ALL-DETROIT

First team

Buy Photo Detroit Renaissance's Kailee Davis averaged 16.8 points, 5.1 steals, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 47% from the floor and making 35% of her 3-pointers. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

KAILEE DAVIS

5-4, Jr., G, Detroit Renaissance

Davis was the catalyst for Renaissance, which won its first PSL title since 2011 and was a legitimate threat to win the state championship. She averaged 16.8 points, 5.1 steals, 3.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 47% from the floor and making 35% of her 3-pointers. She scored 34, making seven 3-pointers, in the PSL championship game.

“Defensively, she was a key part in creating turnovers that sparked our transition offense,” coach Shane Lawal said. “She did a great job of scoring off the ball and on it. She made big shots in big games and was a highly efficient player, taking only 13.6 shots and making only 2.2 turnovers.”

Davis, who earned the title of Miss PSL, has multiple offers, including numerous Mid-American Conference schools and will be a Miss Basketball front-runner next year.

GABBY ELLIOTT

5-10, Sr., F, Detroit Edison

Elliott earned the title of Miss Basketball, averaging 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals to help Edison to a No. 1 ranking.

“She has always been good for us,” coach Monique Brown said of Elliott, who helped Edison to three straight state titles and a 22-0 record this season. “She is special to our program because as a leader she has always been one of our hardest workers from Day 1. She understands what it takes to be a winner and has applied that to her daily routine. Her mentality has spilled over to the entire team, never letting numbers define her, but doing whatever it takes to help us win as the definition as to who we are as a team.”

Elliott will play next year at Clemson.

Detroit Edison's Gabby Elliott was named Michigan's Miss Basketball this season. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

PRECIOUS FIELDS

5-10, Jr., G-F, Detroit Cass Tech

Fields led Cass Tech to a PSL championship game appearance and a district title. She averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

“She is a great leader, a great teammate and team member, leading her team vocally, emotionally and physically,” coach LaTonya Tate said. “She had a triple-double and 10 double-doubles this season.”

DAMIYA HAGEMANN

5-7, Jr., G, Detroit Edison

Hagemann averaged 12.1 points, 7.3 assists and three steals to help Edison to a 22-0 record and No. 1 ranking.

“Dee Dee is such an awesome floor leader,” coach Monique Brown said. “Her specialty is getting her teammates the ball where they can be successful, points are not at the top of her agenda. Her goal is to reach 1,000 assists. She is very crafty and a deceiving point guard who can score, but her first option is to pass. Her presence on the court definitely changes who we are as a team.”

Hagemann has multiple offers, including Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State.

SHAULANA WAGNER

5-10, Sr., G, Detroit Edison

Wagner was an impact player since her freshman year when she blocked a shot in the final seconds to help Edison win the first of three straight state titles in 2017. She was the team’s defensive stopper while also showing her ability to score in transition or the half-court game.

“She was a very hard worker and her specialty to us is that she has shown other young players that scholarship does not always have to come from scoring,” coach Monique Brown said. “She is a multi-dimensional player that takes pride in her defense. She is the catalyst that gets our defensive mentality started.”

Wagner, who averaged 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 steals, will play at Xavier.

Buy Photo Coach Shane Lawal led the Detroit Renaissance girls basketball team to a 22-2 record this season. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Coach of the Year

SHANE LAWAL, Detroit Renaissance

Lawal, a former Oakland University player, guided Renaissance to its first PSL championship in his first year as head coach.

“It was a true team effort where they all bought into roles, scoring, passing, defense and rim protecting,” Lawal said. “The 22-2 record stands as the highest win percentage in school history going back to the ‘90s, and we allowed just 32 points a game.”

Second team

Nika Dorsey, 5-11, Jr., G, Detroit Renaissance; Eshawanda Smith, 5-7, Jr., G, Detroit Denby; Shannon Wheeler, 6-2, Jr., C, Detroit Renaissance; Monica Williams, 5-5, Jr., G, Detroit King; Keara Wilson, 5-7, Sr., G, Detroit Mumford.

