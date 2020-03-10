Southfield — Detroit Renaissance used its quickness and talented backcourt to dominate Farmington Hills Mercy in the second half to earn a 56-33 win in a Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday night.

Renaissance — the PSL champions and No. 3 team in The News Super 20 poll — will face Catholic League runner-up Birmingham Marian for the regional championship Thursday at 6 at Southfield A&T.

Buy Photo Farmington Hills Mercy's Ellie Tisko and Detroit Renaissance's Nia Hearston, left, in the first half of a regional semifinal game at Southfield A&T High School in Southfield, Mich. on March 10, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Renaissance (22-2) forced multiple turnovers out of its press in the third quarter to use a 13-0 run to open up a 46-23 lead. And, No. 9 Mercy — the Catholic League champions — couldn’t recover.

The teams played in the Operation Friendship game back on Feb. 27 with Renaissance earning a 44-32 win.

Mercy (20-4) again kept things close early on with the game even at 8 after one quarter before Renaissance opened a 28-17 halftime lead with junior guard Mikyah Finley knocking down a pair of 3-pointers in the second and standout junior point guard Kailee Davis getting on track and scoring nine, including three transition baskets after missing all four of her shots in the opening quarter.

Then, Renaissance forced six turnovers in the third quarter with Davis and Finley each scoring nine.

After Mercy pulled within 33-23, Finley scored the first seven of the 13-0 run, including her fourth 3-pointer for a 40-23 advantage.

“For me, when I first shoot my 3s I get the team going and all week we’ve been working on our 3-point shooting,” said Finley, who scored 22 with Davis contributing 18 points with all of Davis’ points coming during the middle two quarters.

“We knew we had to stop their energy, so we stepped it up,” said Davis of Renaissance’s pressure defense. “We work hard in practice, it’s all about us being in shape, so we can run the floor (and score in transition).”

Davis scored her 1,000th career point in the game, making a free throw during the third quarter.

Renaissance first-year coach Shane Lawal was happy to see Finley taking the 3-point shots.

“She has the ultimate green light with me, I try to get her to learn how to be a true shooter and which shots to pass up, and I think she passed up a couple extra swing ones. That makes the ones she shoots even better,” Lawal said. “She made a lot of big shots and she can fill up the stat sheet.”

Mercy limited Finley to nine points in the first game.

“I think the big thing tonight was they shot the ball better than the first time we played them, especially Finley,” Mercy coach Gary Morris said. “We fought really hard, were really hard on the boards, turned the ball over more than they did, and in a lot of ways I felt we handled their presses well, but we could not hit shots (26 percent shooting). Like I told the girls, sometimes it’s not your night.

“I’m proud of the girls. We fought to the end. We were Catholic League champions, won 20 games and have everybody back.

“If Renaissance shoots the ball like that, they will be a tough out, and No. 3 (Davis) is just really, really good, tough to keep in front of you and she’s unselfish too.”

Junior Julia Bishop had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Mercy.

More girls regional semifinals

Birmingham Marian 41, Grosse Pointe North 37: Grace Rotter kept Birmingham Marian close in the first half and then it was her teammate, Shannon Kennedy who made big plays in the second half to help Marian pull out a Division 1 regional semifinal victory.

Rotter, a sophomore guard, came off the bench to score 14 first-half points, including 11 in the opening quarter, making 5 of her first 7 shots from the field while the rest of Marian’s player combined for just 2-of-21 shooting.

It was in that first half when Grosse Pointe North’s defense gave Marian (19-5) little room to operate, forcing four turnovers in the first four minutes to take an 8-0 lead.

North (16-7) forced 11 turnovers in the opening half, scoring multiple baskets in transition to go along with 11 points from junior point guard Madeline Kohler, including three 3-pointers for a 27-20 North halftime lead.

Marian had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half, several coming from 6-foot-3 sophomore Sarah Sylvester, but only cashed in on four second-chance points.

Marian coach Mary Cicerone sent her team out with a 1-2-2 zone and trapping defense in the second half. The change resulted in multiple North turnovers and a 12-0 Marian run, including a steal and transition basket by Kennedy for a 28-27 lead.

Marian’s guards were also making things tougher for Kohler with senior Sophia Mancini playing on top of the zone and defending her, then switching off with Rotter at times in the fourth quarter.

Kohler finished with a team-high 15 points, but was held scoreless in the third quarter and limited to four in the fourth, finishing the second half with 2 of 8 shooting.

Kennedy finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, including a 3-pointer from the left corner for a 37-35 lead with 5:50 left to start a 7-0 run.

“I just came out and play the best defense I ever played, and I just tried to really go after it,” said Kennedy of her three steals in the fourth quarter. “As for my shooting, I missed my first couple really big, and then I decided I just needed to shoot with confidence and I made that one (3-pointer) and it got the ball rolling.”

And, on the zone defense to start the second half?

“The team definitely loves playing the 33 (zone), it’s kind of a trap defense and we got some tips on the ball early and I kind of think that messed with the other team a bit, so it worked for us,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy was proud of Rotter, saying: “I’ve been telling her the best shooter on this team and to shoot the ball. If we get the ball to Grace in the corner she’s going to make them, and she did her job tonight.”

