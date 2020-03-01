Here are the boys basketball rankings for the week of March 1 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.
State Super 20
1. River Rouge (18-1)
2. Flint Beecher (18-1)
3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (18-1)
4. Clarkston (17-1)
5. Detroit Cass Tech (18-1)
6. Benton Harbor (16-2)
7. Ann Arbor Huron (18-1)
8. Grand Rapids Christian (17-2)
9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (17-2)
10. Ypsilanti Lincoln (16-2)
11. Waterford Mott (16-2)
12. Grand Blanc (16-3)
13. Detroit Edison (14-4)
14. Muskegon (17-2)
15. Mt. Pleasant (17-1)
16. Wyoming (18-1)
17. Bridgeport (19-1)
18. Macomb Dakota (17-3)
19. East Lansing (16-2)
T20. Detroit Douglass (15-4)
T20. Hudsonville (17-2)
Detroit
1. Detroit Cass Tech (18-1)
2. Detroit Edison (14-4)
3. Detroit Douglass (15-4)
4. Detroit King (13-5)
5. U-D Jesuit (12-7)
6. Detroit Loyola (13-3)
7. Detroit CMA (12-5)
8. Detroit Mumford (11-7)
9. Detroit Henry Ford (9-8)
10. Detroit Pershing (11-7)
North
1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (18-1)
2. Clarkston (17-1)
3. Waterford Mott (16-2)
4. Southfield Christian (15-3)
5. Howell (15-4)
6. Southfield A&T (13-4)
7. North Farmington (12-6)
8. Troy (15-3)
9. Birmingham Brother Rice (11-7)
10. Ferndale (8-9)
East
1. Macomb Dakota (17-3)
2. Grosse Pointe South (16-3)
3. Hamtramck (15-3)
4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (15-2)
5. Eastpointe (16-3)
6. Warren De La Salle (11-7)
7. Utica Ford (13-6)
8. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (15-3)
9. Marine City (14-3)
T10. Roseville (10-9)
T10. Macomb Lutheran North (13-3)
West
1. River Rouge (18-1)
2. Ann Arbor Huron (18-1)
3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (16-2)
4. Canton (13-6)
5. Ann Arbor Skyline (13-6)
6. Belleville (15-4)
7. Northville (15-4)
8. Westland John Glenn (13-6)
9. Romulus (16-4)
T10. Dearborn Divine Child (13-5)
T10. Redford Thurston (15-2)
