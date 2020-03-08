LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Here are the final boys basketball rankings for the 2019-20 season by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.

State Super 20

1. River Rouge (19-1) 

2. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (19-1)

3. Clarkston (19-1)

4. Ann Arbor Huron (19-1)

5. Detroit Cass Tech (18-2)

6. Flint Beecher (18-2)

7. Benton Harbor (18-2)

8. Ypsilanti Lincoln (17-2)

9. Waterford Mott (18-2)

10. Grand Blanc (17-3)

11. Muskegon (18-2)

12. Grand Rapids Christian (18-2)

13. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (17-3) 

14. Detroit Edison (15-4) 

15. Mt. Pleasant (19-1) 

16. Bridgeport (19-1)

17. Wyoming (18-2) 

18. Macomb Dakota (17-3)

19. East Lansing (18-2) 

T20. Hudsonville (18-2) 

T20. Hanover-Horton (19-1)

Ann Arbor Huron 64, Ypsilanti Lincoln 54
A wide view of Eastern Michigan University in the first half of the SEC varsity basketball crossover game between Ypsilanti Lincoln and Ann Arbor Huron on March 3, 2020 in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
A wide view of Eastern Michigan University in the first half of the SEC varsity basketball crossover game between Ypsilanti Lincoln and Ann Arbor Huron on March 3, 2020 in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battles for the ball with Ann Arbor Huron's Devin Womack (2) and Tyson Edmondson (4) in the first half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battles for the ball with Ann Arbor Huron's Devin Womack (2) and Tyson Edmondson (4) in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln's head coach Jesse Davis shouts directions from the sideline in the first half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln's head coach Jesse Davis shouts directions from the sideline in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) shoots the ball over Ann Arbor Huron's Mike Robinson (1) in the first half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) shoots the ball over Ann Arbor Huron's Mike Robinson (1) in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ann Arbor Huron's head coach Waleed Samaha calls a play from the sideline in the first half.
Ann Arbor Huron's head coach Waleed Samaha calls a play from the sideline in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ann Arbor Huron's Mike Davis blocks a shot from Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates, left, in the first half.
Ann Arbor Huron's Mike Davis blocks a shot from Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates, left, in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard takes in the action from the side lines in the first half.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard takes in the action from the side lines in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) wins the jump ball against Ann Arbor Huron's Kingsley Perkins (24) to start the first half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) wins the jump ball against Ann Arbor Huron's Kingsley Perkins (24) to start the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) controls the ball against Ann Arbor Huron in the first half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) controls the ball against Ann Arbor Huron in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) drives to the basket against Ann Arbor Huron in the first half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) drives to the basket against Ann Arbor Huron in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) shoots the ball over Ann Arbor Huron's Mike Davis in the first half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) shoots the ball over Ann Arbor Huron's Mike Davis in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
A wide view of Eastern Michigan University in the first half.
A wide view of Eastern Michigan University in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battles for the ball with Ann Arbor Huron's Dylan Studstill (30) and Devin Womack (2) in the first half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) battles for the ball with Ann Arbor Huron's Dylan Studstill (30) and Devin Womack (2) in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ann Arbor Huron's Devin Womack (2) defends against Ypsilanti Lincoln's Devion Harlin (3) in the first half.
Ann Arbor Huron's Devin Womack (2) defends against Ypsilanti Lincoln's Devion Harlin (3) in the first half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
The Ann Arbor Huron student section has some fun in the second half.
The Ann Arbor Huron student section has some fun in the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ann Arbor Huron's Julian Lewis (5) moves the ball up court next to Ypsilanti Lincoln's Kamari Benson-Joplin (20) in the second half.
Ann Arbor Huron's Julian Lewis (5) moves the ball up court next to Ypsilanti Lincoln's Kamari Benson-Joplin (20) in the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ann Arbor Huron's Brandon Rawls (23) passes the ball in the in the second half.
Ann Arbor Huron's Brandon Rawls (23) passes the ball in the in the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ann Arbor Huron's Julian Lewis (5) controls the ball in front of Ypsilanti Lincoln's Kamari Benson-Joplin (20) in the in the second half.
Ann Arbor Huron's Julian Lewis (5) controls the ball in front of Ypsilanti Lincoln's Kamari Benson-Joplin (20) in the in the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ann Arbor Huron's Julian Lewis (5) moves the ball up court next to Ypsilanti Lincoln's Kamari Benson-Joplin (20) in the in the second half.
Ann Arbor Huron's Julian Lewis (5) moves the ball up court next to Ypsilanti Lincoln's Kamari Benson-Joplin (20) in the in the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ann Arbor Huron's Julian Lewis (5) drives to the basket for two points in front of Ypsilanti Lincoln's Kamari Benson-Joplin (20) in the in the second half.
Ann Arbor Huron's Julian Lewis (5) drives to the basket for two points in front of Ypsilanti Lincoln's Kamari Benson-Joplin (20) in the in the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Tate MacKenzie (0) gets run over by Ann Arbor Huron's Mike Robinson (1) in the in the second.
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Tate MacKenzie (0) gets run over by Ann Arbor Huron's Mike Robinson (1) in the in the second. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Jayden Lewis (2) reaches around and punches the ball loose from Ann Arbor Huron's Devin Womack (2) in the in the second half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Jayden Lewis (2) reaches around and punches the ball loose from Ann Arbor Huron's Devin Womack (2) in the in the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) slam dunks the ball in front of Ann Arbor Huron's Brandon Rawls (23) in the in the second half.
Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) slam dunks the ball in front of Ann Arbor Huron's Brandon Rawls (23) in the in the second half. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
    Detroit