Third team

Taylor Anderson, 5-9, So., G, Detroit Renaissance; Dayania Johnson, 5-6, Jr., G, Detroit Collegiate Prep-Northwestern; LaZae Mosley, 5-8, Sr., G, Detroit Pershing; Aiyanna Tanksley, 5-10, So., G-F, Detroit Cody; Ruby Whitehorn, 6-0, So., G, Detroit Edison.

Honorable mention

Serena Allen, Detroit Southeastern; Taylor Anderson, Detroit Renaissance; Marche Borden, Detroit King; Tarryn Brooks, Detroit University Prep Art & Design; Adriana Dent, Detroit Cristo Rey; Amra Dzanic, Hamtramck; Mikyah Finley, 5-10, Jr., G, Detroit Renaissance; Emani Gollman, Detroit Central; Shania Henderson, Detroit Community; Jaquoia Jackson, Detroit Mumford; Junayha Johnson, Detroit University Prep; Iyanna Love, Detroit Denby; Amil Hatcher, Detroit Cody; Desiree Jackson, Detroit Cass Tech; Zakenya Lee, Detroit Voyageur; Jahla Miller, Detroit University Prep Science & Math; Brenna Orton, Detroit University Prep; Aniyah Samuel, Detroit University Prep; Alicia Stanley, Detroit Cristo Rey; Kennedy Tidwell, Detroit Cass Tech; Kennadi Trice, Detroit Voyageur.

Buy Photo L'Anse Creuse North's Brooke Daniels had a strong sophomore season, averaging 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, six steals and 4.3 assists. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News)

ALL-EAST

First team

BROOKE DANIELS

5-7, So., G, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North

Daniels had a strong sophomore season for North, averaging 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, six steals and 4.3 assists to lead North to a 16-5 record and Macomb Area Conference Blue Division championship.

“Brooke has a really high basketball IQ and her competitiveness, and I think she’s one of the best all-around players on the east side,” coach Bob Johnston said.

ALEXA DOWNEY

5-6, Jr., G, Grosse Pointe South

Downey averaged 17.6 points and 5.4 rebounds, including a career-high 40 points. She connected on 77 3-pointers this season, shooting 35% from deep to help South to an 18-5 record and MAC Red title.

“Alexa is the most humble player I have ever coached,” coach Kevin Richards said. “She does everything that is asked and leads by example. She hit big shots for us time and time again, is arguably the best shooter in the state and had high games of 40 and 32 this season.”

CAMERON GRANT

Macomb Dakota's Cameron Grant was a four-year starter, averaging 15.1 points, 13.1 rebounds, 4.3 blocks and four assists (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News)

6-1, Sr., G-F, Macomb Dakota

Grant was a four-year starter for Dakota, averaging 15.1 points, 13.1 rebounds, 4.3 blocks and four assists to help Dakota earn a district title, win a regional semifinal game and match a school-record for wins (20) in a season.

“Cameron was a four-year starter for us and during her four seasons we won more basketball games in the history of Dakota girls basketball,” coach Phil McCune said. “Cam scored her 1,000th point in our regional semifinal game against Utica Ford, scoring 23 points with 20 rebounds and seven blocks in that game. Off the floor, Cam became a great leader and mentor for our six sophomores.”

Grant will play next year at Ball State.

EMAIA O'BRIEN

5-1, Jr., G, Harper Woods Chandler Park

O’Brien was short in size and big in the way she impacted games, averaging 16.6 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead Chandler Park to a 16-6 record, including wins over Birmingham Marian and Detroit Cass Tech, along with a district championship and a spot in the regional finals when the season came to an end.

“Emaia plays with a lot of fire and her energy is especially important for us because of the pace we play at,” coach Dave Mann said. “She loves to put in extra time, a very competitive kid who has also done cross country, volleyball, track and softball.”

O’Brien, who has a 3.8 grade-point average, has offers from Detroit Mercy, Oakland, Niagara and LIU.

