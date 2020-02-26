Orchard Lake 74, Brother Rice 40
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Brother Rice's Casper Smith (25) shakes hands with Orchard Lake's Kareem Rozier (3) after the Catholic League semi-finals varsity basketball game at Marian High School on February 26, 2020 in Birmingham. Orchard Lake defeated Brother Rice, 74-40.
Brother Rice's Casper Smith (25) shakes hands with Orchard Lake's Kareem Rozier (3) after the Catholic League semi-finals varsity basketball game at Marian High School on February 26, 2020 in Birmingham. Orchard Lake defeated Brother Rice, 74-40. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Orchard Lake St. Mary's (L) and Brother Rice stand for the National Anthem before the start of their Catholic League semi-finals varsity basketball game at Marian High School on Thursday night, February 26, 2020 in Birmingham.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's (L) and Brother Rice stand for the National Anthem before the start of their Catholic League semi-finals varsity basketball game at Marian High School on Thursday night, February 26, 2020 in Birmingham. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Orchard Lake's Peter Nwoke (0) drives to the basket on Brother Rice's Shannon Will (32) during the first half.
Orchard Lake's Peter Nwoke (0) drives to the basket on Brother Rice's Shannon Will (32) during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brother Rice's Stewart Mikkos (0) shoots the ball against Orchard Lake St Mary's during the first half.
Brother Rice's Stewart Mikkos (0) shoots the ball against Orchard Lake St Mary's during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brother Rice head coach Rick Palmer watches play from the sidelines during the first half.
Brother Rice head coach Rick Palmer watches play from the sidelines during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Brother Rice student section cheers for their team during the first half.
The Brother Rice student section cheers for their team during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Orchard Lake head coach Todd Covert gives directions from the bench during the first half.
Orchard Lake head coach Todd Covert gives directions from the bench during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brother Rice's Stewart Mikkos (0) moves the ball up court in front of Orchard Lake's Kareem Rozier (3) during the first half.
Brother Rice's Stewart Mikkos (0) moves the ball up court in front of Orchard Lake's Kareem Rozier (3) during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brother Rice's Williams Curtis (23) controls the ball as Orchard Lake's Jason Drake II (2) defends during the first half.
Brother Rice's Williams Curtis (23) controls the ball as Orchard Lake's Jason Drake II (2) defends during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brother Rice's Garrity Henry (5) drives to the basket on Orchard Lake's Julian Roper Jr (1) during the first half.
Brother Rice's Garrity Henry (5) drives to the basket on Orchard Lake's Julian Roper Jr (1) during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brother Rice's Thomas Xavier (4) drives to the basket as Orchard Lake's Julian Roper Jr (1) and Peter Nwoke (0) defend during the first half.
Brother Rice's Thomas Xavier (4) drives to the basket as Orchard Lake's Julian Roper Jr (1) and Peter Nwoke (0) defend during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Orchard Lake's Jason Drake II (2) moves the ball up court against Brother Rice during the second half.
Orchard Lake's Jason Drake II (2) moves the ball up court against Brother Rice during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brother Rice's Stewart Mikkos (0) defends against Orchard Lake's Kareem Rozier (3) during the second half.
Brother Rice's Stewart Mikkos (0) defends against Orchard Lake's Kareem Rozier (3) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Orchard Lake's Julian Roper Jr (1) drives to the basket on Brother Rice's Newman Luke (22) during the second half.
Orchard Lake's Julian Roper Jr (1) drives to the basket on Brother Rice's Newman Luke (22) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Orchard Lake's Jack Crighton (22) moves the ball up court as Brother Rice's Stewart Mikkos (0) defends during the second half.
Orchard Lake's Jack Crighton (22) moves the ball up court as Brother Rice's Stewart Mikkos (0) defends during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Orchard Lake St. Mary’s cruised to the Catholic League boys basketball final with a 74-40 victory over Birmingham Brother Rice on Wednesday at Birmingham Marian High School.

    St. Mary’s (17-1), which beat Brother Rice for the third time this season, will take on U-D Jesuit in the championship game 7 p.m. Saturday at Calihan Hall.

    St. Mary’s coach Todd Covert said his team play on the defensive end was the difference.

    “I think we were locked in defensively,” Covert said. “That team (Brother Rice) averages 60 and we really locked in defensively.”

    St. Mary led 30-17 at halftime and the trio of Lorne Bowman, Kareem Rozier, and Julian Roper took over, ramping the lead to 56-29 by the end of the third quarter.

    Roper led all scorers with 22 points for St. Mary’s. Curtis Williams scored 12 for Brother Rice (11-7).

    Covert had high praise for Roper.

    “He’s a freak athlete and he’s a tough kid,” Covert said. “When he gets that jumper going that’s why he’s one of the top players in the state as a junior.”

    St Mary’s defeated U-D Jesuit twice during the regular season -- 68-60 and 60-50.

    Covert said he has a ton of respect for U-D and knows his team will have to play well to win the title.

    “They’re a great program and I think they’ve been there eight years in a row,” Covert said. “We’re going to have to play a great game, plain and simple.”

    U-D Jesuit hammered Detroit Loyola in the other semifinal on Tuesday, 70-34.

    Jonathan Szczepaniak is a freelance writer.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE