Orchard Lake St. Mary's 61, U-D Jesuit 54
A wide view of Calihan Hall before the start of the first half of the Catholic League Boys Bishop Championship game between Orchard Lake St. Mary's and U-D Jesuit on February 29, 2020 in Detroit. St. Mary's defeated U of D Jesuit 61-54.
A wide view of Calihan Hall before the start of the first half of the Catholic League Boys Bishop Championship game between Orchard Lake St. Mary's and U-D Jesuit on February 29, 2020 in Detroit. St. Mary's defeated U of D Jesuit 61-54.
U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) drives to the basket on St. Mary's Kareem Rozier (3) during the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) drives to the basket on St. Mary's Kareem Rozier (3) during the second half.
U of D Jesuit's head coach Pat Donnelly questions a call by the referee.
U of D Jesuit's head coach Pat Donnelly questions a call by the referee.
St. Mary's Kareem Rozier (3) blocks a shot from U-D Jesuit's Paul Ragan (11) during the second half.
St. Mary's Kareem Rozier (3) blocks a shot from U-D Jesuit's Paul Ragan (11) during the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) dives after a loose ball during the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) dives after a loose ball during the second half.
Orchard St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II (11) is fouled driving to the basket by U-D Jesuit's JT Morgan (4) during the second half.
Orchard St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II (11) is fouled driving to the basket by U-D Jesuit's JT Morgan (4) during the second half.
St. Mary's Jason Drake II (2) drives to the basket on U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) during the first half.
St. Mary's Jason Drake II (2) drives to the basket on U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) during the first half.
St. Mary's head coach Todd Covert call a play from the sideline.
St. Mary's head coach Todd Covert call a play from the sideline.
St. Mary's Peter Nwoke (0) defends against U-D Jesuit's JT Morgan (4) during the second half.
St. Mary's Peter Nwoke (0) defends against U-D Jesuit's JT Morgan (4) during the second half.
St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) seals the win with a slam dunk in front of U-D Jesuit's JT Morgan (4) during the second half.
St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) seals the win with a slam dunk in front of U-D Jesuit's JT Morgan (4) during the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) and Nwoke (0) during the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) and Nwoke (0) during the second half.
U- D Jesuit's Paul Ragan (11) drives to the basket in front of St. Mary's Kareem Rozier (3) during the second half.
U- D Jesuit's Paul Ragan (11) drives to the basket in front of St. Mary's Kareem Rozier (3) during the second half.
St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) hugs teammate Jason Drake II (2) at the end of the second half.
St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) hugs teammate Jason Drake II (2) at the end of the second half.
St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) seals the win with a slam dunk in front of U-D Jesuit's JT Morgan (4) during the second half.
St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) seals the win with a slam dunk in front of U-D Jesuit's JT Morgan (4) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) makes a behind the back move with the ball on U-D Jesuit's Chris Mutebi (0) during the second half.
St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) makes a behind the back move with the ball on U-D Jesuit's Chris Mutebi (0) during the second half.
U-D Jesuit's head coach Pat Donnelly accepts the runner-up trophy from Catholic League director Vic Michaels
U-D Jesuit's head coach Pat Donnelly accepts the runner-up trophy from Catholic League director Vic Michaels
St. Mary's head coach Todd Covert accepts the Championship trophy from Catholic League director Vic Michaels after the Boys Bishop Championship game against U-D Jesuit at Calihan Hall on February 29, 2020. St. Mary's defeated U-D Jesuit 61-54.
St. Mary's head coach Todd Covert accepts the Championship trophy from Catholic League director Vic Michaels after the Boys Bishop Championship game against U-D Jesuit at Calihan Hall on February 29, 2020. St. Mary's defeated U-D Jesuit 61-54.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's team poses for a picture after winning the Catholic League Boys Bishop Championship game against U-D Jesuit at Calihan Hall on February 29, 2020.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's team poses for a picture after winning the Catholic League Boys Bishop Championship game against U-D Jesuit at Calihan Hall on February 29, 2020.
Members of the Orchard Lake St. Mary's student section cheers for their team during the second half.
Members of the Orchard Lake St. Mary's student section cheers for their team during the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) moves the ball up court as St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) defends during the second half.
U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) moves the ball up court as St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) defends during the second half.
    Detroit — Halfway through the third quarter of Saturday night’s Catholic High School League championship at the University of Detroit Mercy’s Calihan Hall, it looked like U-D Jesuit’s third chance at taking down top dog Orchard Lake St. Mary’s would finally be the charm.

