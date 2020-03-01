Here are the final basketball rankings for the 2019-20 season by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.
State Super 20
1. Detroit Edison (19-0)
2. East Lansing (19-1)
3. Detroit Renaissance (18-2)
4. Hartland (19-1)
5. Hudsonville (19-1)
6. Brighton (17-3)
7. East Grand Rapids (19-1)
8. Port Huron (20-0)
9. Farmington Hills Mercy (17-3)
10. Grass Lake (18-2)
11. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (16-4)
12. Adrian Lenawee Christian (17-3)
13. Pewamo-Westphalia (18-2)
14. East Kentwood (17-3)
15. Grosse Pointe South (16-4)
16. Macomb Dakota (16-4)
17. Michigan Center (17-3)
18. Saline (18-2)
19. Sault Ste. Marie (17-1)
T20. Harper Woods Chandler Park (14-6)
T20. Ann Arbor Huron (17-3)
More: David Goricki's boys high school basketball rankings: March 1
More: Hartland defense stifles Brighton in KLAA title game
Detroit
1. Detroit Edison (19-0)
2. Detroit Renaissance (18-2)
3. Detroit Cass Tech (15-5)
4. Detroit King (13-2)
5. Detroit Mumford (11-3)
6. Detroit Cody (12-5)
7. Detroit Denby (10-6)
8. Detroit Pershing (11-6)
9. Detroit CMA (8-8)
10. Detroit East English (5-7)
North
1. Hartland (19-1)
2. Brighton (17-3)
3. Farmington Hills Mercy (17-3)
4. Birmingham Marian (15-5)
5. Howell (15-4)
6. West Bloomfield (14-6)
7. Clarkston (16-4)
8. Southfield A&T (13-7)
9. Walled Lake Western (16-4)
T10. Waterford Mott (15-5)
T10. South Lyon East (13-7)
East
1. Port Huron (20-0)
2. Grosse Pointe South (16-4)
3. Macomb Dakota (16-4)
4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (14-6)
5. Grosse Pointe North (14-6)
6. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (17-3)
7. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (15-4)
8. Marine City (15-4)
9. Utica (14-6)
T10. Utica Eisenhower (11-9)
T10. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (13-6)
West
1. Saline (18-2)
2. Ann Arbor Huron (17-3)
3. Wayne (16-4)
4. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (15-5)
5. Dearborn (16-4)
6. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (16-2)
7. Flat Rock (17-3)
8. Dearborn Divine Child (11-9)
9. Dearborn Heights Crestwood (16-4)
T10. Carleton Airport (15-5)
T10. Trenton (17-3)
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments