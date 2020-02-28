Kalamazoo — Top-ranked Detroit Catholic Central opened its Division 1 quarterfinal team wrestling match with No. 8 seed Macomb Dakota with a 33-second pin by Steven Kolcheff, then ended its bout with a 22-second pin by Brendin Yatooma.

Catholic Central — ranked No. 5 nationally — was impressive in the majority of the other dozen matches as well, punching its ticket to Saturday morning’s semifinal with a 58-16 win.

Cam Trupp pinned his opponent at 135 pounds match for Catholic Central . (Photo: Devid Goricki, Detroit News)

Kolcheff, who won the individual state championship last March at Ford Field, opened the quarterfinal match at 285 pounds.

Kolcheff had a 7-second pin in the regional final win over Canton so obviously he is wrestling at a high level.

Catholic Central also received pins from Drew Heethuis (103 pounds), Dylan Gilcher (112), Camden Trupp (135), Logan Sanom (152), Manuel Rojas (171) and John Browning (189), along with Derek Gilcher’s 19-1 tech fall win at 160 for bonus points.

Catholic Central pushed its State Team Finals winning streak to 10 and will try to make program history by winning four straight state championships.

“The bonus points are nice, showed we were ready to go, came prepared,” Yatooma said. “This first one (quarterfinal match) was all about getting all the nerves out, getting used to the stage, getting used to the environment, just going out there and tearing it up.”

And, on Saturday’s mission to try to win a fourth straight state title?

“It’s immense for us," he said, "it’s not happened at all in our entire history and we have a super-rich history in wrestling, so to be the first group of seniors to win it four times in a row is super huge and it means a ton to us so we’re attacking the title like it’s any other.”

Said Catholic Central coach Mitch Hancock: “The guys wrestled well. We had to get down to weight today, had to make some cuts so you didn’t see everyone there. We rested Josh (two-time individual state champion Edmond). He made weight. He’s a 140-pounder, we cut him down to 135 for matchup purposes which is huge for us. We chose to allow him to recover rather than wrestle. He’s wrestled here before so there’s no venue too big for him.

“I felt Cam Trupp did a nice job. He made weight this morning and then had to wrestle, and he’s pulling quite a bit of weight, so I thought he looked good and I thought our guys up top looked good. We got some momentum going up top.

“And, hats off to (head coach) Eddie Skowneski and Dakota. He’s done a great job of building them into an East side power. They’re here every year it seems like in the quarterfinals, semifinals, so we took one more step tonight.”

Brendan Ferretti (119) and Sal Tundis (140) had pins for Dakota.

No. 2 seed Davison defeated No. 7 seed Clarkston 54-7; No. 3 seed Brighton dominated No. 6 seed Rockford 50-11 and No. 5 seed Temperance Bedford upset No. 4 seed Hartland 40-20.

Bedford won a quarterfinal match for the first time in Kevin Vogel’s nine years as the program’s head coach.

Vogel wanted to see how his Bedford team matched up against the state’s elite team in Catholic Central and will get that opportunity Saturday morning at 9:30 with Davison taking on Brighton in the other semifinal with the winners battling for the championship at 3:45.

In the Bedford-Hartland match, Bedford battled back from an 18-13 deficit, getting hard fought decisions by Randy Boisselle (5-3 at 140), Logan Frantz (3-2 at 160) and Colin Jagielski (4-3 at 189).

Luke Stanton (285), Mason Shrader (125), Eddie Homrock (135), Aiden Brown (152) and Cole Riddle (215) all had pins for Brighton.

Richmond moves on in Division 3

Richmond took care of business in its Division 3 quarterfinal match, winning 13 of 14 matches in a 66-3 victory over No. 7 seed Kingsley.

Richmond, the No. 2 seed, will face No. 3 seed Alma in Saturday’s noon semifinal with the winner facing the winner of the semifinal between No. 1 seed Dundee and No. 4 seed Montrose.

Richmond last won the state championship in 2017, losing in the championship match the last two years to Dundee, including a 26-25 loss last season.

“This never gets old, we’ve won eight state titles and have been runner-up seven times, so it never gets old because for someone in our crowd it’s the first time for them so that’s always special,” Richmond coach Brandon Day said.

“We’re just taking it one match at a time, Alma is really, really good and we’re focused on them, we’re not going to get caught looking ahead to anybody. They have a really good coach and tough kids. We wrestled them two years ago in the quarterfinals so we’re familiar with some of their guys.”

Wesley Peters (171), Luke Davis (215), Dan McKiernan (285), Noah Harris (103), Hunter Keller (112) and Austin Kilburn (130) all had pins for Richmond with Kilburn’s coming in nine seconds, Keller’s in 16 seconds and Davis’ in 27 seconds.

“These are the guys I’ve grown up with since I’ve come up here in the eighth grade, so it means a lot to us to come back,” Davis said. “We’re the underdog. We’ve been doubted the whole year.”

Richmond was the No. 1 seed last year.

Friday's results

Division 1

Friday’s quarterfinals:

No. 1 seed Detroit Catholic Central 58, No. 8 seed Macomb Dakota 16

No. 2 seed Davison 54, No. 7 seed Clarkston 3

No. 3 seed Brighton 50, No. 6 seed Rockford 11

No. 5 seed Temperance Bedford 40, No. 4 seed Hartland 20

Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. semifinals:

No. 1 seed Detroit Catholic Central vs. No. 5 seed Temperance Bedford

No. 2 seed Davison vs. No. 3 seed Brighton

Championship match at 3:45

Division 3

Friday’s quarterfinals:

No. 1 seed Dundee 73, No. 8 seed Dowagiac 6

No. 2 seed Richmond 66, No. 7 Kingsley 3

No. 3 seed Alma 48, No. 6 seed Fremont 19

No. 4 seed Montrose 34, No. 5 seed Remus Chippewa Hills 21

Saturday’s noon semifinals:

No. 1 seed Dundee vs. No. 4 seed Montrose

No. 2 seed Richmond vs. No. 3 seed Alma

Championship match at 3:45

Division 4

Friday’s quarterfinals:

No. 1 seed Hudson 76, No. 8 seed Onaway 6

No. 2 seed New Lothrop 71, No. 7 seed Lawton 6

No. 3 seed Clinton 47, No. 6 seed Carson City-Crystal 24

No. 5 seed Manchester 43, No. 4 seed Hart 18

Saturday’s 9:30 semifinals:

No. 1 seed Hudson vs. No. 5 seed Manchester

No. 2 seed New Lothrop vs. No. 3 seed Clinton

Championship match at 3:45