    1. Detroit Cass Tech (18-2) 

    2. Detroit Edison (15-4) 

    3. U-D Jesuit (13-7)

    4. Detroit Douglass (15-5) 

    5. Detroit King (13-7) 

    6. Detroit CMA (13-5)

    7. Detroit Loyola (15-4) 

    8. Detroit Mumford (11-8) 

    9. Detroit Henry Ford (9-9)

    10. Detroit Pershing (11-7) 

    More: David Goricki's final girls high school basketball rankings

    North

    1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (19-1) 

    2. Clarkston (19-1) 

    3. Waterford Mott (18-2) 

    4. Southfield Christian (16-4)

    5. Howell (16-4)

    6. North Farmington (13-6) 

    7. Troy (15-4)

    8. Birmingham Brother Rice (12-8)

    9. Southfield A&T (13-5)

    10. Ferndale (11-9) 

    Orchard Lake St. Mary's 70, Detroit Cass Tech 65
    St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II swats the ball and Cass Tech's Sean Hodges off a drive to the bucket in the first half at University of Detroit's Calihan Hall for Operation Friendship games in Detroit, Michigan on March 5, 2020. St. Mary's went on to win the game 70-65 over Cass Tech.
    St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II swats the ball and Cass Tech's Sean Hodges off a drive to the bucket in the first half at University of Detroit's Calihan Hall for Operation Friendship games in Detroit, Michigan on March 5, 2020. St. Mary's went on to win the game 70-65 over Cass Tech. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Kareem Rozier and the bench react after Rozier three pointer goes through the net in the second half.
    St. Mary's Kareem Rozier and the bench react after Rozier three pointer goes through the net in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Cass Tech's Kalen King drives to the bucket against St. Mary's Peter Nwoke and Julian Roper Jr. in the first half.
    Cass Tech's Kalen King drives to the bucket against St. Mary's Peter Nwoke and Julian Roper Jr. in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II battles for a rebound with Cass Tech's Isaiah Sanders in the first half.
    St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II battles for a rebound with Cass Tech's Isaiah Sanders in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II swats the ball and Case Tech's Sean Hodges off a drive to the bucket in the first half.
    St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II swats the ball and Case Tech's Sean Hodges off a drive to the bucket in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Jason Drake II defends against a driving Cass Tech's T.J. Batiste Jr. in the first half.
    St. Mary's Jason Drake II defends against a driving Cass Tech's T.J. Batiste Jr. in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. blocks a shot on a driving Cass Tech's T.J. Batiste Jr. in the first half.
    St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. blocks a shot on a driving Cass Tech's T.J. Batiste Jr. in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. blocks a shot on a driving Cass Tech's T.J. Batiste Jr. in the first half.
    St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. blocks a shot on a driving Cass Tech's T.J. Batiste Jr. in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. and Peter Nwoke block a shot on a driving Cass Tech's T.J. Batiste Jr. in the first half.
    St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. and Peter Nwoke block a shot on a driving Cass Tech's T.J. Batiste Jr. in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. blocks a shot on a driving Cass Tech's T.J. Batiste Jr. in the first half.
    St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. blocks a shot on a driving Cass Tech's T.J. Batiste Jr. in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff comes out of St. Mary's defense with the ball in the first half.
    Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff comes out of St. Mary's defense with the ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Case Tech head coach Steven Hall works with his players during a timeout in the first half.
    Case Tech head coach Steven Hall works with his players during a timeout in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Cass Tech's Duane Wright dribbles under pressure from St. Mary'sKareem Rozier in the first half.
    Cass Tech's Duane Wright dribbles under pressure from St. Mary'sKareem Rozier in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's head coach Todd Covert works with his players from the sidelines in the first half.
    St. Mary's head coach Todd Covert works with his players from the sidelines in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Kareem Rozier lets out a yell after teammate Peter Nwoke slams home a dunk late in the first half.
    St. Mary's Kareem Rozier lets out a yell after teammate Peter Nwoke slams home a dunk late in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II drives between Cars Tech's DeVonte Murray and Tyson Acuff and lays up two points in the second half.
    St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II drives between Cars Tech's DeVonte Murray and Tyson Acuff and lays up two points in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Cass Tech's T.H. Batiste Jr. and Jake Kizi steal the ball away from St. Mary's Kalen King in the second half.
