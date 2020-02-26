The 16th Annual Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic will be held Aug. 27-29 at Wayne State University’s Adams Field.
Canton and Dearborn Fordson will play at 4 p.m. Thursday, with Clinton Township Chippewa Valley taking on Detroit Catholic Central at 7.
On Friday, Aug. 28, Birmingham Groves will face Southfield A&T at 4 p.m., followed by Macomb Dakota and Lake Orion at 7 p.m..
On Saturday, Aug. 29, Detroit Cass Tech takes on Grandville at 1 p.m., followed by the showdown between Division 2 state champion Muskegon Mona Shores and Division 3 state champion River Rouge at 4.
Ticket information for the 2020 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic will be announced at a later date.