EMMA TROMBLY

Port Huron's Emma Trombly (11) averaged 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.9 steals to help Port Huron win the MAC Red/White tournament championship and earn 21 straight victories. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News)

6-0, Jr., G-F, Port Huron

Trombly averaged 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.9 steals to help Port Huron win the MAC Red/White tournament championship and earn 21 straight wins before a loss in the districts to Macomb Dakota.

“Emma is a tremendous athlete who has the ability to use her size inside and also shoot from the perimeter,” coach Becky Gilbert said of Trombly, who was voted MAC White MVP. “She is a strong rebounder and can block shots. Emma led our team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks this season. She was our go-to girl inside many times this season, especially when our team had a height advantage. As a versatile player, she has the ability to take over in the post and she can handle the ball as a 6-footer.”

Trombly has an offer from Wayne State and is getting interest from Detroit Mercy and other schools.

Coach of the Year

BECKY GILBERT, Port Huron

Gilbert guided Port Huron to a MAC White title, a MAC Red/White tournament championship and a 20-0 regular season with a balanced attack, led by 6-0 junior forward Emma Trombly (13.5 points) and junior guard Madison Landschoot (9.9 points).

“Our team was made up of a group of girls who work together really well, are committed to the process and have that competitive spirit,” Gilbert said. “They compete in practices and games every time they step on the court. They are outstanding players who are not only talented, but they work hard and are unselfish, and on any given night any player could step up which made it difficult for teams to stop just one or two players on our team. They were very resilient in close games throughout the season so along with that and the trust that they had in each other they were able to come together and battle each and every game this season.”

Second team

Kayla Austin, 5-6, Jr., G, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Christina Braker, 5-11, Sr., F, Grosse Pointe North; Ella Burger, 5-7, So., G, Macomb Dakota; Maddy Kohler, 5-9, Jr., G, Grosse Pointe North; Kamryn Richards, 5-6, So., G, Grosse Pointe South.

Third team

Genevieve Decker, 5-10, Jr., F, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Gabby Fogarty, 5-11, Sr., F, Marysville; Madison Landschoot, 5-6, Jr., G, Port Huron; Olivia Stack, 5-9, Sr., F, Utica Eisenhower; Taedom Stein, 6-0, Sr., G-F, St. Clair Shores Lakeview.

Honorable mention

Rachel Adewusi, Warren Cousino; Khloe Austin, Marine City; Danish Beavers, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse; Bridget Bogden, Warren Mott; Christina Bohm, St. Clair; Semie Brar, Harper Woods Chandler Park; LaQuwela Brown, Harper Woods; Katelyn Cain, Marysville; Dasani Chestang, Mount Clemens; Whitney Clark, Warren Collegiate; Layla Comment, Marine City; Victoria Dawidowicz, Chesterfield Austin; Bri’kia Degree, Warren Collegiate; Emily Dixon, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley; Allison Federline, St. Clair Shores Lakeshore; Alexa Garavaglia, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley; Julia Gilbert, Port Huron; Laila Hamilton, New Haven; Isis Harris, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Jenna Holzberger, Port Huron; Crystal Horn, St. Clair Shores South Lake; Grace Johnson, Almont; Megan Kammer, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Brandi Kautz, Almont; Jalissa Knight, Clinton Township Clintondale; Jenna Krause, Chesterfield Austin; Olivia Kubik, Utica Ford; Purisa Lamara, Clinton Township Clintondale; Annalise Lamontagne, St. Clair; Jaycie LaValley, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse; Davianna Leonard, Warren Lincoln; Kathryn Luzynski, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Gracie Magee, Roseville; Randi Martin, Eastpointe; Raegan Mazur, Romeo; Morgan McConnell, Marine City; Ava Muschong, Romeo; Emily Nugent, Algonac; Lina Rea, Utica; India Respress, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Myia Rogan, St. Clair Shores South Lake; Sarah Rogers, Grosse Pointe South; Nykesha Sanders, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Tricia Sankiewicz, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Caroline Schlaf, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian; Ally Shagena, Port Huron Northern; Rebecca Shea, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian; Carmela Shorkey, Chesterfield Austin; Avery Sikorski, Warren Regina; Abbey Sitek, Warren Mott; T’ices Spicer, Eastpointe; Kimaya Thomas, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Olivia Vanderham, Roseville; Kennedy Walton, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Rachel Whitehead, Utica; Taliah Wickett, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Sa’Nyah Wilkes, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Imari Williams, New Haven; Nevaeh Williams, Mount Clemens; Zahra Williams, Utica Ford; Ari Wlodeck, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Taylor Wolfe, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Julia Zauel, Macomb Lutheran North.

