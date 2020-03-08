Here are the final boys basketball rankings for the 2019-20 season by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions.
State Super 20
1. River Rouge (19-1)
2. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (19-1)
3. Clarkston (19-1)
4. Ann Arbor Huron (19-1)
5. Detroit Cass Tech (18-2)
6. Flint Beecher (18-2)
7. Benton Harbor (18-2)
8. Ypsilanti Lincoln (17-2)
9. Waterford Mott (18-2)
10. Grand Blanc (17-3)
11. Muskegon (18-2)
12. Grand Rapids Christian (18-2)
13. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (17-3)
14. Detroit Edison (15-4)
15. Mt. Pleasant (19-1)
16. Bridgeport (19-1)
17. Wyoming (18-2)
18. Macomb Dakota (17-3)
19. East Lansing (18-2)
T20. Hudsonville (18-2)
T20. Hanover-Horton (19-1)
Detroit
1. Detroit Cass Tech (18-2)
2. Detroit Edison (15-4)
3. U-D Jesuit (13-7)
4. Detroit Douglass (15-5)
5. Detroit King (13-7)
6. Detroit CMA (13-5)
7. Detroit Loyola (15-4)
8. Detroit Mumford (11-8)
9. Detroit Henry Ford (9-9)
10. Detroit Pershing (11-7)
More: David Goricki's final girls high school basketball rankings
North
1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (19-1)
2. Clarkston (19-1)
3. Waterford Mott (18-2)
4. Southfield Christian (16-4)
5. Howell (16-4)
6. North Farmington (13-6)
7. Troy (15-4)
8. Birmingham Brother Rice (12-8)
9. Southfield A&T (13-5)
10. Ferndale (11-9)
East
1. Macomb Dakota (17-3)
2. Hamtramck (16-3)
3. Grosse Pointe South (16-4)
4. Harper Woods Chandler Park (17-2)
5. Eastpointe (17-3)
6. Warren De La Salle (12-8)
7. Utica Ford (13-7)
8. Roseville (11-9)
9. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (15-5)
10. Marine City (15-4)
West
1. River Rouge (19-1)
2. Ann Arbor Huron (19-1)
3. Ypsilanti Lincoln (17-3)
4. Northville (16-4)
5. Canton (13-7)
6. Belleville (16-4)
7. Ann Arbor Skyline (13-7)
8. Westland John Glenn (13-7)
9. Romulus (16-4)
T10. Redford Thurston (16-2)
T10. Dearborn Divine Child (14-6)
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments