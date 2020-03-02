Warren De La Salle has named Dan Rohn its new head football coach.

Rohn, who guided Grand Rapids West Catholic to four Division 5 state titles (2010, 2013-15), replaces Mike Giannone, who left amid an alleged hazing incident last season that led to the school to forfeit competing in its playoff game.

Dan Rohn is the new head football coach at Warren De La Salle. (Photo: Warren De La Salle)

Five De La Salle students have been charged in connection to the alleged locker-room incident.

Rohn boasts 18 years and a 150-53 record as a head football coach at the high school level, most notably at West Catholic, where he went 99-19 in nine seasons from 2007-15, including the four state titles in five championship game appearances. He was also the head coach at Fremont from 1996-2004.

Rohn most recently spent two seasons on the Ferris State state, serving as an assistant head coach in 2017.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to welcome Dan Rohn to our Lasallian community,” President John M. Knight said in a statement. “Dan’s background of success in forming young people of faith, compassion and conviction is a great fit for De La Salle Collegiate.”

Giannone led De La Salle to Division 2 state championships in 2017 and 2018, taking over the Pilots program in 2016 following 18 seasons as the head coach at Macomb Dakota.

