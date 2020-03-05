Detroit — Orchard Lake St. Mary’s was labeled as having the premier backcourt in the state and Mr. Basketball finalist Lorne Bowman, four-star junior Julian Roper and flashy sophomore point guard Kareem Rozier backed up the high praise for three quarters … and then overtime Thursday night by winning the city championship, 70-65 in overtime, over Cass Tech at Calihan Hall for the first time since 2008.

St. Mary’s — 19-1 and ranked No. 3 in The News Super 20 poll — made 4-of-10 3-pointers and forced multiple turnovers in the opening quarter to take a 16-7 lead, increased the cushion to 29-16 at halftime and to 44-25 after three in the Operation Friendship championship game against No. 5 Detroit Cass Tech (18-2), which played without center Rylan Bowens.

Buy Photo St. Mary's Kareem Rozier and the bench react after Rozier's 3-point basket in the second half. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

But, then Cass Tech had the best quarter of its season to force overtime and it could have pulled the victory out in regulation.

St. Mary’s limited Cass Tech to 9-of-33 shooting through three quarters, but then Cass Tech made 10-of-14 shots from the field and had a chance to win the game when Kalen King got fouled on a 3-point shot from the left corner with 5.4 seconds left, trailing 54-52.

King, who is being recruited by Michigan as a cornerback, stepped to the line and made his first two free throws to give Cass Tech 29 fourth-quarter points to pull even. But, after St. Mary’s called timeout, he missed his final free throw and St. Mary’s missed a 3-pointer as time expired, forcing overtime.

Cass Tech actually took its first lead since the opening minutes on King’s layup in the opening seconds of overtime, but then Roper scored on a three-point play (inside basket and free throw) and Bowman went on the attack, taking the ball to the basket at every opportunity.

Bowman, who will play next year at Wisconsin, scored eight of his game-high 21 in overtime. He made 15-of-18 free throws and St. Mary’s converted 31-of-35 free throws, including 12-of-13 in overtime.

“I was feeling it there, just glad I was able to knock them down for the team and do whatever it takes to win,” said Bowman who was in a head-to-head matchup with Cass Tech point guard Tyson Acuff, a Mr. Basketball finalist headed to Duquesne.

“We just started to turn the ball over (in the fourth quarter) and turnovers turn into runouts and they started scoring points. Tyson Acuff started to turn up and he’s a great player, hats off to them for coming out and fighting. I’m just glad we were able to pull it out.”

Acuff finished with 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter after being held scoreless in the third. King scored 15 and Kyle LeGreair had 13 points.

Roper scored 17 and played well defensively with four steals and four blocks. Rozier scored 14 and 6-7 junior center Peter Nwoke, 10 points.

After Acuff opened the game with a 3-pointer, Bowman made a baseline move and dunk at the other end to pull St. Mary’s within 3-2, but then took a seat for several minutes after limping off the court following an offensive foul by Cass Tech's Davonte Murray.

With Bowman to the bench with 5:04 left in the quarter, sophomore guard Jack Crighton came in and knocked down a 3-pointer, then sophomore Jason Drake connected on another long-range shot and Roper made two more 3-pointers for the 16-7 cushion as Bowman returned in the final minute of the quarter.

St. Mary’s, which limited Cass Tech to 32% shooting in the first half, continued to play strong defense in the third quarter and it needed to since it was now cold itself from the perimeter.

St. Mary’s coach Todd Covert had Bowman and Roper switch off defensively on Acuff, holding him scoreless during the third quarter while building the lead to 44-25, closing the third on a 7-0 run, starting with a Rozier basket off a steal, then a Rozier’ 3-pointer from the left corner and a Roper transition basket.

U-D Jesuit 67, Detroit Douglass 59: Charles Turner and Addison Kalmbach each made four 3-pointers to help U-D Jesuit defeat No. 20 Detroit Douglass in the Operation Friendship Finalist game.

Turner scored 14 to lead a balanced U-D Jesuit attack that included 13 points from freshman guard Sonny Wilson, 12 from Kalmbach, nine points from Chris Mutebi and eight from Isaiah Friday.

Pierre Brooks, a 6-5 junior guard who has offers from Michigan and Michigan State, scored 26 in front of MSU coach Tom Izzo, making consecutive 3-pointers to pull Douglass (15-5) within 50-44 with 7:16 left, then made a three-point play (basket and free throw) to cut the deficit to 58-56 before Wilson answered with a three-point play to start a 7-1 run for a 65-57 cushion for U-D Jesuit (13-7).