Buy Photo Brighton's Sophie Dziekan, left, averaged 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks, shooting 54% from the field. (Photo: Lon Horwedel, Special to The Detroit News)

ALL-NORTH

First team

SOPHIE DZIEKAN

6-2, Sr., C, Brighton

Dziekan was a dominant inside force, helping Brighton to a 21-3 record, a Kensington Lakes Activities Association championship game appearance and district title. She averaged 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks, shooting 54% from the field.

“Sophie is the most complete post player to ever play at Brighton,” coach Paul Ash said. “She can score inside or beat her defender off the dribble. She is a great passer with excellent court awareness. She can also defend multiple positions and is a strong rebounder. She really came up big in our biggest games this season, including 30 points in our district final win.”

Dziekan will play next year at Bowling Green.

JENNA GALECKI

5-9, Sr., G-F, Walled Lake Western

Galecki helped Western to an 85-13 record and four league (KLAA, three Lakes Valley) championships, owning school records for points in a season (456) and for career rebounds (551) while ranking second in career points (1,193). She averaged 20.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.7 steals her senior year.

“Jenna is the ultimate student-athlete,” coach Steve Emert of Galecki, who has a 4.1 grade-point average. “She is one of the hardest-working, fundamentally sound players that I have been fortunate enough to coach. She has tremendous skills in all areas, scoring, passing, ball handling, defense anticipation and a tremendous rebounder as well.”

Galecki will play next year at Lawrence Tech.

CHEYENNE MCEVANS

5-10, Sr., G, Southfield A&T

After helping A&T reach the Division 1 state title game her junior year, McEvans averaged 23.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, three steals and two blocks her senior season, topping the 1,500-point mark in the districts. She will play next year at Buffalo.

“Cheyenne was such a special player because of her versatility and skill in every aspect of the game,” coach Michele Marshall said of McEvans, who scored 39 in a win over Birmingham Groves. “She is well-rounded, talented and an excellent leader. She’s also the valedictorian of the 2020 graduating class.”

WHITNEY SOLLOM

Buy Photo Whitney Sollom (25) averaged 10.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for Hartland. (Photo: Brian Sevald, Special to The Detroit News)

6-4, Sr., C, Hartland

Sollom was a rim protector and strong rebounder, averaging 10.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for Hartland, which was 23-1, ranked No. 4 and won the KLAA championship after earning state quarterfinal appearances in past years.

“Whitney was concerned with being a good teammate first and winning second,” coach Don Palmer said, noting that Hartland was 83-11 when Sollom was on the floor. “She is extremely talented, yet completely unselfish.”

Sollom will play at Michigan.

SARAH SYLVESTER

6-2, So., F-C, Birmingham Marian

Sylvester averaged 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals to help Marian to a 19-5 record, a district championship and Catholic League title game appearance.

“Sarah had a great sophomore year, forced teams to plan their defense around stopping her,” coach Mary Cicerone said. “She saw a lot of double teaming and sometimes it looked like a triple team. Sarah still managed to lead us in scoring even with opponents targeting her as a player to stop. She scored 35 against Chandler Park.”

Coach of the Year

GARY MORRIS, Farmington Hills Mercy

Morris guided Mercy to a 20-win season and a Catholic League championship with a strong defensive team and balanced attack. He will return all five starters next year.

