ALL-DETROIT

First team

TYSON ACUFF

Buy Photo Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff was a finalist for Michigan's Mr. Basketball. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

6-3, Sr., G, Detroit Cass Tech

Acuff was a Mr. Basketball finalist for good reason, averaging 27.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 4.1 steals to lead Cass Tech to a 20-2 record and PSL championship, his third PSL title of his career. He shot 48% from the field, 82% from the line and made 42% of his 3-point attempts.

“In an age of reclassified older kids Tyson displayed unbelievable maturity for a kid that is a young senior,” Coach Steve Hall said. “He was unflappable and never rattled. Regardless of the situation, he thrived every single time. He embraced the bull's-eye and was the best player on the floor every game this year.”

Acuff, who earned the title of Mr. PSL, will play next year at Duquesne.

PIERRE BROOKS II

6-5, Jr., G, Detroit Douglass

Brooks helped Douglass earn a 17-5 record and a PSL championship game appearance, averaging 23.2 points, seven rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.7 steals.

“He had a much-improved stroke and overall game, elevating his game to a whole new level,” said coach Pierre Brooks, also his father. “Pierre began to lead by example in practice this year. This made my job so much easier as the other guys naturally followed suit. Most games he could have had 30-plus points, but his insistence on getting others involved provided much-needed chemistry.”

Brooks II, who has multiple Big Ten offers, including Michigan State, Michigan, Illinois and Iowa, will be a Mr. Basketball front-runner next year.

RAYNARD WILLIAMS

6-4, Sr., G, Detroit Edison

Williams showed his ability to score by taking the ball to the basket or making the perimeter shot. He averaged 14.6 points and eight rebounds to lead Edison to a 17-4 record, including wins over Detroit Douglass, Waterford Mott, Grosse Pointe South and Detroit King.

“He found so many different ways to impact the game,” coach Bo Neely said. “What made him special is how he could guard 1-4 and some 5s. He was a consistent 3-point shooter for us, one of our best slashers, as well as a great threat from mid-range, which makes him a scorer at all three levels.”

Buy Photo Detroit King's Chansey Willis (2) averaged 19.5 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals this season. (Photo: Brian Sevald, Special to The Detroit News)

CHANSEY WILLIS

6-2, So., G, Detroit King

Willis got things done at both ends of the court, showing his ability to score or set up his teammates at the offensive end while causing problems defensively with his quickness. He averaged 19.5 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals to help King to a 14-6 record, 14-3 with him in the lineup.

“He’s as complete a point guard as we’ve had and will see for a very long time,” coach George Ward said. “His generational talent doesn’t match his desire to become great. When an 11-year-old kid says he wants to play for me, you know he doesn’t want the easy route.”

SONNY WILSON

6-0, Fr., G, U-D Jesuit

Buy Photo U of D Jesuit's Sonny Wilson (left) led the team in scoring (15.5), assists (6.4) and steals (1.6), while having a 3-to-1 ratio in assists to turnovers. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News)

Wilson put himself on the radar his freshman year, helping U-D Jesuit reach the Catholic League championship game, leading the team in scoring (15.5), assists (6.4) and steals (1.6), while having a 3-to-1 ratio in assists to turnovers.

“He led the team to a second-place finish in the ultra-competitive CHSL Central Division, a win in the Operation Friendship over a strong Frederick Douglass team and two convincing wins in district play, prior to the season abruptly ending,” coach Pat Donnelly said. “The last freshman point guard to post those types of numbers at U-D Jesuit was Cassius Winston.”

Coach of the Year

STEVE HALL, Detroit Cass Tech

Hall guided Cass Tech to a 20-2 record and third PSL championship in the last four years after having to replace the majority of his starters from last year’s league title team. Cass Tech limited its opponents to an average of 43 points a game.

“This team displayed unwavering toughness, will and resolve time and time again until the clock read triple zeroes,” Hall said. “The margin for error was not great, but was offset by the chemistry and execution. Defensively, this group held teams scoreless for long stretches regularly. It was a special group.”

Second team

Alan Gee, 5-9, Jr., G, Detroit Mumford; Bryce George, 6-7, Sr., F, Detroit Edison; JT Morgan, 6-7, Sr., F, U-D Jesuit; Damon Terrelle, 6-7, Jr., F, Detroit CMA; Omar Zeigler, 6-4, Jr., G, Detroit King.

Third team

Kalen King, 6-0, Jr., G, Detroit Cass Tech; Kyle LeGreair, 6-0, Sr., G, Detroit Cass Tech; Mark Mayberry, 6-0, Sr., G, Detroit Loyola; Juwan Maxey, 6-0, So., G, Detroit Renaissance; Zavion McClendon, 6-4, Sr., G, Detroit Douglass.

Honorable mention

Amir Allen, Detroit Cornerstone; Karon Allen, Detroit Southeastern; Jaylen Baker, Detroit Westside; Malachai Black, Detroit University Prep Art & Design; Javion Blackwell, Detroit University Prep Science & Math; Derrick Bolton, Detroit Cristo Rey; Coreon Bradford, Detroit Community; Greg Brown, Detroit Cornerstone; Malcom Cain, Detroit University Prep; Eric Cox, Detroit Loyola; Antoine Davis, Detroit Community; J’sean Farria, Detroit Cornerstone; Alonzo Fears, Detroit Cristo Rey; Kwesi Henry, Detroit Loyola; Therren Hill, Detroit Pershing; Corey Jenkins, Detroit Loyola; Satchel Love, Detroit Cristo Rey; Chris Mutebi, U-D Jesuit; Lamont Park Jr., Detroit Western; Donovan Peoples, Detroit Douglass; Eric Smith, Detroit Northwestern; Darryl Taylor, Detroit Voyageur; Jordan Taylor, Detroit Cristo Rey; DeAndre Terrell, Detroit Osborn; Charles Turner, U-D Jesuit; Ronny Tyson, Detroit University Prep Science & Math; Gelil Ward, Detroit King; Tragene Williams, Detroit Community; Wyran Williams, Detroit Henry Ford; Omar Ziegler, Detroit King.

ALL-EAST

First team

Buy Photo De La Salle's Josef Gjonaj had a solid senior season, averaging 16.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead De La Salle to a 13-8 record and district final appearance. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

JOSEF GJONAJ

6-4, Sr., G, Warren De La Salle

Gjonaj had a solid senior season, averaging 16.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead De La Salle to a 13-8 record and district final appearance.

“Joe could create his shot anytime and was a great defender,” coach Greg Esler said. “He drew double teams all year.”

JAVAUGHN HANNAH

6-3, So., G, Mount Clemens

Hannah was a sophomore sensation, scoring 60 in a game and averaging 31.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks for Mount Clemens, which finished 11-10, second to Harper Woods Chandler Park in the Charter School League.

“His work ethic is second to none, not only saying he wants to play in the NBA but is working hard to one day make his dream come true,” coach Pete Trammell said. “His drive to be great every play, every game is what makes him special, and I’m proud how he attacked the season. He has played AAU ball with Emoni Bates the last three years and that has pushed him to play at an elite level.”

Hannah already has offers from Texas A&M, Washington State and DePaul.

DAVION HOLLOWAY

6-1, Sr., G, Eastpointe

Holloway showed his ability to score in multiple ways, averaging 20.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals to lead Eastpointe to an 18-4 record and a Macomb Area Conference Silver title while being named MAC Silver Player of the Year.

“Davion played as hard as he possibly could every single day. He is a true competitor that absolutely hates to lose,” coach Nate Minnoy said. “He broke several school records, including single-game scoring with 46 points and 3-pointers in a game with nine.”

Buy Photo Macomb Dakota guard Ryan Rollins, right, had an outstanding senior season as a combo guard, averaging 25.5 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News)

RYAN ROLLINS

6-4, Sr., G, Macomb Dakota

Rollins had an outstanding senior season as a combo guard, averaging 25.5 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals to lead Dakota to an 18-3 record, a MAC Red title and a MAC Red/White tournament championship.

“Ryan is a very special player that plays the game the right way always,” coach Paul Tocco said. “He’s unselfish — a team player that makes everyone around him better.”

Rollins will play next year at Toledo.

JAVIER WHITAKER

5-9, Jr., G, Hamtramck

Whitaker showed his ability to score in multiple ways while playing tough defensively to help Hamtramck to a 17-3 record, averaging 17 points, two assists and two steals. He scored 28, making 8-of-16 3-pointers in a district semifinal win over Grosse Pointe South.

“Javier could always score the basketball, even coming in from middle school,” coach Dennis Foster said. “He has led us in scoring each year he’s been in our program. His freshman year I would always challenge him to be more than just a scorer and I would tell him that he has potential to be a really outstanding basketball player, but he would always give me a blank stare afterwards. I knew he really began to understand that he could be special after his sophomore year when he began to call me and would ask me to pick him up to go work him out, break down his game film and send tapes on college point guards. I no longer had to push him or motivate him. He wanted it for himself.”

