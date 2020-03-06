Three-year starter and senior Nikki Dompierre scored 19 to lead Hartland in a 64-46 girls’ basketball district final victory over Howell Friday.

Maybre St. John scored 20 for Howell (16-5).

Hartland mounted a comeback in the second half to overtake Howell at Holly High School.

Hartland (22-1) trailed going into halftime down 27-17.

A tale of two halves consisted of a 23-8 run by Hartland, and it never looked back.

Hartland coach Don Palmer said his team came out in the second half a completely different team.

“We were really dominated by Howell in the first half, but came back and controlled the rest of the game,” Palmer said.

“It was a game of two halves.”

Palmer said she found her success at the charity stripe.

“Nikki did a good job of getting to the free-throw line,” Palmer said.

She shot 14 of 19 from the line.

Palmer said Howell played aggressive, but ultimately found themselves trailing and sending Hartland to the free throw line.

“Howell forced their will on us,” Palmer said.

“They got to a point where they were chasing for foul.”

More girls basketball

Birmingham Marian 50, Royal Oak 39: Sarah Sylvester scored 21 and Shannon Kennedy had 11 for Marian (18-5). Sarah Soraghan scored 26 for Royal Oak (10-12).

Detroit Cass Tech 55, Detroit Martin Luther King 53: Precious Fields scored 20 for Cass Tech (18-5). Mowica Williams scored 21 for King (12-3).

Ecorse 52, Riverview Gabriel Richard 31: Alliyah Davis scored 18 and Dasia Croft had 11 points and 28 rebounds for Ecorse (18-2). Issabella Assimacopolus scored 14 for Richard (12-10).

Farmington Hills Mercy 66, North Farmington 40: Julia Bishop scored 16 for Farmington Hills (20-3). Heaven Rogers scored 10 for North Farmington (12-10).

Grosse Pointe North 45, Grosse Pointe South 40: Maddie Kohler scored 17 and Khristina Braker had 13 for North (16-6). Alexa Downey scored 19 and Kamryn Richards had 11 for South (18-5).

Macomb Dakota 46, Port Huron 29: Cameron Grant scored 17 and Ella Burger had 12 for Dakota (19-4). Emma Trombley scored 12 for Port Huron (21-1).

Plymouth 51, Salem 31: Ella Riley scored 21 and Sophie Zelek 11 for Plymouth (14-8). Salem finished at 4-18.

Riverview 67, River Rouge 51: Shannon McAlinden scored 28 and Anastasia Stergiadis had 11 for Riverview (16-7). Shanlece Halmon scored 17 for River Rouge (11-8).

Girls basketball schedule

District finals

All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted

Today’s games

Division 1

District 5 at Waterford Kettering

Clarkston 58, Rochester Adams 49

District 6 at Bloomfield Hills

West Bloomfield 59, Auburn Hills Avondale 48

District 7 at White Lake Lakeland

Walled Lake Western 45,Walled Lake Central 21

District 8 at Holly

Hartland 64, Howell 46

District 17 at Brighton

South Lyon East 46, Brighton 63

District 18 at Ypsilanti Lincoln

Ann Arbor Huron 44, Saline 50

District 19 at Northville

Plymouth 51, Salem 31

District 20 at Wayne Memorial

Wayne Memorial vs. Livonia Franklin, 6

District 21 at Monroe

Temperance Bedford 57, Gibraltar Carlson 20

District 22 at Riverview

River Rouge 51, Riverview 67

District 23 at Dearborn

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 34, Dearborn 39

District 24 at Dearborn Fordson

Detroit Cass Tech 55, Detroit King 53

District 25 at Farmington

North Farmington 66, Farmington Hills Mercy 40

District 26 at Birmingham Marian

Birmingham Marian 50, Royal Oak 39

District 27 at Detroit Mumford

Detroit Renaissance 56, Detroit Mumford 42

District 28 at Grosse Pointe North

Grosse Pointe North 45, Grosse Pointe South 40

District 29 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Utica Eisenhower 47,Rochester 42

District 30 at Warren Cousino

Utica Ford 12, Warren Regina 28

District 31 at St. Clair Shores Lake Shore

SCS Lakeview 50, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 24

District 32 at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North

Macomb Dakota 46, Port Huron 29

Division 2

District 53 at Monroe Jefferson

Carleton Airport 50, Flat Rock 52

District 54 at Dearborn Divine Child

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 50, Dearborn Divine Child 58

District 55 at Dearborn Heights Annapolis

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 47, Dearborn Henry Ford 33

District 56 at Detroit Edison

Detroit Edison vs. Detroit University Prep, 5:30

District 57 at Redford Union

Wixom St. Catherine 53, Redford Union 13

District 58 at Detroit Cody

Detroit Cody 63, Detroit CMA 34

District 59 at Detroit Osborn

Ferndale University 36, Warren Lincoln 52

District 60 at Harper Woods Chandler Park

Harper Woods Chandler Park 69, St. Clair Shore South Lake 13

District 61 at Detroit Country Day

BH Cranbrook Kingswood 32, Pontiac Notre Dame 26

District 62 at Marine City

Marine City 54, Algonac 47

District 63 at Almont

Imlay City 43, Marysville 29

Division 3

District 88 at Ecorse

Riverview Gabriel Richard 31, Ecorse 53

District 89 at Detroit Voyageur

Detroit Voyageur 30, Dearborn Advanced 48

District 90 at Detroit Pershing

Detroit Pershing 47, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett 49

District 91 at Royal Oak Shrine

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 43, Royal Oak Shrine 60

District 92 at Clinton Township Clintondale

Mount Clemens 35, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 59

Division 4

District 122 at Allen Park Inter-City

Detroit Southeastern 26, Allen Park Inter-City 69

District 125 at Sterling Heights Parkway

Sterling Height Parkway 23, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 26

District 126 at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

Waterford Lakes 55, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 52

Boys basketball

Ecorse 73, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 57: Deandre Gaines scored 16 and Brooklyn Butler had 10 points and eight steals for Ecorse (14-6). Jermaine Gibson scored 32 for Henry Ford (4-15).

Romulus Summit Academy North 74, Detroit Denby 32: Orlando Lovejoy scored 30, James Wright 17, Jamel Johnson had 13 points and 10 assists for Summit (15-4). Denby is 6-12.

Boys basketball schedule

All games are 7 p.m. unless noted

Today’s games

OAA

Rochester 51, Royal Oak 49

Others

Detroit Denby 32, Romulus Summit North 74

Ecorse 73, Dearborn Henry Ford 57

Ortonville Brandon at Flint Powers