Three-year starter and senior Nikki Dompierre scored 19 to lead Hartland in a 64-46 girls’ basketball district final victory over Howell Friday.
Maybre St. John scored 20 for Howell (16-5).
Hartland mounted a comeback in the second half to overtake Howell at Holly High School.
Hartland (22-1) trailed going into halftime down 27-17.
A tale of two halves consisted of a 23-8 run by Hartland, and it never looked back.
Hartland coach Don Palmer said his team came out in the second half a completely different team.
“We were really dominated by Howell in the first half, but came back and controlled the rest of the game,” Palmer said.
“It was a game of two halves.”
Palmer said she found her success at the charity stripe.
“Nikki did a good job of getting to the free-throw line,” Palmer said.
She shot 14 of 19 from the line.
Palmer said Howell played aggressive, but ultimately found themselves trailing and sending Hartland to the free throw line.
“Howell forced their will on us,” Palmer said.
“They got to a point where they were chasing for foul.”
More girls basketball
Birmingham Marian 50, Royal Oak 39: Sarah Sylvester scored 21 and Shannon Kennedy had 11 for Marian (18-5). Sarah Soraghan scored 26 for Royal Oak (10-12).
Detroit Cass Tech 55, Detroit Martin Luther King 53: Precious Fields scored 20 for Cass Tech (18-5). Mowica Williams scored 21 for King (12-3).
Ecorse 52, Riverview Gabriel Richard 31: Alliyah Davis scored 18 and Dasia Croft had 11 points and 28 rebounds for Ecorse (18-2). Issabella Assimacopolus scored 14 for Richard (12-10).
Farmington Hills Mercy 66, North Farmington 40: Julia Bishop scored 16 for Farmington Hills (20-3). Heaven Rogers scored 10 for North Farmington (12-10).
Grosse Pointe North 45, Grosse Pointe South 40: Maddie Kohler scored 17 and Khristina Braker had 13 for North (16-6). Alexa Downey scored 19 and Kamryn Richards had 11 for South (18-5).
Macomb Dakota 46, Port Huron 29: Cameron Grant scored 17 and Ella Burger had 12 for Dakota (19-4). Emma Trombley scored 12 for Port Huron (21-1).
Plymouth 51, Salem 31: Ella Riley scored 21 and Sophie Zelek 11 for Plymouth (14-8). Salem finished at 4-18.
Riverview 67, River Rouge 51: Shannon McAlinden scored 28 and Anastasia Stergiadis had 11 for Riverview (16-7). Shanlece Halmon scored 17 for River Rouge (11-8).
Girls basketball schedule
District finals
All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted
Today’s games
Division 1
District 5 at Waterford Kettering
Clarkston 58, Rochester Adams 49
District 6 at Bloomfield Hills
West Bloomfield 59, Auburn Hills Avondale 48
District 7 at White Lake Lakeland
Walled Lake Western 45,Walled Lake Central 21
District 8 at Holly
Hartland 64, Howell 46
District 17 at Brighton
South Lyon East 46, Brighton 63
District 18 at Ypsilanti Lincoln
Ann Arbor Huron 44, Saline 50
District 19 at Northville
Plymouth 51, Salem 31
District 20 at Wayne Memorial
Wayne Memorial vs. Livonia Franklin, 6
District 21 at Monroe
Temperance Bedford 57, Gibraltar Carlson 20
District 22 at Riverview
River Rouge 51, Riverview 67
District 23 at Dearborn
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 34, Dearborn 39
District 24 at Dearborn Fordson
Detroit Cass Tech 55, Detroit King 53
District 25 at Farmington
North Farmington 66, Farmington Hills Mercy 40
District 26 at Birmingham Marian
Birmingham Marian 50, Royal Oak 39
District 27 at Detroit Mumford
Detroit Renaissance 56, Detroit Mumford 42
District 28 at Grosse Pointe North
Grosse Pointe North 45, Grosse Pointe South 40
District 29 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Utica Eisenhower 47,Rochester 42
District 30 at Warren Cousino
Utica Ford 12, Warren Regina 28
District 31 at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore
SCS Lakeview 50, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 24
District 32 at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North
Macomb Dakota 46, Port Huron 29
Division 2
District 53 at Monroe Jefferson
Carleton Airport 50, Flat Rock 52
District 54 at Dearborn Divine Child
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 50, Dearborn Divine Child 58
District 55 at Dearborn Heights Annapolis
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 47, Dearborn Henry Ford 33
District 56 at Detroit Edison
Detroit Edison vs. Detroit University Prep, 5:30
District 57 at Redford Union
Wixom St. Catherine 53, Redford Union 13
District 58 at Detroit Cody
Detroit Cody 63, Detroit CMA 34
District 59 at Detroit Osborn
Ferndale University 36, Warren Lincoln 52
District 60 at Harper Woods Chandler Park
Harper Woods Chandler Park 69, St. Clair Shore South Lake 13
District 61 at Detroit Country Day
BH Cranbrook Kingswood 32, Pontiac Notre Dame 26
District 62 at Marine City
Marine City 54, Algonac 47
District 63 at Almont
Imlay City 43, Marysville 29
Division 3
District 88 at Ecorse
Riverview Gabriel Richard 31, Ecorse 53
District 89 at Detroit Voyageur
Detroit Voyageur 30, Dearborn Advanced 48
District 90 at Detroit Pershing
Detroit Pershing 47, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 49
District 91 at Royal Oak Shrine
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 43, Royal Oak Shrine 60
District 92 at Clinton Township Clintondale
Mount Clemens 35, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 59
Division 4
District 122 at Allen Park Inter-City
Detroit Southeastern 26, Allen Park Inter-City 69
District 125 at Sterling Heights Parkway
Sterling Height Parkway 23, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 26
District 126 at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
Waterford Lakes 55, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 52
Boys basketball
Ecorse 73, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 57: Deandre Gaines scored 16 and Brooklyn Butler had 10 points and eight steals for Ecorse (14-6). Jermaine Gibson scored 32 for Henry Ford (4-15).
Romulus Summit Academy North 74, Detroit Denby 32: Orlando Lovejoy scored 30, James Wright 17, Jamel Johnson had 13 points and 10 assists for Summit (15-4). Denby is 6-12.
Boys basketball schedule
All games are 7 p.m. unless noted
Today’s games
OAA
Rochester 51, Royal Oak 49
Others
Detroit Denby 32, Romulus Summit North 74
Ecorse 73, Dearborn Henry Ford 57
Ortonville Brandon at Flint Powers