Detroit Cass Tech 57, Riverview 55: Precious Fields scored 21 with 12 rebounds, Kennedy Tidwell scored 10 with seven assists and Desiree Jackson scored 11 for Cass Tech (19-5). Riverview finished at 16-8.

Hartland 61, West Bloomfield 52: Whitney Sollom had 19 points and Amanda Roach had 12 points for Hartland (23-1). Myonna Hooper had 14 points and Logan Lewis had 13 points for West Bloomfield (17-7).

Macomb Dakota 50, Utica Ford 40: Cameron Grant scored 23 with 20 rebounds and seven blocks for Dakota (20-4). Olivia Kubik scored 19 for Utica Ford (15-9).

Girls regional semifinals scores

DIVISION 1

Regional 1

Davison 54, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 49

Midland Dow 63, Marquette 54

Regional 2 at Walled Lake Western

Hartland 61, West Bloomfield 52

Walled Lake Western 54, Clarkston 47

Regional 3 at Holland West Ottawa

East Grand Rapids 49, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 35

Hudsonville 56, Rockford 41

Regional 4 at Holt

East Lansing 54, Portage Central 33

Holt 51, Battle Creek Central 40

Regional 5 at Dexter

Brighton 53, Plymouth 43

Saline 51, Wayne Memorial 40

Regional 6 at Dearborn Edsel Ford

Detroit Cass Tech 57, Riverview 55

Temperance Bedford 55, Dearborn 43

Regional 7 at Southfield A&T

Birmingham Marian 41, Grosse Pointe North 37

Detroit Renaissance 56, Farmington Hills Mercy 33

Regional 8 at Utica Ford

Macomb Dakota 50, Utica Ford 40

St. Clair Shores Lakeview vs. Utica Eisenhower

DIVISION 2

Regional 9

Cadillac 40, Standish-Sterling 37

Sault St. Marie 62, Escanaba 51

Regional 10 at Owosso

Frankenmuth 52, Portland 43

Freeland 62, Chesaning 32

Regional 11 at Sparta

Grand Rapids West Catholic 62, Spring Lake 37

Newaygo 47, Grand Rapids Christian 46

Regional 12 at Otsego

Hamilton 45, Battle Creek Harper 36

Three Rivers 49, Grand Rapids South Christian 36

Regional 13 at Fowlerville

Marshall 53, Ida 46

Parma Western 45, Haslett 34

Regional 14 at Carleton Airport

Detroit Edison 67, Dearborn Divine Child 42

Flat Rock 65, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 40

Regional 15 at Livonia Clarenceville

Harper Woods Chandler Park 86, Detroit Cody 24

Wixom St. Catherine 58, Warren Lincoln 31

Regional 16 at Goodrich

Imlay City 51, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 32

Lake Fenton 74, Marine City 31

Regional 17

Charlevoix 65, Oscoda 22

Ishpeming Westwood 51, Calumet 26

DIVISION 3

Regional 18 at Grayling

Manton 51, Hart 36

Maple City Glen Lake 61, Pinconning 31

Regional 19 at Morley Stanwood

Ithaca 44, Muskegon Western Michigan 35

Pewamo-Westphalia 40, Kent City 37

Regional 20 at Schoolcraft

Kalamazoo Hackett 49, Niles Brandywine 43

Schoolcraft 42, Gobles 41

Regional 21 at Brooklyn Columbia Central

Byron 58, Bronson 21

Michigan Center 61, Jackson Lumen Christi 28

Regional 22 at Sand Creek

Blissfield 55, Ecorse 49

Ypsilanti Arbor 59, Sand Creek 17

Regional 23 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

RH Lutheran Northwest 56, GP Woods Liggett 34

Royal Oak Shrine 55, Dearborn Advanced 14

Regional 24 at Unionville-Sebewaing

Flint Hamady 46, Bad Axe 18

Hemlock 48, Sandusky 30

DIVISION 4

Regional 25 at Kingsford

Baraga 51, Munising 49

L'Anse 53, Carney-Nadeau 47

Regional 26 at Pellston

Engadine 64, Mackinaw City 29

St. Ignace 65, Posen 23

Regional 27 at Traverse City Central

Bellaire 48, Onekama 34

McBain Northern Michigan 48, Suttons Bay 43

Regional 28 at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

Saginaw Nouvel 74, Mio 26

Ubly 45, Mt. Peasant Sacred Heart 33

Regional 29 at Martin

Martin 40, Colon 23

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 54, Fruitport Calvary 20

Regional 30 at Lansing Christian

Battle Creek Calhoun 62, Litchfield 35

Fowler 48, Camden-Frontier 29

Regional 31 at Adrian Lenawee

Adrian Lenawee 50, Westland Huron Valley 29

Allen Park Inter-City 56, Southfield Christian 35

Regional 32 at Sterling Heights Parkway

Genesee Christian 45, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 32

Waterford Lakes 47, Deckerville 39

dgoricki@detroitnews.com; Detroit News staff contributed