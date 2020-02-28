Farmington Hills — The latest Loyer helped bargain Clarkston to another league title.

Sophomore guard Fletcher Loyer had 24 points as Clarkston topped North Farmington 59-39 on Friday. The 16th straight Clarkston win clinched an outright Oakland Activities Association Red Division, the 14th year in a row of at least a shared crown.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard sat courtside one day after Loyer visited Michigan to see the Wolverines fall to Wisconsin.

Clarkston's Fletcher Loyer #5 takes a three point shot during the first half. (Photo: Brian Sevald)

Loyer’s older brother, Foster, is a sophomore point guard at Michigan State, but has told his younger brother to make his own decision.

“He said to just do whatever’s best for me,” said Fletcher Loyer, who has offers from Toledo, Detroit and Denver. “He’s always looking for something big for me because he knows what I can do.”

Loyer said it was the first time Howard saw him play a game for Clarkston and he noticed the first-year Michigan coach when a teammate pointed him out during a timeout.

“We knew we’d have to hit them hard, hit them early,” said Loyer, son of former Pistons coach John Loyer. “We happen to make shots and that helped us a lot. And pushing it in fast break helped us.”

Loyer was 5 of 7 from 3-point range and also dished five assists, including a cross-court bounce pass in transition in traffic that wowed his teammates.

“Fletcher can shoot it, everyone knows that, but now he’s starting to really have some nice passes,” Clarkston coach Tim Wasilk said. “He’s starting to understand where to get the ball to Matt (Nicholson) in the post, he’s making nice passes in transition. That’s been another part of his game that he’s always had, but he’s really blossomed with giving it up.”

Seven-foot-1 senior Matt Nicholson, a Northwestern signee, had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots for Clarkston (17-1, 10-0).

Nicholson disrupted the North Farmington (12-6, 6-4) attack throughout. North Farmington shot 14 of 44 (31.8 percent) from the field.

“Just his presence alone on the defensive end creates havoc for guys putting up the shot, maybe dishing off for a jump shooter,” Wasilk said of the Mr. Basketball finalist. “He doesn’t have to score to effect the game, he can effect the game in so many different ways.”

North Farmington jumped out to an 8-2 lead early but Clarkston would go on a 22-5 run to take command early in the second quarter.

Clarkston rolled to a 34-19 halftime advantage, knocking down 6 of 9 from 3-point range (66.7 percent) in the first half. Clarkston finished 7 of 14 on 3-pointers (50 percent). Sophomore Keegan Wasilk added 16 points and four assists.

Eddie Lenton III scored 10 points to lead North Farmington, while junior standout Basheer Jihad was held to seven points.

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, a staple at Metro Detroit high school football and basketball games, was also in attendance.

More boys basketball

Detroit Central 55, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 25: Kemonte Brown had 17 points and Jus'tyz Tuggle 13 for Central (8-10). Dearborn Henry Ford is 4-12.

Hamtramck 81, Warren Michigan Collegiate 31: Javier Whitaker had 20 points, Hershel Marion 14, and Noah Burns 10 for Hamtramck (16-3). Warren Michigan is 12-6.

Livonia Franklin 58, Salem 55 (OT): Don Ufferman had 18 points for Livonia Franklin (6-13). Garrett Smith had 15 points for Salem (5-14).

Northville 70, Dearborn 65: Max Barnes had 19 points and Zach Shoemaker 17 for Northville (15-4). Niemer Hamood had 15 points for Dearborn (9-10).

Novi 78, Livonia Churchill 50: Alando Williams had 14 points and Bruce Turner 12 for Novi (6-13). Chase Loving had 15 points for Livonia Churchill (1-18).

Ann Arbor Pioneer 59, Novi Christian Academy 54: Coby Moore had 19 points and Connor Easthope 10 points for Pioneer (11-8). Johnathan Blackwell had 21 points and Blake Goodman 17 for Novi Christian (11-8).

Plymouth 62, Wayne Memorial 54: Jacob Smith had 23 points and Matt MacLellen 13 for Plymouth (9-10). Dante Foreman had 23 points for Wayne Memorial (8-11).

Romulus 71, Garden City 9: Keyshawn Kyle had 20 points and Terrance Broughton 15 for Romulus (16-3, 13-1 Western Wayne). Garden City is 0-18, 0-14.

Romulus Summit Academy North 82, Taylor Prep 29: Orlando Lovejoy surpassed 1,000 career points by scoring 25, and James Wright 14 for Summit North (13-4). Taylor Prep is 3-17.

Troy 66, Oxford 47: Brody Parker had 27 points and Ethan Emerzian 10 for Troy (15-3, 8-2 OAA White). Trey Townsend had 23 points for Oxford (9-9, 3-7).

Girls basketball

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 51, Dearborn Edsel Ford 47: Myesha Reese had 18 points and Makayla Birchette 12 for Annapolis (12-8). Sadie Gerlach had 13 points for Edsel Ford (2-18).

Harper Woods Chandler Park 68, Detroit Cass Tech 66: Chandler Park is 14-6. Precious Fields had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Kennedy Tidwell and Taylor Williams each had 14 points for Cass Tech (15-5).

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer; Detroit News staff contributed