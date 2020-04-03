As expected, the Michigan High School Athletic Association canceled sports, both winter and spring, for the rest of the 2019-20 school year on Friday.

Buy Photo Michigan state finals will not take place in multiple sports for the first time since 1942-43. (Photo: The Detroit News)

“The Michigan High School Athletic Association has canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 winter and spring sports seasons, in compliance with the Thursday (April 2) state of disaster directive by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closing school building and moving education online for the remainder of the school year to help decrease the spread of the COVID-19 cornavirus,” the MHSAA said in a press release.

It will be the first time MHSAA state finals won’t be held in multiple sports since 1942-43, when World War II led to the elimination of finals in most sports.

“We are heartbroken to not be able to provide these opportunities for Michigan’s student-athletes, and especially seniors,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl wrote in a statement. “We continue to hear from dozens asking us to hold out hope. But safety always must come first, and Gov. Whitmer is making courageous decisions to safeguard the people of our state.

“We understand as much as anyone how much school sports means to athletes and their communities. We had ideas and hopes to finishing winter and spring and helping bring some sort of normalcy after this long break. But this is the correct decision, and we will play our part in bringing schools and communities together again when the time is right.

“For now, we cannot state strongly enough that all students, staffs and others follow the guidelines establishes to slow the spread of this virus – we all must do our part.”

The girls basketball state tournament had just over a week to go when regional final games were suspended March 12. The boys basketball tournament was stopped just prior to district championship games.