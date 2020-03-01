LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Here are the final basketball rankings for the 2019-20 season by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. Detroit Edison (19-0) 

2. East Lansing (19-1) 

3. Detroit Renaissance (18-2) 

4. Hartland (19-1)

5. Hudsonville (19-1) 

6. Brighton (17-3) 

7. East Grand Rapids (19-1)

8. Port Huron (20-0) 

9. Farmington Hills Mercy (17-3)

10. Grass Lake (18-2)

11. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (16-4)

12. Adrian Lenawee Christian (17-3)

13. Pewamo-Westphalia (18-2) 

14. East Kentwood (17-3) 

15. Grosse Pointe South (16-4) 

16. Macomb Dakota (16-4) 

17. Michigan Center (17-3) 

18. Saline (18-2) 

19. Sault Ste. Marie (17-1) 

T20. Harper Woods Chandler Park (14-6)

T20. Ann Arbor Huron (17-3)

More: David Goricki's boys high school basketball rankings: March 1

More: Hartland defense stifles Brighton in KLAA title game

Detroit

1. Detroit Edison (19-0) 

2. Detroit Renaissance (18-2) 

3. Detroit Cass Tech (15-5) 

4. Detroit King (13-2) 

5. Detroit Mumford (11-3) 

6. Detroit Cody (12-5) 

7. Detroit Denby (10-6) 

8. Detroit Pershing (11-6) 

9. Detroit CMA (8-8)

10. Detroit East English (5-7)

North

1. Hartland (19-1) 

2. Brighton (17-3)

3. Farmington Hills Mercy (17-3) 

4. Birmingham Marian (15-5) 

5. Howell (15-4) 

6. West Bloomfield (14-6) 

7. Clarkston (16-4) 

8. Southfield A&T (13-7) 

9. Walled Lake Western (16-4) 

T10. Waterford Mott (15-5) 

T10. South Lyon East (13-7) 

East

1. Port Huron (20-0) 

2. Grosse Pointe South (16-4)

3. Macomb Dakota (16-4) 

4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (14-6) 

5. Grosse Pointe North (14-6) 

6. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (17-3)

7. Macomb L’Anse Creuse North (15-4) 

8. Marine City (15-4) 

9. Utica (14-6) 

T10. Utica Eisenhower (11-9) 

T10. New Baltimore Anchor Bay (13-6)

West

1. Saline (18-2)

2. Ann Arbor Huron (17-3)

3. Wayne (16-4)

4. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (15-5) 

5. Dearborn (16-4)

6. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (16-2) 

7. Flat Rock (17-3) 

8. Dearborn Divine Child (11-9) 

9. Dearborn Heights Crestwood (16-4)

T10. Carleton Airport (15-5) 

T10. Trenton (17-3)

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE