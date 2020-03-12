Attendance for Michigan high school postseason events this weekend will be restricted in response to coronavirus concerns.

Semifinals and finals for hockey, boys swimming and diving state finals, girls gymnastics and boys and girls basketball will go on as scheduled, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced in a statement Thursday, with attendance restrictions based on the number of participants.

Buy Photo Attendance at high school district finals across the state Friday will be limited, the MHSAA said in a statement. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

No spectators will be allowed at the Lower Peninsula swimming and diving finals at Oakland University and the Holland Aquatics Center on Friday and Saturday, as well as the girls gymnastics individual finals Saturday at Rockford High School.

The hockey semifinals and finals, and the gymnastics team finals — which the MHSAA says has fewer participants — will allow a limited number of spectators, as determined by participating schools, to include parents, legal guardians and "essential" administrators, the MHSAA said.

Limited spectators also will be allowed to the basketball games, which will be determined by participating schools and following the same restrictions.Updates will be announced Monday for the remainder of the boys and girls basketball tournaments.

The restrictions were "based on recommendations from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggesting attendance limitations," the MHSAA said in its statement.

The MHSAA also said bands, cheerleaders and "gatherings in parking lots or elsewhere on-site" will not be permitted. For people allowed to attend, admission is free. The MHSAA says online ticket sales have been halted, and tickets that already have been purchased will be voided and refunded.

The finals this weekend will be broadcast on MHSAA.tv.

"Complete streaming of all 12 Hockey Semifinals and Finals is scheduled, as is streaming of both the Team and Individual Gymnastics Finals and both preliminaries and Finals for swimming & diving," the MHSAA said in a statement. "MHSAA.tv also will carry a number of girls and boys basketball games this weekend as part of its usual subscription coverage by members of the School Broadcast Program."

Boys swimming and diving finals

► When: Friday and Saturday

► Where: Oakland University (Divisions 1, 3), Holland Aquatics Center (Division 2)

► Attendance: No on-site spectators

► Broadcast: Live streaming of preliminaries, finals on MHSAA.tv

Girls gymnastics finals

► When: Team finals Friday, individual finals Saturday

► Where: Rockford High School

► Attendance: Limited on Friday; no on-site spectators on Saturday

► Broadcast: Live streaming of team, individual finals on MHSAA.tv

Hockey semifinals, finals

► When: Thursday-Saturday

► Where: USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth (all divisions)

► Attendance: Limited to parents, legal guardians and essential administrators.

► Broadcast: Live streaming of all 12 games on MHSAA.tv. Live audio on MHSAA Network.

Girls basketball regional finals

► When: Thursday

► Attendance: Limited to parents, legal guardians and essential administrators.

► Broadcast: Live streaming of some games, with subscription, on MHSAA.tv.

Boys basketball district finals

► When: Friday

► Attendance: Limited to parents, legal guardians and essential administrators.

► Broadcast: Live streaming of some games, with subscription, on MHSAA.tv.