    Then Lorne Bowman arrived. 

    The Michigan Mr. Basketball finalist scored 13 in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 28 as St. Mary’s defeated U-D in the Bishop Championship, 61-54, for its first Catholic League title since 2008.

    “It feels good, just really refreshing,” Bowman said. “They’ve knocked us off the last three years, ever since I’ve been here at St. Mary’s, and it just feels good to knock them off and take home this trophy.”

    Junior guard Julian Roper added 12 for St. Mary’s (18-1, 9-0 Catholic). Sonny Wilson scored 20 and JT Morgan added 14 for U-D (12-7, 5-4).

    Bowman’s performance was enough to convince opposing coach, U-D’s Pat Donnelly, that the senior guard is deserving of being called the top prep player in the state.

    “That’s why he should be Mr. Basketball,” Donnelly said. “That’s what Mr. Basketball does. He gets my vote. He dominated the second half of that game.”

    Riverview Richard 63, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 56
    Gabriel Richard's Nick Szczechowski (25) moves the ball up court as Cardinal Mooney's Luc Julio (3) defends during the first half of the Catholic League, Boys Varsity, Cardinal Championship game at Calihan Hall on February 29, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Gabriel Richard defeated Cardinal Mooney 63-56.
    Gabriel Richard's Nick Szczechowski (25) moves the ball up court as Cardinal Mooney's Luc Julio (3) defends during the first half of the Catholic League, Boys Varsity, Cardinal Championship game at Calihan Hall on February 29, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Gabriel Richard defeated Cardinal Mooney 63-56.
    Gabriel Richard's Matt Maki (3) defends against Cardinal Mooney's Nick Bastian (5) during the first half.
    Gabriel Richard's Matt Maki (3) defends against Cardinal Mooney's Nick Bastian (5) during the first half.
    Gabriel Richard's Head Coach Kris Daiek gets ready to draw up a play on a timeout during the first half.
    Gabriel Richard's Head Coach Kris Daiek gets ready to draw up a play on a timeout during the first half.
    Cardinal Mooney head coach Mike McAndrews draws up a play during a timeout in the first half.
    Cardinal Mooney head coach Mike McAndrews draws up a play during a timeout in the first half.
    Cardinal Mooney's Kevin Everhart (15) controls the ball in front of Gabriel Richard's Hans Fredrick (11) during the first half.
    Cardinal Mooney's Kevin Everhart (15) controls the ball in front of Gabriel Richard's Hans Fredrick (11) during the first half.
    A wide view of Calihan Hall during the second half.
    A wide view of Calihan Hall during the second half.
    Cardinal Mooney's Nolan Julio (4) drives to the basket against Gabriel Richard during the second half.
    Cardinal Mooney's Nolan Julio (4) drives to the basket against Gabriel Richard during the second half.
    Gabriel Richard's Robbie Henderson (14) drives to the basket on Cardinal Mooney's Kevin Everhart (15) during the second half.
    Gabriel Richard's Robbie Henderson (14) drives to the basket on Cardinal Mooney's Kevin Everhart (15) during the second half.
    Gabriel Richard's Michael Holdsclaw (23) moves the ball up court on Cardinal Mooney's Nick Bastian (5) during the second half.
    Gabriel Richard's Michael Holdsclaw (23) moves the ball up court on Cardinal Mooney's Nick Bastian (5) during the second half.
    Cardinal Mooney's head coach Mike McAndrews watches from the sidelines as his team makes a push during the second half.
    Cardinal Mooney's head coach Mike McAndrews watches from the sidelines as his team makes a push during the second half.
    Gabriel Richard's Nick Szczechowski (25) consoles Cardinal Mooney's Nolan Julio (4) at the end of the second half.
    Gabriel Richard's Nick Szczechowski (25) consoles Cardinal Mooney's Nolan Julio (4) at the end of the second half.
    Gabriel Richard's Robbie Henderson (14) and teammates celebrate their victory.
    Gabriel Richard's Robbie Henderson (14) and teammates celebrate their victory.
    Gabriel Richard's Michael Holdsclaw (23) and Robbie Henderson (14) celebrate their victory.
    Gabriel Richard's Michael Holdsclaw (23) and Robbie Henderson (14) celebrate their victory.
    Cardinal Mooney head coach Mike McAndrews accepts his team trophy from the Catholic League director Vic Michaels.
    Cardinal Mooney head coach Mike McAndrews accepts his team trophy from the Catholic League director Vic Michaels.
    Gabriel Richard head coach Kris Daiek accepts his team trophy from the Catholic League president Vic Michaels.
    Gabriel Richard head coach Kris Daiek accepts his team trophy from the Catholic League president Vic Michaels.
    Gabriel Richard poses for a team picture after the game.
    Gabriel Richard poses for a team picture after the game.
    Gabriel Richard's Michael Calhoun (31) battles for the rebound with Cardinal Mooney's Larry DeDalis (21) during the second half.
    Gabriel Richard's Michael Calhoun (31) battles for the rebound with Cardinal Mooney's Larry DeDalis (21) during the second half.
    Runner-up Cardinal Mooney pose for a team picture after the game.
    Runner-up Cardinal Mooney pose for a team picture after the game.
    Gabriel Richard poses for a team picture after the game.
    Gabriel Richard poses for a team picture after the game. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
      St. Mary’s trailed by six entering the fourth and trailed by 14 in the third. Bowman said his team had been through enough sticky situations to know the game wasn’t over, it just needed to clean things up on the defensive end.

