Bloomfield Hills — With Jasmine Worthy out because of an injury and standout guard Cheyenne McEvans getting extra attention defensively, freshman Jalyn Austin knew she had to step up in the second half if Southfield A&T was going to have any chance of extending its season Monday evening.

The girls basketball state tournament got underway and it’s all about surviving and advancing or face sudden death of having your season come to an end at this time of year.

After A&T advanced to the Division 1 state championship game at Calvin College last season, Austin wanted to make sure her team would be playing some more basketball, at least moving on to Wednesday’s district semifinal against Royal Oak at Marian High School.

Austin did just that, scoring 21 of her 23 in the second half to lead A&T (14-7) to a 48-34 win over Birmingham Groves (10-11).

Austin scored 13 during a 4½-minute stretch during the third quarter to open a 10-point cushion after Groves had pulled within 22-20.

“In the locker room, my coaches at halftime said I needed to step up so I did what I had to do, I knew my teammates needed me so I helped them out,” said Austin, who was 8-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 on 3-pointers while her teammates were limited to 8-of-35 shooting from the floor. “They left me open and I’m a shooter, that was a big mistake and I knocked them down.”

Worthy, a 6-foot-3 senior center, injured her ankle in warmups and had her left leg elevated on a bench behind her team.

McEvans, who signed with Buffalo and was passed over as a Miss Basketball finalist, scored 39 in a 55-45 victory over Groves last week.

McEvans filled up the stat sheet in the rematch with 23 points, 15 rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks despite being held to 7-of-25 shooting with multiple Groves players defending her.

A&T coach Michelle Marshall was proud of Austin, her 5-7 guard, as well as McEvans.

“She’s grown up so much during the season,” Marshall said of Austin. “She’s been our third wheel, so Jalyn has been our third kid to step up and she really stepped up today. At the end of the day with our second-leading scorer and top rebounder (Worthy) out, we needed someone other than Cheyenne tonight, because when you’re drawing two or three kids (like McEvans), it’s tough.”

So, should McEvans have been a Miss Basketball finalist?

“Absolutely,” Marshall said. “Cheyenne McEvans should have been a Miss Basketball finalist.

“She deserved to be one.”

McEvans, who averages 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, at least has one more game in her high school career, and with a win over Royal Oak could face Birmingham Marian in the district final Friday.

Senior center Ellie Ruprich had 12 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks for Groves, which shot 26 percent (13-of-50) and missed 14 of 22 free throws.

More girls

Detroit Cass Tech 75, Dearborn Fordson 34: Desiree Jackson had 25 points, Precious Fields had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Kennedy Tidwell had 16 points and six assists for Cass Tech (16-4). Fordson is 8-13.

Detroit Cody 78, Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology 29: Aiyanna Tanksley had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Raven Price 17 points and eight assists, and Aaliyah Scott had 11 points for Cody (13-5). Kemira Hale scored 12 for Cornerstone (3-13).

Ecorse 72, Dearborn Heights Star International 26: Aqierra Hinton had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Carlesa Taylor had 16 points, and Alliyah Davis had 12 points for Ecorse (16-2). Star International is 8-12.

Girls scores

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 60, Taylor 37

Clawson 39, Detroit Country Day 34

Dearborn 62, Allen Park 17

Dearborn Divine Child 65, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 21

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 47, Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy 15

Detroit Edison 2, Detroit International Academy 0 (Forefit)

Detroit Pershing 53, Detroit Central 46

Detroit Renaissance 56, Oak Park 28

Flat Rock 63, Grosse Ile 36

Harper Woods Chandler Park 67, Detroit Denby 16

Livonia Churchill 31, Canton 28

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 40, Troy Athens 36

St Clair Shores Lakeview 36, Fraser 18

Sterling Heights Stevenson 42, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 39

Utica 39, Troy 23

Utica Ford 53, Warren Cousino 32

Walled Lake Western 46, Milford 26

Warren Lincoln 46, Center Line 22

Wayne Memorial 65, Garden City 25

West Bloomfield 54, Bloomfield Hills 40

Boys

Detroit Country Day 45, Detroit Community 37: Julian Scott and Donovan Jackson had 12 points for Country Day (8-10). Antonio Davis had 12 for Community (7-10).

Boys scores

Center Line 70, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 58

Dearborn Heights Star International 56, Inkster American International Academy 42

Madison Heights Madison 49, Warren Mott 45

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 56, Oxford 52

