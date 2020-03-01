Orchard Lake St. Mary's 61, U-D Jesuit 54
A wide view of Calihan Hall before the start of the first half of the Catholic League Boys Bishop Championship game between Orchard Lake St. Mary's and U-D Jesuit on February 29, 2020 in Detroit. St. Mary's defeated U of D Jesuit 61-54. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) drives to the basket on St. Mary's Kareem Rozier (3) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
U of D Jesuit's head coach Pat Donnelly questions a call by the referee. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
St. Mary's Kareem Rozier (3) blocks a shot from U-D Jesuit's Paul Ragan (11) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) dives after a loose ball during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Orchard St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II (11) is fouled driving to the basket by U-D Jesuit's JT Morgan (4) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
St. Mary's Jason Drake II (2) drives to the basket on U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) during the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
St. Mary's head coach Todd Covert call a play from the sideline. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
St. Mary's Peter Nwoke (0) defends against U-D Jesuit's JT Morgan (4) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) seals the win with a slam dunk in front of U-D Jesuit's JT Morgan (4) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) and Nwoke (0) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
U- D Jesuit's Paul Ragan (11) drives to the basket in front of St. Mary's Kareem Rozier (3) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) hugs teammate Jason Drake II (2) at the end of the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) seals the win with a slam dunk in front of U-D Jesuit's JT Morgan (4) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) makes a behind the back move with the ball on U-D Jesuit's Chris Mutebi (0) during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's head coach Pat Donnelly accepts the runner-up trophy from Catholic League director Vic Michaels Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
St. Mary's head coach Todd Covert accepts the Championship trophy from Catholic League director Vic Michaels after the Boys Bishop Championship game against U-D Jesuit at Calihan Hall on February 29, 2020. St. Mary's defeated U-D Jesuit 61-54. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's team poses for a picture after winning the Catholic League Boys Bishop Championship game against U-D Jesuit at Calihan Hall on February 29, 2020. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Members of the Orchard Lake St. Mary's student section cheers for their team during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
U-D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (3) moves the ball up court as St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr (1) defends during the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Here are the boys basketball rankings for the week of March 1 by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

    State Super 20

    1. River Rouge (18-1)

    2. Flint Beecher (18-1)

    3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (18-1)

    4. Clarkston (17-1)

    5. Detroit Cass Tech (18-1)

    6. Benton Harbor (16-2)

    7. Ann Arbor Huron (18-1)

    8. Grand Rapids Christian (17-2)

    9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (17-2)

    10. Ypsilanti Lincoln (16-2)

    11. Waterford Mott (16-2)

    12. Grand Blanc (16-3)

    13. Detroit Edison (14-4)

    14. Muskegon (17-2)

    15. Mt. Pleasant (17-1)

    16. Wyoming (18-1)

    17. Bridgeport (19-1)

    18. Macomb Dakota (17-3)

    19. East Lansing (16-2)

    T20. Detroit Douglass (15-4)

    T20. Hudsonville (17-2)

    More: Saturday's preps: Orchard Lake St. Mary's wins first Catholic title in 12 years

    More: Friday's preps: Younger brother of MSU’s Foster Loyer scores 24 in Clarkston's title clincher

    Detroit

    1. Detroit Cass Tech (18-1)

    2. Detroit Edison (14-4)

    3. Detroit Douglass (15-4)

    4. Detroit King (13-5)

    5. U-D Jesuit (12-7)

    6. Detroit Loyola (13-3)

    7. Detroit CMA (12-5)

    8. Detroit Mumford (11-7)

    9. Detroit Henry Ford (9-8)

    10. Detroit Pershing (11-7)

    Clarkston 59, North Farmington 39
    Clarkston's Cole Donchez #3 and North Farmington's Jamal Hayes #4 fight for a runaway loose ball during the first half of their game, Friday night, Feb. 28, 2020, at North Farmington High. Clarkston beats North Farmington, 59-39. Brian Sevald
    The students' section cheers after a made point during the first half. Brian Sevald
    Clarkston's Keegan Wasilk prepares to take a shot while guarded by North Farmington's Basheer Jihad #11 during the first half. Brian Sevald
    North Farmington head coach Todd Negoshian talks with Deon Hayes #0 during a time out during the first half. Brian Sevald
    Clarkston's head coach Tim Wasilk talks with Nathan Steinman #30 during the first half. Brian Sevald
    North Farmington's Justus Clark #10 drives to the basket while being guarded by Clarkston's Cole Donchez #3 during the first half. Brian Sevald
    Detroit Lions corner back Darius Slay watches from the upper deck during the first half. Brian Sevald
    North Farmington's Jamal Hayes jumps for a shot while being guarded by Clarkston's Matt Nicholson #24 during the first half. Brian Sevald
    Clarkston's Fletcher Loyer #5 takes a three point shot during the first half. Brian Sevald
    A disappointed North Farmington huddles during a time out during the second half. Brian Sevald
    Clarkston head coach Tim Wasilk talks with his team during a time out during the second half. Brian Sevald
    North Farmington's Jamal Hayes #4 drives to the basket while being guarded by Clarkston's Keegan Wasilk #0 during the second half. Brian Sevald
    A dejected North Farmington bench looks on during the second half. Brian Sevald
    North Farmington's Eddie Lenton III takes a shot against Clarkston's Keegan Wasilk #0 during the second half. Brian Sevald
    Detroit Lions Darius Slay and U of M head basketball coach Juwan Howard sit near the North Farmington bench during the second half. Brian Sevald
    Clarkston's Matt Nicholson #24 takes a shot while being guarded closely by North Farmington's Aaron Rice #15 during the second half. Brian Sevald
    Clarkston's Cole Donchez #3 passes the ball during the second half. Brian Sevald
    North Farmington's Brandon Cole #21 drives to the paint against Clarkston's Cole Wilson #2 during the second half. Brian Sevald
    Clarkston's Zach Austin takes a three-point shot while being guarded by North Farmington's Jordan Paholak #13 during the second half. Brian Sevald
    Clarkston's bench jumps up in excitement during the second half. Brian Sevald
    Clarkston's Zach Austin #14 drives to the basket while under guard by North Farmington's Jordan Paholak #13 and Jon Brunette #1 during the second half. Brian Sevald
      North

      1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (18-1)

      2. Clarkston (17-1)

      3. Waterford Mott (16-2)

      4. Southfield Christian (15-3)

      5. Howell (15-4)

      6. Southfield A&T (13-4)

      7. North Farmington (12-6)

      8. Troy (15-3)

      9. Birmingham Brother Rice (11-7)

      10. Ferndale (8-9)

      East

      1. Macomb Dakota (17-3)

      2. Grosse Pointe South (16-3)

      3. Hamtramck (15-3)

      4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (15-2)

      5. Eastpointe (16-3)

      6. Warren De La Salle (11-7)

      7. Utica Ford (13-6)

      8. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (15-3)

      9. Marine City (14-3)

      T10. Roseville (10-9)

      T10. Macomb Lutheran North (13-3)

      West

      1. River Rouge (18-1)

      2. Ann Arbor Huron (18-1)

      3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (16-2)

      4. Canton (13-6)

      5. Ann Arbor Skyline (13-6)

      6. Belleville (15-4)

      7. Northville (15-4)

      8. Westland John Glenn (13-6)

      9. Romulus (16-4)

      T10. Dearborn Divine Child (13-5)

      T10. Redford Thurston (15-2)

