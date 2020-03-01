Here are the final basketball rankings for the 2019-20 season by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

Buy Photo Leah Lappin and Hartland are No. 4 in the state and No. 1 in the North in the final Detroit News rankings. (Photo: Brian Sevald, The Detroit News)

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (19-0)

2. East Lansing (19-1)

3. Detroit Renaissance (18-2)

4. Hartland (19-1)

5. Hudsonville (19-1)

6. Brighton (17-3)

7. East Grand Rapids (19-1)

8. Port Huron (20-0)

9. Farmington Hills Mercy (17-3)

10. Grass Lake (18-2)

11. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (16-4)

12. Adrian Lenawee Christian (17-3)

13. Pewamo-Westphalia (18-2)

14. East Kentwood (17-3)

15. Grosse Pointe South (16-4)

16. Macomb Dakota (16-4)

17. Michigan Center (17-3)

18. Saline (18-2)

19. Sault Ste. Marie (17-1)

T20. Harper Woods Chandler Park (14-6)

T20. Ann Arbor Huron (17-3)

Detroit

1. Detroit Edison (19-0)

2. Detroit Renaissance (18-2)

3. Detroit Cass Tech (15-5)

4. Detroit King (13-2)

5. Detroit Mumford (11-3)

6. Detroit Cody (12-5)

7. Detroit Denby (10-6)

8. Detroit Pershing (11-6)

9. Detroit CMA (8-8)

10. Detroit East English (5-7)

North

1. Hartland (19-1)

2. Brighton (17-3)

3. Farmington Hills Mercy (17-3)

4. Birmingham Marian (15-5)

5. Howell (15-4)

6. West Bloomfield (14-6)

7. Clarkston (16-4)

8. Southfield A&T (13-7)

9. Walled Lake Western (16-4)

T10. Waterford Mott (15-5)

T10. South Lyon East (13-7)

East

1. Port Huron (20-0)

2. Grosse Pointe South (16-4)

3. Macomb Dakota (16-4)

4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (14-6)

5. Grosse Pointe North (14-6)

6. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (17-3)

7. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (15-4)

8. Marine City (15-4)

9. Utica (14-6)

T10. Utica Eisenhower (11-9)

T10. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (13-6)

West

1. Saline (18-2)

2. Ann Arbor Huron (17-3)

3. Wayne (16-4)

4. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (15-5)

5. Dearborn (16-4)

6. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (16-2)

7. Flat Rock (17-3)

8. Dearborn Divine Child (11-9)

9. Dearborn Heights Crestwood (16-4)

T10. Carleton Airport (15-5)

T10. Trenton (17-3)