“As for our season, we started the season under the radar, which was not a surprise given we were only returning five players,” Morris said. “After we beat state-ranked Marian, we garnered attention and I thought our kids did a nice job once we were on the map. This was a fun team to coach, as the girls were coachable and good teammates. It’s a credit to them and my coaches for all we accomplished, 20 wins, along with Catholic League and district championships.”

Second team

Julia Bishop, 5-11, Jr., F, Farmington Hills Mercy; Shannon Kennedy, 5-10, Jr., G, Birmingham Marian; Keiori Lee, 6-0, Sr., F, Auburn Hills Avondale; Logan Lewis, 5-7, Jr., G, West Bloomfield; Jasmine Worthy, 6-3, Sr., C, Southfield A&T.

Third team

Lucy Cronin, 5-8, Sr., G, South Lyon East’ Taylor Heaton, 5-9, Sr., G, Clarkston; Myonna Hooper, 5-5, So., G, West Bloomfield; Ellie Ruprich, 6-3, Sr., C, Birmingham Groves; Athena Samson, 6-1, Sr., C, Troy.

Honorable mention

Jalyn Austin, Southfield A&T; Hailey Baumann, Wixom St. Catherine; Brala Benion, Auburn Hills Avondale; Justice Biddle, Clawson; Ella Bousamra, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood; Olivia Bowden, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood; Grace Bright, Troy Athens; Ti’Syn Callahan, Southfield Christian; Nichole Claerhout, Rochester Adams; Elisha Cooper, West Bloomfield Frankel; Erin Craig, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Isabelle Crum, Troy Athens; Jenna Daschke, Novi; Lily DiPanni, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek; Maddie Dolenga, Rochester Admas; Nikki Dompierre, Hartland; Amelia Drahnak, Rochester Adams; Izzy Dugal, Waterford Kettering; Emily Feldman, West Bloomfield Frankel; Alaina Franey, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Makayla Fuerst, Waterford Mott; Chloe Gilbert, Milford; Sabrina Gottschalk, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest; Hannah Groth, Royal Oak Shrine; Lauren Gumma, Troy; Angelina Haisha, Walled Lake Central; Elaine Halonen, Brighton; Olivia Hart, Hazel Park; Sydney Hendrix, West Bloomfield; Anna Herberholz, Birmingham Marian; Sydney Hetherton, Brighton; Emma Hills, Ortonville Brandon; Markayla Hollins, Waterford Kettering; Taniah Jackson, Auburn Hills Avondale; Annelise James, Clarkston Everest; Celeste James, Clarkston Everest; Lazetta Jameson, Southfield Bradford; Dejanell Jernagin, Pontiac A&T; Maya Kelly, North Farmington; Maddie Kenney, Farmington Hills Mercy; Isabelle Kline, Waterford Lakes; Lia Krawiec, Walled Lake Western; Allison Lapoint, Royal Oak Shrine; Mary Grace Lehmkuhl, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart; Nakhia Lewis, Pontiac; Molly Libby, White Lake Lakeland; Lauren Licari, Birmingham Marian; Grace Liebler, Birmingham Seaholm; Abbey Lodcto, Clawson; Ashley Loon, Berkley; Megan Lorenzo, Rochester; Megan MacDonald, South Lyon; Sophia Mancini, Birmingham Marian; Meghan Marshall, Lake Orion; Brianna Mazur, Rochester; Claire McClorey, Wixom St. Catherine; Nashala McDonald, Pontiac A&T; Bella McHugh, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart; Kayla Moore, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Melanie Moore, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Emma Morris, Oxford; Lilly Morrissette, Farmington; Madi Moyer, Hartland; Clara North, Royal Oak Shrine; Valadian Pallett, Farmington; Abby Pasinos, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Evelyn Pennala, Howell; Lauren Petersmark, Rochester Adams; Kaitlin Quinn, Birmingham Groves; Ananya Rangarajan, Rochester; Claire Rau, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Abbey Renner, Walled Lake Central; Charlesa Rice, Berkley; Jordan Richie, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood; Amanda Roach, Hartland; Brooklyn Robak, Waterford Lakes; Quinn Robak, Waterford Lakes; Alexis Roberts, Farmington Hills Mercy; Heaven Rogers, North Farmington; Angelina Savaya, Bloomfield Hills; Mydia Schumate, Madison Heights Lamphere; Madison Skorupski, Clarkston; Regan Smith, Royal Oak Shrine; Sarah Soraghan, Royal Oak; Maeve St. John, Howell; Lauryn Thomas, Berkley; Tamrya Todd, Oak Park; Lizzy Turek, Wixom St. Catherine; Abby Upleger, Waterford Mott; Heaven Vamer, Hazel Park; Alex Verner, Clawson; Rachel Waranauckas, South Lyon East; Olivia Warren, Walled Lake Western; A’zhonae Watkins, Southfield Bradford; Kaylee Wendel, Howell; Maya White, Farmington Hills Mercy; Kenisha Williams, Ferndale; Kiya Wilson, Oak Park; Anna Winkler, Rochester; Andie Wolfe, Walled Lake Northern; Kendal Zeiter, Troy.

