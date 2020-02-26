The 16th Annual Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic will be held Aug. 27-29 at Wayne State University’s Adams Field.

Canton and Dearborn Fordson will play at 4 p.m. Thursday, with Clinton Township Chippewa Valley taking on Detroit Catholic Central at 7.

Buy Photo River Rouge is one of 12 teams taking part in the 16th Annual Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State in August. The defending Division 3 state champion will take on defending Division 2 state champion Muskegon Mona Shores. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

On Friday, Aug. 28, Birmingham Groves will face Southfield A&T at 4 p.m., followed by Macomb Dakota and Lake Orion at 7 p.m..

On Saturday, Aug. 29, Detroit Cass Tech takes on Grandville at 1 p.m., followed by the showdown between Division 2 state champion Muskegon Mona Shores and Division 3 state champion River Rouge at 4.

Ticket information for the 2020 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic will be announced at a later date.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com