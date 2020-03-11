The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday evening that it will be modifying its plans for allowing spectators at winter sports postseason events this week, starting with swimming and diving.

A decision on the well-attended boys and basketball playoff games is expected Thursday.

MHSAA (Photo: MHSAA)

Here is the statement from the MHSAA:

"The Michigan High School Athletic Association is planning to conduct all remaining winter postseason tournaments as scheduled. However, based on the recommendations from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this afternoon, the MHSAA is finalizing plans that will either prohibit or allow limited spectators through this Saturday’s events.

"This weekend’s boys swimming & diving finals will be held as scheduled at Oakland University and the Holland Aquatic Center, but will be conducted with no on-site spectators. All events at both swim final locations will be streamed live at MHSAA.tv.

"Specific plans and policies for spectators at this weekend’s ice hockey semifinals & finals, girls gymnastic finals, girls regional basketball and boys district basketball games will be provided by 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12. Spectator plans for the final two weeks of the girls and boys basketball tournaments will be provided by Monday, March 16."