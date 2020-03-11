Detroit — Javier Whitaker knocked down a 3-pointer in the opening seconds of a Division 1 district semifinal game against Grosse Pointe South Wednesday night at Detroit King and kept shooting to put Hamtramck within a win of its first district championship in 35 years.

Whitaker, a junior guard, opened the game with a 3-pointer from the top of the key 10 seconds into the game to open the scoring. He missed his next four shots — all from deep range — but finished with a season-high 28 points, making 8-of-16 3-pointers in a 78-67 victory.

Buy Photo Grosse Pointe South's Will Johnson is upended by Hamtramck's Javier Whitaker in the second half. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

“We’ve been working all season for this, we’re just coming together and playing with each other,” said Whitaker who had nine 3-pointers in a win over Ecorse earlier in the season, finishing with 27 points. “I was just locked in the whole day, stayed off social media and was ready to go.”

Whitaker wasn’t bothered with his four straight misses, saying: “When I started missing I just looked at my mechanics, and then we started not scoring so I knew we had to get back at it, so I went back and knew what I did when I hit that first 3 and then I started hitting them.”

Hamtramck (17-3), which held a fourth-quarter lead against No. 1 River Rouge before falling 58-50 in late January, showed its quickness and depth in the opening quarter when it took a 22-17 lead and had eight players score.

“That’s just teamwork,” Whitaker said. “We’ve been working all summer, so that’s just teamwork.”

Hamtramck extended the lead to 39-31 at halftime with Whitaker scoring 11 points, making three 3-pointers.

Whitaker made three more 3-pointers during the third quarter, all coming during a 14-2 run after South pulled within 43-37 to give Hamtramck its largest lead, 57-39 with 2:30 left in the quarter … and Hamtramck standout freshman guard Amari Allen also made a 3-pointer during the pivotal run.

Allen showed his exceptional ball-handling skills throughout the game, getting a handful of assists on Whitaker alone, and was trying to get one more on a transition break with three minutes left when two of his teammates, including Whitaker, gave him the ball back for a layup and 68-51 cushion.

“I remember that play, I did the behind-the-back pass, we do that all the time in practice, do a lot of passing and everything came together,” Whitaker said of his pass that led to Allen’s layup.

Allen finished with 11 and Mike Lewis scored 10 for Hamtramck.

Freshman guard Anthony Benard scored 21 for Grosse Pointe South (16-5) with sophomore guard Will Johnson scoring 10.

Hamtramck will face Detroit King (14-6) for the district title at King at 7 p.m. Friday.

“We’re going to have to come out aggressive, locked in and focused,” Whitaker said of facing King and its standout sophomore point guard Chansey Willis. “I know Chansey, we’re close, he’s back, but we have some players and we’re looking forward to it.”

Detroit King 64, Eastpointe 56

King sophomore point guard Chansey Willis Jr. played his first game in more than a month and proved to be the difference.

Willis, who injured his knee in a 59-57 PSL quarterfinal win over Detroit Mumford on Feb. 8, was cleared to play by doctors on Monday, then practiced for the first time since the injury Tuesday.

On Wednesday evening, it looked like Willis had never been out, scoring nine of his team-high 23 points in the opening quarter to give King a 22-17 lead.

And, Willis needed to be at his best with Eastpointe guard Davion Holloway having a big night of his own, scoring 25, making six 3-pointers.

King led 37-27 at halftime and pushed its lead to 39-27 on Omar Zeigler’s dunk before Eastpointe (18-4) went on a 12-3 run to cut the deficit to 42-39 before Willis split two defenders for a driving layup, then followed with a 3-pointer for a 47-41 cushion.

No doubt, Eastpointe wasn’t going away with Holloway making another 3-pointer at the end of the third to pull within 47-44 and then two more long-range shots to get within 56-54 with four minutes left, but King closed out the game with an 8-2 run despite Willis going down twice with cramps.

“It felt special, I had my first practice yesterday and felt I did a good job tonight, and my mom just told me to go home and ice my knee,” Willis said. “They have a good team, No. 11 (Holloway) shoots the ball good, but all we had to do is just stay focused and that’s what we did and won the game.”

When asked if he went down with a knee injury on the two occasions in the fourth quarter, Willis replied: “It was just cramps, my knee is good.”

Gelil Ward scored 13 for King, eight coming in the opening quarter when he made two 3-pointers. He also made three free throws during the fourth quarter.

Davion Watkins scored 11 for Eastpointe.