Coach of the Year

DENNIS FOSTER, Hamtramck

Foster guided Hamtramck to a 17-3 record and a district final appearance against Detroit King, putting itself in position to go after its first district title since 1985 when the season came to an abrupt end.

“Our kids played with a ton of energy and enthusiasm all season,” Foster said. “They put in a ton of work in the offseason to get better as individuals, while also still buying into playing as a team. They prepared and played with a chip on their shoulder all year because they knew that they were one of the top teams in the state, but no one else did so they wanted to prove it. I also have to give a lot of credit to my coaching staff and administration who put in a lot of time and effort to help make this season happen.”

Second team

Amari Allen, 6-1, Fr., G, Hamtramck; Anthony Benard, 5-11, Fr., G, Grosse Pointe South; James DeLong, 5-11, Sr., G, Port Huron Northern; Josh Hines, 6-0, Jr., Macomb Dakota; Jayland Randall, 6-4, Jr., G, Harper Woods Chandler Park.

Third team

Tamario Adley, 6-2, So., G, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Anthony Cukaj, 6-3, Sr., G, Roseville; Tyler Jamison, 6-4, Fr., Port Huron Northern; Nolan Julio, 5-7, Sr., G, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Cedric Poole, 6-2, Sr., G, Eastpointe.

Honorable mention

Ethan Balon, Port Huron; Nick Bastian, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Deion Black, Warren Collegiate; Jon Bolden, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley; Gabe Bourdeau, Almont; Ryan Brown, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse; Terrence Brown, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Donavan Brownlee, Warren Woods Tower; Noah Burns, Hamtramck; Michael Clark, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett; Matthew Coffey, Mount Clemens; Anthony Danno, Sterling Heights; Larry DeDalis, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Amaree Dixon, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Sean Donaldson, St. Clair; T.J. Ferguson, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore; Tyree France, New Haven; Xavier Glenn, Macomb Dakota; Anthony Green, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett; Caleb Hardies, Macomb Lutheran North; Daveyon Henderson, Richmond; Linden Holder, Warren De La Salle; Austin Hosmer, Sterling Heights Parkway; Jason Hunter, Roseville; Jalen Jackson, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore; Jordan Johnson, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse; Micai Johnson, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North; Nick Johnson, Warren Collegiate; Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe South; Marsse Joseph, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse; Jack Kammer, Marine City; Jemari Mack, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North; Tyler Mack, Warren Cousino; Jacob Mann, Utica Eisenhower; Jacob Marshell, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Mik’Qwon McClain, Warren Collegiate; Tommy McNelis, Fraser; Johnny Mistretta, Marine City; Colin Moldenhauer, Macomb Lutheran North; Rory Montreuil, Utica; David Mueller, Macomb Lutheran North; Nick Olmeda, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore; Angelo Patsalis, Marine City; Cam Perrino, Grosse Pointe North; Hasson Posey, Warren Woods Tower; De’Ovion Price, Port Huron; Ahmaryon Rice, Center Line; Jacob Robinet, Sterling Heights Parkway; Justin Schweiger, Richmond; Alex Shaheen, Grosse Pointe South; Jordan Shepherd, Grosse Pointe North; Matt Skiba, Utica Ford; Will Smythe, Warren De La Salle; John Stricker, Sterling Heights Parkway; Cameron Strong, Grosse Pointe Woods Liggett; Jahiem Swaizey, Roseville; Greg Tarr, Romeo; Stephan Teasley, Warren Lincoln; Taveon Thompson, Utica Eisenhower; Troy Tiseo, Macomb Lutheran North; Mark Tumpkin, Fraser; Andre Turner, Sterling Heights Stevenson; Jaeden Valadez, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Darrell Walker, Clinton Township Clintondale; Davion Watkins, Eastpointe; Artez Weathington, St. Clair Shores South Lake; Brent Wiles, New Haven; Caron Williams, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse; Bryce Williamson, Warren Cousino; Evan Woodard, Marysville; Ryan Zimmer, St. Clair.

ALL-NORTH

First team

Buy Photo Orchard Lake St. Mary's Lorne Bowman II was a finalist for Michigan's Mr. Basketball. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

LORNE BOWMAN II

6-2, Sr., G, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Bowman, a Mr. Basketball finalist, averaged 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and six rebounds to lead St. Mary’s to a 21-1 record and Catholic League championship.

“On and off the court he has the humility and character that is unmatched in today’s athletic world,” coach Todd Covert said. “He ended his career as the third-leading scorer in the history of our program while only playing three seasons. I’m not sure I will ever get another chance to coach a student-athlete like Lorne Bowman II.”

