The Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan has announced the five finalists for this year’s Mr. Basketball award.

The list consists of Detroit Cass Tech point guard Tyson Acuff (Duquesne commitment), Orchard Lake St. Mary’s guard Lorne Bowman (Wisconsin), Benton Harbor forward Carlos “Scooby” Johnson (Butler), Clarkston 7-foot center Matt Nicholson (Northwestern) and Flint Beecher point guard Jalen Terry (Oregon).

Buy Photo Detroit Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff is a Mr. Basketball finalist. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Acuff led Cass Tech to the PSL championship, averaging more than 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Bowman, who is averaging 25 points, 6.5 rebounds and more than five assists, will try to lead St. Mary’s to its first Catholic League title in a dozen years. St. Mary’s — 17-1 and ranked No. 3 in The News Super 20 poll — will play seven-time defending champion U-D Jesuit in the Catholic League title game Saturday at 7 at Calihan Hall.

Johnson led Benton Harbor to the Class B state championship during his sophomore year. He has gotten things done at a high level on both ends of the court, averaging 25 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.

Nicholson put himself on the radar last season and has taken his game to an elite level this season, averaging 17 points, 14.5 rebounds and nearly six blocks for OAA Red champion Clarkston.

Terry, who decommitted from Michigan State and signed with Oregon, is averaging nearly 20 points and 7.5 assists for No. 2 Beecher which defeated both St. Mary’s and Benton Harbor this season.

Kentucky-bound forward Isaiah Jackson of Waterford Mott and Macomb Dakota guard Ryan Rollins (Toledo) were among the top seniors not selected to be a finalist. Jackson has played for four different schools, including SPIRE Academy in Ohio last season.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com