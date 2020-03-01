Miss Basketball frontrunner Gabby Elliott will try to leave Detroit Edison as a rare four-time state champion when the girls basketball state tournament gets underway Monday with district play throughout the state.

The regionals will be March 10-12 with the state quarterfinals March 17, and semifinal and title games March 19-21 at the Breslin Center.

Buy Photo Gabby Elliott (Photo: Jose Juarez, The Detroit News)

This is the first year the MHSAA put seeding into place for district play. The top two teams are seeded in each district, which eliminates exciting early matchups and makes fans have to pick what final to watch with multiple marquee showdowns pushed to the end of the week.

Elliott, a 5-foot-10 senior who will play next year at Clemson, has made sure Edison has stayed perfect this season (19-0) while taking on a challenging schedule, including wins over No. 2 East Lansing (65-48), No. 3 Detroit Renaissance (54-52), No. 9 Farmington Hills Mercy (59-41), No. 11 Flint Carman-Ainsworth (73-50), No. 12 Adrian Lenawee Christian (67-62), No. 17 Michigan Center (62-46) and Birmingham Marian (54-32).

“It’s a great opportunity and the seniors, we talked about this so much as freshmen, and to be exactly where we want to be our senior year is really exciting. Now we have to stay focused and try to finish out the mission,” said Elliott, who is one of three Miss Basketball finalists, joining Hartland senior Whitney Sollom (Michigan State) and East Lansing forward Aaliyah Nye (Illinois). The winner will be announced March 16.

Elliott’s older brother Greg Elliott – now at Marquette – was a finalist for the Mr. Basketball award during his senior year at Detroit East English.

Elliott feels the challenging schedule has prepared Edison for a chance to defend its Division 2 title at the Breslin Center, the same site where Edison won its first state championship in 2017. Edison won the title at Calvin College the last two years.

“Our schedule helps us a lot, so once we get to the state tournament there’s nothing that we haven’t seen,” Elliott said. “We’ve been in close game situations. We’ve been down going into halftime. We’ve been down by 11 in the third quarter. There’s nothing that we haven’t seen. We’ve faced every defense, the full-court press, the zone. We’ve had it all and figured it out so now it’s just time to use what we’ve learned from those games so we can have no problems during the state run.

“And, to be back to where we started at the Breslin is going to be surreal because that’s where we got our first state championship, and to possibly get our last at the same place is a great feeling.”

Edison coach Monique Brown made sure her team is well prepared for yet another championship run. A fourth title would equal Flint Northern’s mark of four straight Class A titles in 1978-81.

Elliott is averaging 25 points, seven rebounds and nearly three assists for Edison and she has a strong supporting cast, led by junior point guard Damiya Hagemann and 5-10 senior defensive stopper Shaulana Wagner (Xavier).

Wagner was one of the stars in Edison’s first state championship when she had 12 points, five rebounds and played great defense in a 46-44 win over Pewamo-Westphalia, blocking a 3-point shot with three seconds remaining.

“Wagner is a great all-around player, scores about 15 a game and her ball pressure on defense is great, helps get our energy up,” said Elliott. “She’s just a great team player.”

Other top teams include Grand Rapids West Catholic and sophomore guard Abbey Kimball, who has offers from Northwestern and multiple MAC schools, Chelsea, Menominee Edwardsburg and Grand Rapids Christian.

Edison could face Chelsea in a state quarterfinal and Edwardsburg in a state semifinal.

Division 2 breakdown

Defending champion: Detroit Edison

Favorite: Detroit Edison

Contender: Grand Rapids West Catholic

Darkhorse: Chelsea

Toughest district: At Buchanan with Edwardsburg and Three Rivers in the field. The teams shared the Wolverine Conference South Division title with each team winning on the other’s home floor.

Final Four: Detroit Edison over Edwardsburg, Menominee over Harper Woods Chandler Park

Championship game: Detroit Edison over Menominee

Player to watch: Gabby Elliott of Detroit Edison

Division 1 storylines

Sollom helped No. 4 Hartland earn its first KLAA championship with a 32-30 win over No. 6 Brighton last week.

Now Sollom will try to lead Hartland to its first Final Four. Sollom says Hartland has a chance to get to Breslin because of its strong defense.

Buy Photo Whitney Sollom (Photo: Brian Sevald, The Detroit News)

“Hartland has never reached the Final Four, so my No. 1 goal this year is to end my senior year as a state champ,” Sollom said.

“I have been on varsity for four years and Nikki (Dompierre) and Madi (Moyer) have been on varsity for three years so they have been through these types of games. I think our leadership has been phenomenal this season; we have great chemistry.

“Our defense has been very good, especially when I’m down low because it’s very hard for the other team to drive it in because I’m in the middle at 6-4. We do a great job on switching and talking and just helping each other out.”

While Hartland’s high ranking was expected, the same can’t be said for Detroit Renaissance, which has surpassed expectations in Shane Lawal’s first year as head coach.