      “The games that we scheduled earlier in the season, the tough games … prepared us for this moment,” Bowman said. “We’ve already been prepared for it. It’s all just muscle memory, I guess.”

      U-D took the early advantage in the low-scoring affair, leading 12-8 after one quarter behind four points from Wilson. Wilson then got U-D going to start the second with a 3-pointer.

      Bowman got to the line twice but missed all four free-throw attempts to start the game. He’d make up for it as the first half went on, though, scoring a team-high eight through two quarters.

      “That’s why (he should be Mr. Basketball),” St. Mary’s coach Todd Covert said. “He can battle through adversity, battle through toughness, that’s what the great ones do. Mental toughness, heart of a lion, that’s why he’s the best player in the state.”

      Jason Drake gave St. Mary’s its first lead more than three minutes into the second quarter, scoring consecutive buckets to put it up 16-15. U-D’s Charles Turner immediately took the lead right back, drilling a 3-pointer.

      The teams traded leads as the second quarter progressed, with U-D getting a timely run that’d give it a 28-23 lead heading into the half behind a team-high 11 points from Wilson.

      U-D came out with all the energy in the third quarter. Morgan, Wilson and Chris Mutebi each put in a bucket as U-D went up 34-23 just 56 seconds into the half to force a St. Mary’s timeout. 

      Drake ended the run with a jumper from the elbow, but Wilson responded with a statement 3-pointer that put U-D up 14 with just under two minutes gone in the third. 

      “I’ve known (Wilson) since he was yea big,” Covert said. “His brother went to St. Mary’s. Phenomenal kid, phenomenal family, he’s going to a big-time player.”

      Bowman and and Roper traded buckets for St. Mary’s to close the third quarter, as U-D’s lead was cut to 46-40 entering the fourth. 

      St. Mary’s made life extremely difficult for U-D inside to start the fourth quarter. Jack Crighton and Kareem Rozier each scored before Lorne Bowman made a 3-pointer from the top of the key that put St. Mary’s up for the first time since the opening quarter, 47-46.

      “We did a couple different things in the fourth quarter on the ball screens,” Covert said. “We trapped it a little bit, and then we switched it.”

      The run continued until 3:30 remained, when Wilson tied the score at 48. JT Morgan regained the lead for U-D on its next possession, only for Bowman to hit another timely 3-pointer that put St. Mary’s up, 51-50. 

      Bowman hit another big bucket a few moments later for a 55-54 lead with less than a minute remaining. A pair of free throws by Rozier with 27 seconds left produced a three-point lead for St. Mary’s, with an offensive foul by U-D at the other end putting it firmly in the driver’s seat.

      “We just didn’t do a good job of keeping Lorne from straight-line drives,” Donnelly said. “That was something we were trying to concentrate on, and he did a good job of getting to the rim and getting fouled.”

      Cardinal Championship

      Riverview Gabriel Richard 63, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 56: Gabriel Richard (18-1, 11-0 Catholic Intersectional No. 1) allowed just 29 points through the first three quarters, riding a game-high 28 points from junior Michael Holdsclaw and 12 by sophomore Nick Szczechowski. Nick Julio scored 23 for Cardinal Mooney (12-7, 7-4).

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE