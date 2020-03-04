Macomb — Brooke Daniels and Macomb L’Anse Creuse North were well on their way to pulling off the biggest upset of the girls basketball state tournament Wednesday night in a Division 1 district semifinal at North High School.

But, Port Huron — which was 20-0 and ranked No. 8 in The News Super 20 poll — would have nothing of it, battling back from a 23-12 third quarter deficit to defeat L’Anse Creuse North 44-41 and move on to face Macomb Dakota in Friday’s 6 p.m. title game.

The Port Huron girls celebrate their victory at the end of the district semifinal game against LÕAnse Creuse North. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News)

Daniels, a sophomore point guard, scored 26, including 13 during the fourth quarter.

Daniels tried to force overtime, but her 3-pointer fell short. She came up big time after time in the final minute, driving and making a three-point play (basket and free throw) with 25.4 seconds left to pull her team within 39-38, then scored off a putback to cut the deficit to 41-40.

After Emma Trombly missed the second of two free throws, giving Port Huron a 42-40 lead, Daniels grabbed the rebound and went to the line for a 1-and-1 opportunity, after getting fouled, with 8.7 seconds remaining.

Daniels made the first and missed the second, allowing Port Huron junior guard Madison Landschoot to go to the line, after getting fouled, where she cashed in on both for the three-point win.

Port Huron made six of eight free throws during the final 32 seconds while L’Anse Creuse North (16-5) made 6-of-11 during the final six minutes.

It took Port Huron nearly 20 minutes before taking its first lead on Landschoot’s 3-pointer from the right corner for a 34-31 lead with 4:30 left in the third.

“I just shot it and it went in and I’m really proud of my team and everybody, we played hard, it wasn’t one of our better games, but we pulled through,” said Landschoot who scored a team-high 16 points, 12 of them in the second half. “We just came out of the locker room (after halftime) and said we had to finish it. We had come so far, and we knew we wouldn’t have it end like this.”

L’Anse Creuse North — which competes in the MAC Blue, the third toughest division in the league — came out playing strong man defense, giving Port Huron little room to operate.

L’Anse Creuse North led 7-2 after one, extending the lead to 18-12 at halftime.

Port Huron was 1-of-8 from the floor and turned the ball over seven times in the opening quarter, shooting just 25% from the field (4-of-16) in the first half.

But Port Huron ended the third quarter on a 13-4 run to pull within 27-25, including a layup by Morgan James off an inbounds pass from Landschoot and a baseline jumper from Landschoot in the final minute of the quarter.

Trombly, a junior post player, had 11 points for Port Huron, including a coast-to-coast layup to cut the deficit to 27-23 late in the third quarter and an inside basket to pull Port Huron even at 29 early in the fourth, and blocked a shot just before Landschoot’s 3-pointer to take the lead.

James, a junior guard, scored 13 on 6-of-11 shooting.

Port Huron — which won the MAC Red/White tournament championship with wins over Macomb Dakota and Grosse Pointe North — did a much better job in the second half when it shot 50% from the field (10-of-20) and took care of the basketball.

Macomb Dakota 50, Port Huron Northern 25: Cam Grant scored 20 to lead Dakota (18-4) to a 50-25 win over Port Huron Northern to move to Friday’s title game.

Grant, who will play next year at Ball State, scored nine in the opening quarter to give Dakota an 18-7 lead.

Dakota extended the lead to 29-13 at halftime and 36-19 after three quarters.

“We went out there and played as a team, got those extra passes and that really hurts the other team instead of playing just one-on-one ball,” said Grant who averages 15 points and 13 rebounds.

“We wanted to come back and play Port Huron (for district championship). It was a really tough game when we played them (60-56 loss on Feb. 18). We played our best offensive game and it came down to a couple last possessions which shouldn’t have happened, and it was at their place and I’m just excited to have it close to home.”

Division 1

Detroit Cass Tech 68, Melvindale 11: Desiree Jackson scored 20 and Gabrielle Wainwright 12 for Cass Tech (17-5). Melvindale finished 2-19.

Farmington Hills Mercy 57, Novi 48: Maya White scored 17, Ellie Tisko 12 and Julia Bishop 11 for Mercy (19-3). Hannah Verbracken scored 17 for Novi (10-11).

Grosse Pointe North 47, Hamtramck 10: Christina Braker scored 15 and Sophia Borowski 12 for North (15-6). Aniysia Lewis scored eight for Hamtramck (8-11).

Hartland 66, Linden 10: Whitney Sollom scored 18, surpassing 1,000 points in her career for Hartland (21-1). Sollom is committed to play basketball at Michigan next year. Linden finished 6-15.

Plymouth 41, Northville 24: Ainsley Florence scored 17 and Ella Riley eight for Plymouth (13-8). Northville finished 8-13.

Riverview 78, Wyandotte 46: Rayah Kolbusz scored 17 for Riverview (15-7). Samantha Smith scored 27 for Wyandotte (11-10).

Rochester Adams 58, Waterford Kettering 42: Amelia Drahrak scored 18, Lauren Petersmark 16 and Nicole Clearhout 14 for Adams (14-8). Izzy Dugal scored 17 for Kettering (10-11).

Royal Oak 30, Southfield A&T 26: Sarah Soraghan scored 13, and Sarah Ammon had seven points and 11 rebounds for Royal Oak (10-11). Cheyenne McEvans scored 13 for A&T (13-8).

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 63, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 24: Tricia Sankiewicz scored 19 and Taedom Stein 14 for Lakeview (19-3). Lake Shore finished 7-14.

Division 2

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 41, Romulus 22: Ciara Hardy scored 13 for Romulus (15-6). Gabriel Richard is 13-8.

Detroit CMA 55, Old Redford 12: Kamry Hill scored 15 and Shayla Ramsey 12 for CMA (9-8). Old Redford finished 0-11.

Detroit Cody 59, Ferndale 44: Aiyanna Tanksley had 36 points and 14 rebounds and Aaliyah Scott 12 points for Cody (14-5). Keneisha Williams scored 29 for Ferndale (4-14).

Division 3

Ecorse 67, Taylor Prep 27: Aqierra Hinton had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Alliyah Davis 17 points for Ecorse (17-2). Taylor Prep finished 11-8.

Boys basketball

Harper Woods Chandler Park 62, Birmingham Brother Rice 58: Tamario Adley had 21points and six rebounds, and Angelo Vega had 15 points and four assists for Chandler Park (17-2). Brother Rice is 12-8.

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 76, Warren Mott 72: Marsae Joseph had 27 points and 15 rebounds, Ryan Brown and Jordan Johnson both scored 13, and Joshua Neville scored 11 for L’Anse Creuse (8-12). Dennis Mayfield scored 22 for Mott (7-13).