ALL-WEST

First team

CIARA HARDY

5-8, Jr., G, Romulus

Hardy played at a high level throughout her junior season, averaging 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.8 blocks to help Romulus to a 14-7 record.

“What makes Ciara Hardy a great player is that she is extremely hard working, coachable and humble,” coach Paris McCarthy said. “We experienced a lot of adversity this season, she never complained and showed up every day to carry us if needed. She’s a true leader.”

ALANA MICHEAUX

6-2, Jr., F, Wayne

Micheaux was a force at both ends of the court, averaging 24.6 points and 14.1 rebounds to lead Wayne to a 19-5 record and district title after an 0-3 start.

“Alana has emerged as not only one of the premier juniors in the state, but the country as well,” coach Jarvis Mitchell said. “She’s a tough, hard-nosed power forward that has recorded a double-double in her last 32 games dating back to her sophomore year.”

Micheaux has dozens of offers, including Purdue, Minnesota, Penn State and Syracuse.

MYA PETTICORD

Buy Photo Mya Petticord of Ypsilanti Arbor Prep already owns multiple Big Ten offers, including Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. (Photo: Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News)

5-9, So., G, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep

Petticord averaged 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals to help Arbor Prep to a 19-5 record and district championship.

“Mya is a phenomenal talent but what sets her apart is her desire to win,” coach Scott Stine said. “Her stats speak for themselves, but she does the most important thing —makes all of her teammates better. The best is still to come from her.”

Petticord already owns multiple Big Ten offers, including Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.

SIENA SMITH

5-9, Sr., G, Ann Arbor Huron

Smith led Huron to a 19-4 record and Southeastern Conference Red championship, a major improvement from a year ago (12-10), averaging 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“Siena’s ability to hit big shots at key times in the game makes her a special player,” coach Scott Hunter said.

ELLA STEMMER

5-10, Jr., G, Saline

Stemmer averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists, shooting 49% from the field, 41% from 3-point range and 84 percent from the line to help Saline to a 22-2 record and first Class A/Division 1 regional semifinal win in program history.

“There can’t be too many kids in the state that put up those kind of numbers while shooting those percentages, and she did all this with teams gunning for her and in an extremely tough conference (SEC Red),” coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “She was so consistent for us all year and truly stepped up against the biggest of competition. In our last game (regional semifinal win) against Wayne Memorial, a game full of college prospects, she was the best player on the floor, scoring 30.”

Coach of the Year

LEIGH ANN ROEHM, Saline

Roehm guided Saline to a school-record 22 wins and its first regional victory since the ‘80s with a 51-40 regional semifinal win over Wayne, which advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals last year.

“This team was so united, and their success was founded in their relationships with one another,” Roehm said. “They were committed, inspired and mentally tough. I am proud of their run and have so much gratitude for the opportunity to be their coach.”