Renaissance, which dominated the PSL, has a realistic chance to reach the state championship game for the first time since consecutive Class A title game appearances in 2010 and 2011 and earn a state championship for the first time since winning the Class B title in 2005.

Renaissance has a starting lineup that would rival any in the state (including Edison): junior point guard Kailee Davis, 6-2 junior Shannon Wheeler, 5-11 junior guard Nika Dorsey, 5-10 junior guard Mikyah Finley and sophomore Taylor Anderson.

And Renaissance has the talent and quickness to cause problems defensively with its full-court pressure, turning the miscues into transition baskets.

Renaissance also has the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter, including Davis, who scored 34 in an 81-55 rout of Detroit Cass Tech in the PSL championship game, making seven 3-pointers.

“Honestly, as a starting five I think I’m blessed with probably the best starting five in the area outside of (Edison),” Lawal said. “They just mesh perfectly. These kids were special before I got here, so it’s a gift to have them.

“Our goal is to win two state titles because these kids are all young, juniors or younger. Sure, there are a lot of other great teams, like East Grand Rapids, which is extremely well coached, a great shooting team with ball handlers who could handle our pressure. East Kentwood has great size. So there are other great teams in the field.”

Renaissance could face unbeaten No. 8 Port Huron or No. 16 Macomb Dakota in a quarterfinal, then possibly either No. 2 East Lansing, No. 7 East Grand Rapids or No. 14 East Kentwood in a semifinal.

East Lansing is led by Nye, four-year point guard Sanaya Gregory, Lamariyee Williams (Oakland) and 5-7 sophomore guard Soraya Timms. East Grand Rapids has an outstanding trio in junior Jillian Brown, her younger sister freshman Macey Brown and sophomore Alli Carlson.

Division 1 breakdown

Defending champion: Saginaw Heritage

Favorite: East Lansing

Contender: Detroit Renaissance

Darkhorse: Hartland

Toughest district: At Midland Dow with 17-3 Midland and 17-3 Midland Dow in the field. The teams split their Saginaw Valley League series with each team winning on its own home floor.

Final Four: Detroit Renaissance over East Lansing, Hartland over Brighton

Championship game: Detroit Renaissance over Hartland

Player to watch: Detroit Renaissance junior guard Kailee Davis

Division 3 storylines

Expect this one to be a wide-open race for the championship with Pewamo-Westphalia having the blueprint to get to the championship game … and win a state title.

P-W – 18-2 and ranked No. 13 – advanced to the Breslin Center back in 2017 when it came up short in the championship game to Edison.

Then, last year P-W earned the right to hoist the title trophy after first defeating Ypsilanti Arbor Prep in the semifinals (37-33 in overtime), then Flint Hamady 40-33 in the championship game.

P-W returns standouts in Western Michigan-bound Hannah Spitzley and point guard Ellie Droste (Grand Valley), who have helped their team to a 90-9 record the last four years.

No. 10 Grass Lake (18-2) – which defeated P-W 43-40 in early January – and No. 17 Michigan Center (17-3) have also had strong seasons, as have 19-1 Kent City, 19-1 Lake City and Arbor Prep, which is 15-5 with wins over Class A Southfield A&T and Clarkston, along with a close loss to Brighton (49-47).

Division 3 breakdown

Defending champion: Pewamo-Westphalia

Favorite: P-W

Contender: Grass Lake

Darkhorse: Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

Toughest district: At Grass Lake with Michigan Center and Grass Lake, along with 18-2 Brooklyn Columbia Central.

Final Four: Pewamo-Westphalia over Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, Lake City over Flint Hamady

Championship game: P-W over Lake City

Player to watch: Ypsilanti Arbor Prep sophomore guard Mya Petticord, who has offers from Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, is playing at a high level.

Division 4 storylines

The Division 4 championship race just tightened up with the news that one of the top players in the state, Adrian Lenawee Christian 6-3 junior Bree Salenbien, will be lost for the rest of the season due to a knee injury suffered in the regular-season finale, a 62-57 double-overtime loss at Grass Lake.

Buy Photo Dani Salenbien (Photo: Jose Juarez, The Detroit News)

Salenbien has offers from Michigan, Michigan State and multiple other teams. Now, her older sister, Hillsdale-bound guard Dani Salenbien, will need to play at an elite level with help from the team’s 3-point shooter Libby Miller and defensive stopper Caitlin Anderson.

Lenawee Christian enters the tournament as the two-time defending state champion, defeating St. Ignace 48-46 in last year’s title game.

St. Ignace again will be a frontrunner, along with Bellaire, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart and St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran.

Division 4 breakdown

Defending champion: Adrian Lenawee Christian

Favorite: Lenawee Christian

Contender: St. Ignace

Darkhorse: Martin

Toughest district: At Boyne Falls with 19-1 Bellaire and 16-4 Gaylord St. Mary’s in the field. Bellaire swept the two-game series, including 37-31 the last time the teams played.

Final Four: Lenawee Christian over Bellaire, St. Ignace over St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran

Championship game: St. Ignace over Lenawee Christian

Player to watch: Lenawee Christian guard Dani Salenbien