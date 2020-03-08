Here are the final boys basketball rankings for the 2019-20 season by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

Buy Photo Julian Lewis and Ann Arbor Huron are ranked No. 4 in the state and No. 2 in the West. (Photo: Dave Reginek, The Detroit News)

State Super 20

1. River Rouge (19-1)

2. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (19-1)

3. Clarkston (19-1)

4. Ann Arbor Huron (19-1)

5. Detroit Cass Tech (18-2)

6. Flint Beecher (18-2)

7. Benton Harbor (18-2)

8. Ypsilanti Lincoln (17-2)

9. Waterford Mott (18-2)

10. Grand Blanc (17-3)

11. Muskegon (18-2)

12. Grand Rapids Christian (18-2)

13. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (17-3)

14. Detroit Edison (15-4)

15. Mt. Pleasant (19-1)

16. Bridgeport (19-1)

17. Wyoming (18-2)

18. Macomb Dakota (17-3)

19. East Lansing (18-2)

T20. Hudsonville (18-2)

T20. Hanover-Horton (19-1)

Detroit

1. Detroit Cass Tech (18-2)

2. Detroit Edison (15-4)

3. U-D Jesuit (13-7)

4. Detroit Douglass (15-5)

5. Detroit King (13-7)

6. Detroit CMA (13-5)

7. Detroit Loyola (15-4)

8. Detroit Mumford (11-8)

9. Detroit Henry Ford (9-9)

10. Detroit Pershing (11-7)

North

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (19-1)

2. Clarkston (19-1)

3. Waterford Mott (18-2)

4. Southfield Christian (16-4)

5. Howell (16-4)

6. North Farmington (13-6)

7. Troy (15-4)

8. Birmingham Brother Rice (12-8)

9. Southfield A&T (13-5)

10. Ferndale (11-9)

East

1. Macomb Dakota (17-3)

2. Hamtramck (16-3)

3. Grosse Pointe South (16-4)

4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (17-2)

5. Eastpointe (17-3)

6. Warren De La Salle (12-8)

7. Utica Ford (13-7)

8. Roseville (11-9)

9. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (15-5)

10. Marine City (15-4)

West

1. River Rouge (19-1)

2. Ann Arbor Huron (19-1)

3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (17-3)

4. Northville (16-4)

5. Canton (13-7)

6. Belleville (16-4)

7. Ann Arbor Skyline (13-7)

8. Westland John Glenn (13-7)

9. Romulus (16-4)

T10. Redford Thurston (16-2)

T10. Dearborn Divine Child (14-6)