    Cass Tech's T.H. Batiste Jr. and Jake Kizi steal the ball away from St. Mary's Kalen King in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II flies through the air and lays in two points in the second half.
    St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II flies through the air and lays in two points in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's bench gets a good view of teammate Kareem Rozier three point basket go through the net in the second half.
    St. Mary's bench gets a good view of teammate Kareem Rozier three point basket go through the net in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Kareem Rozier and the bench react after Rozier three pointer goes through the net in the second half.
    St. Mary's Kareem Rozier and the bench react after Rozier three pointer goes through the net in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. climbs the letter to the net and puts in two points in the second half.
    St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. climbs the letter to the net and puts in two points in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Cass Tech's DaVonte Murray makes the block but follows it up with a hard foul on St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II in the second half.
    Cass Tech's DaVonte Murray makes the block but follows it up with a hard foul on St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Cass Tech's DaVonte Murray makes the block but follows it up with a hard foul on St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II in the second half.
    Cass Tech's DaVonte Murray makes the block but follows it up with a hard foul on St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Kareem Rozier and Cass Tech's Sean Hodges battle for a loose ball in the second half.
    St. Mary's Kareem Rozier and Cass Tech's Sean Hodges battle for a loose ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. lets out a yell after a basket in the second half.
    St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. lets out a yell after a basket in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Cass Tech's T.J. Batiste Jr. and Jason Drake II put some tough defense on St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II in the second half.
    Cass Tech's T.J. Batiste Jr. and Jason Drake II put some tough defense on St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Mary's Lorne Bowman II breaks through the defense of Cass Tech's T.J. Batiste Jr. and Jason Drake II in the second half.
    Mary's Lorne Bowman II breaks through the defense of Cass Tech's T.J. Batiste Jr. and Jason Drake II in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II blocks a shot by Cass Tech's Kalen King in the second half.
    St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II blocks a shot by Cass Tech's Kalen King in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Cass Tech's Kalen King lets a three pointer go at the end of the 4th quarter that St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. gets a hand on but Roper is called for the foul and King sends the game into overtime after hitting all three free throws late in the second half.
    Cass Tech's Kalen King lets a three pointer go at the end of the 4th quarter that St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. gets a hand on but Roper is called for the foul and King sends the game into overtime after hitting all three free throws late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Peter Nwoke and Julian Roper Jr. defend against Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff in overtime.
    St. Mary's Peter Nwoke and Julian Roper Jr. defend against Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff in overtime. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff and St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II go head to head late in overtime.
    Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff and St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II go head to head late in overtime. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    St. Mary's Peter Nwoke lets out a yell after the tough overtime victory over Cass Tech, 70-65.
    St. Mary's Peter Nwoke lets out a yell after the tough overtime victory over Cass Tech, 70-65. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
      East

      1. Macomb Dakota (17-3)

      2. Hamtramck (16-3)

      3. Grosse Pointe South (16-4) 

      4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (17-2) 

      5. Eastpointe (17-3) 

      6. Warren De La Salle (12-8)

      7. Utica Ford (13-7)

      8. Roseville (11-9)

      9. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (15-5)

      10. Marine City (15-4)

      West

      1. River Rouge (19-1) 

      2. Ann Arbor Huron (19-1) 

      3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (17-3) 

      4. Northville (16-4)

      5. Canton (13-7)

      6. Belleville (16-4)

      7. Ann Arbor Skyline (13-7)

      8. Westland John Glenn (13-7) 

      9. Romulus (16-4)

      T10. Redford Thurston (16-2)

      T10. Dearborn Divine Child (14-6) 