Second team

Lachelle Austin, 5-8, Jr., G, Wayne; Caprice Augustine, 6-2, Jr., F, Ypsilanti; Steffi Bentley, 6-0, Sr., C, Saline; Kayla Giroux, 6-2, So., F, Flat Rock; Kaiden Glenn, 5-11, Jr., F, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep.

Third team

Kyra Brandon, 5-7, Jr., G, Plymouth; Kayla Everingham, 5-9. Jr., F, Trenton; Hadley Gratz, 5-9, Sr., G, Carleton Airport; Reeya Patel, 5-7, Sr., G, Ann Arbor Huron; Shamya Reid, 5-5, Fr., G, Redford Westfield.

Honorable mention

Malak Alhajj, Dearborn; Isabelle Alston, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central; Raven Arnold, Redford Thurston; Sydney Aunins, Milan; Maya Barakat, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Destini Bell, Detroit Old Redford; Mckayla Birchett, Dearborn Heights Annapolis; Kennedy Blair, Dearborn Divine Child; Tara Bourdage, Livonia Stevenson; Sabine Boutros, Ann Arbor Greenhills; Georgie Branch, Ann Arbor Greenhills; K’la Braswell, Redford Union; Keke Buggs, Livonia Churchill; Angela Cabalang, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Dionna Carter, Romulus; Zahraa Cherkaoui, Westland University Learning Academy; Alexis Clark, Ann Arbor Pioneer; Asia Cochran, Redford Westfield; Hunter Conway, Belleville; Katie Currie, Canton; Aaliyah Davis, Ecorse; Riley Davis, Chelsea; Emma DelCotto, Allen Park Cabrini; Lauren DeWolf, Ann Arbor Pioneer; Kerry Donehue, Livonia Stevenson; Jessica Emmert, Chelsea; Emily Esker, Livonia Franklin; Jordan Fields, Redford Thurston; Helana Formentin, Grosse Ile; Elizabeth Gahman, Romulus Summit Academy; Lainey Garbaz, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard; Raleigh Garbaz, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard; Karrington Gordon, Lincoln Park; DeTorri Hall, River Rouge; Kelsei Hall, Romulus; Sheneice Halmon, River Rouge; Mayla Ham, Wayne Memorial; Ashley Hill, Dearborn Divine Child; Aquierra Hinton, Ecorse; La’Nae Horton, Taylor Prep; Hope Howard, Ecorse; Leihani Howard, Dearborn Henry Ford; Cierra Hughes, Dearborn Heights Robichaud; Besan Jboor, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Mattison Joyner, Salem; Sophia Kirk, Milan; Sarah Kopp, Flat Rock; Tori Love, Dearborn Henry Ford; Caitlin Magolan, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard; Bailey Martin, Carleton Airport; Shannon Mcalinden, Riverview; Brianna McCormick, Dearborn Divine Child; Siena McNitt, Garden City; Erin Moran, Dearborn; Caleigh Muglia, Allen Park Cabrini; Sumer Murray, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Ndidiamaka Ndukwe, Romulus Summit Academy; Alicia Ortiz, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Kayla Osen, Livonia Churchill; Josie Piergentili, Livonia Stevenson; Myesha Rece, Dearborn Heights Annapolis; Ella Riley, Plymouth; Diana Saleh, Dearborn Fordson; Allyssa Sanner, Garden City; Mackenzie Schick, Allen Park Cabrini; Sara Serbantez, Flat Rock; Ellie Sieler, Monroe; Kylie Skidmore, Riverview; Jadyn Smith, Ann Arbor Huron; Justina Szalkowski, Dearborn; Madelyn Szczechowski, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Carlesa Taylor, Ecorse; Ellie Thallman, Northville; Lexi Thomas, New Boston Huron; Nasya Thomas, Livonia Churchill; Morgan Thompson, Northville; Sarah Vanisacker, Monroe Jefferson; Taylor Watkins-Johnson, Westland John Glenn; Tristen White, Dearborn Henry Ford; Curtisey Williams, River Rouge; Jordan Wright, Wayne; Erin Young, Livonia Franklin; Sophie Zelek, Plymouth.

