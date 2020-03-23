CLOSE The 2020 Michigan Mr. Basketball Award goes to Carlos Johnson of Benton Harbor High School. The Detroit News

Southfield – Carlos “Scooby” Johnson was named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball at a ceremony at Lawrence Tech University on Monday.

Buy Photo Carlos "Scooby" Johnson of Benton Harbor holds the Mr. Basketball award on Monday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Johnson, a 6-foot-6 forward, led Benton Harbor to a Class B state championship at the Breslin Center during his sophomore year in 2018.

Johnson received 2,949 points in voting by Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) members.

Flint Beecher guard Jalen Terry (Oregon) was second (2,760), followed by Orchard Lake St. Mary’s guard Lorne Bowman II (Wisconsin) with 2,312, Clarkston center Matt Nicholson (Northwestern) with 1,678 and Detroit Cass Tech guard Tyson Acuff (Duquesne) with 1,497. Points were awarded by a 5-3-1 basis.

Johnson will play next year at Butler.