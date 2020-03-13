Detroit – Gabby Elliott became the second consecutive Detroit Edison player to earn the title of Miss Basketball in Michigan, receiving the award during a ceremony at her high school on Friday afternoon.

Elliott, a 5-foot-10 guard/forward, displayed the ability to handle the ball in transition, defend, rebound and hit the perimeter shot. She will play college basketball at Clemson next season.

Buy Photo Gabby Elliott hugs her Miss Basketball trophy on Friday at Detroit Edison High School. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Elliott, the younger sister of Marquette player Greg Elliott, averaged nearly 23 points a game, along with nine rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals for Edison, which was 23-0 and ranked the No. 1 by The Detroit News.

Elliott and Edison were going after a piece of history this season, trying to become the first girls basketball team to win four straight state championships since Flint Northern (1978-81).

Edison was scheduled to play Flat Rock for the Division 2 regional title at Carleton Airport Thursday before the game and season were suspended by the MHSAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state title game has been Elliott’s own personal playground in past years, a reason BCAM members picked her to win the award.

Elliott had 20 points and five rebounds in a 51-34 Class C state title game win over Ypsilanti Arbor Prep at Calvin College in 2018, and then contributed 15 points and six rebounds in a 77-58 Division 2 state championship game win over Freeland at the same site last season.

Elliott has helped Edison to a 95-7 record during her career, 50-1 the last two seasons, with its lone loss coming to Columbus Africentric last year, avenging that loss this season.

Rickea Jackson, a 6-3 forward, earned the Miss Basketball award last season after helping Edison to its third straight state title. Jackson was a starter for No. 9 Mississippi State this season.

Don’t be surprised if Edison has a third straight Miss Basketball winner next year with junior point guard Damiya Hagemann expected to be a frontrunner, along with Detroit Renaissance point guard Kailee Davis and Adrian Lenawee Christian guard Breanne Salenbien.