds had 13 for Roseville (7-13, 3-7 MMAC Silver). Teraja Williams scored 12 for Merritt (12-6, 5-1 ISAC).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 57, Oxford 25: Tricia Sankiewicz had 18 points and Taedom Stein had 15 points for Lakeview (17-3). Oxford is 5-14.

Troy 47, Lake Orion 31: Athena Samson had 13 points and 18 rebounds and Alyssa Matuza had 11 points for Troy (14-5). Kylie Heck had seven points for Lake Orion (7-12).

Troy Athens 60, Rochester Adams 55: Lauren Petersmark scored 16 and Nicole Clearhout had 15 for Athens (13-6, 6-5 OAA White). Adams is 11-8, 6-5.

Trenton 47, Taylor 28: Holly Louria scored 11 and Kayla Everingham had 11 for Trenton (17-3, 14-2 Downriver). Taylor is 10-9, 8-8.

West Bloomfield 56, Royal Oak 26: Logan Lewis had 15 points and Myonna Hooper had 12 points for West Bloomfield (12-6, 9-2 OAA Red). Royal Oak is 9-10, 3-8.

Girls scores

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 61, Madison Heights Madison 27

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 53, Detroit Pershing 45

Detroit Community 33, Detroit University Prep Science & Math 23

Detroit Edison 73, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 50

Livonia Clarenceville 46, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 38

New Haven 47, Warren Michigan Collegiate 28

Oak Park 46, Ferndale 14

Redford Thurston 52, Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart 20

Redford Westfield Prep 72, Detroit Central 31

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 37, Warren Woods Tower 28

Taylor Prep 49, Dearborn Heights Star International 27

Trenton 47, Taylor 28

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 62, Detroit Country Day 36

Whitmore Lake 49, Melvindale 32