Bowman will play next year at Wisconsin.

ISAIAH JACKSON

6-9, Sr., F, Waterford Mott

Jackson was a dominant shot blocker and rim protector, helping Mott to a 20-2 record and Lakes Valley Conference championship. He filled the stat sheet on a nightly basis, averaging 19 points, 13.3 rebounds, 7.3 blocks, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals.

“Isaiah was a special player because of his humility and versatility on the court,” coach David McGlown said. “Isaiah can play many positions on the court and excel at them. He was always very unselfish and everyone on the team knew that. He could have averaged 35 points this year, but instead he chose to make his teammates better and this made us a better team.”

Jackson will play next year at Kentucky.

FLETCHER LOYER

6-4, So., G, Clarkston

Buy Photo Clarkstons' Fletcher Loyer averaged 21.8 points per game this season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Loyer was a perimeter threat, a great passer and used his size and length to give opponents problems as a defender. He averaged 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals, making 60 3-pointers while shooting 52% from the field, 84.1% from the line while knocking down 48% of his 3-pointers to lead Clarkston to a 21-1 record.

“Fletcher is a tremendous shooter and can score at an extremely high level,” coach Tim Wasilk said. “He was our leading scorer and had a season-high 42 points in a game. Fletcher really expanded his game this year and did an excellent job of penetrating to the basket and finishing at the rim. He is also an excellent passer, does a nice job of getting in the gaps, making the right decision and finding the open teammate.”

Loyer, younger brother of former Mr. Basketball award winner Foster Loyer, has multiple offers, including Toledo and Detroit Mercy.

MATT NICHOLSON

7-1, Sr., C, Clarkston

Nicholson used his tremendous size to be a threat at both ends of the floor, averaging 16.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.8 blocks, shooting 67.6% from the floor while also showing his passing skills (2.3 assists) to lead Clarkston to a 21-1 record and an Oakland Activities Association Red title.

“Matt is passionate about basketball, a great teammate and a person of high character,” coach Tim Wasilk said. “Matt’s presence on the floor affects the game on both sides of the court. On the defensive side of the floor his 7-1 frame combined with his length, rebounding and shot blocking ability creates havoc for opposing players. On the offensive side of the ball Matt has the ability to score in the post at a high level. He is an excellent passer out of the post, has great hands and runs the floor really well. This season he had a career high of 27 rebounds in a game as well as a career-high 14 blocks in another, and we were 38-4 with Matt as a starter the last two years.”

Nicholson will play next year at Northwestern.

JULIAN ROPER

Buy Photo Julian Roper Jr. averaged 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals to help Orchard Lake St. Mary’s win the Catholic League championship. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

6-3, Jr., G, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Roper was ready to take his game to the next level after sitting out the majority of his sophomore year after transferring from Detroit Country Day. He showed his outstanding athleticism and talent by averaging 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals to help St. Mary’s win the Catholic League championship.

“He’s as tough as they get and one of the best competitors we have had here,” coach Todd Covert said.

Roper has multiple Big Ten offers, including Wisconsin, along with offers from Alabama and DePaul.

Coach of the Year

TODD COVERT, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Covert guided St. Mary’s to a 21-1 record and Catholic League championship, ending U-D Jesuit’s seven-year title run.

“Our team was relentless and focused all year,” Covert said. “We had seven wins over the Top 12 teams in the final AP poll and finished the season with a No. 1 MPR (Michigan Power Ratings). This team left a significant footprint in the history books of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, which is pretty hard to do around here.”

Second team

Jaden Akins, 6-3, Jr., G, Farmington; Colin Golson, 6-6, Sr., F, Ferndale; Da’Jion Humphrey, 6-2, Sr., G, Southfield Christian; Basheer Jihad, 6-8, Jr., F, North Farmington; Kareem Rozier, 5-8, So., G, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.

Third team

Jon Brantley, 6-2, Sr., G, Birmingham Brother Rice; Brody Parker, 6-0, Jr., G, Troy; Bobby Samples, 6-1, Sr., G, Howell; Trey Townsend, 6-5, Sr., F, Oxford; Keegan Wasilk, 6-3, So., G, Clarkston.

Honorable mention

Sam Ahern, Walled Lake Western; Evan Akkashian, Bloomfield Hills Roeper; Caleb Banks, Southfield A&T; Ari Belchinsky, Berkley; Bryce Bird, South Lyon East; Johnathan Blackwell, Novi Christian Academy; Will Bloomberg, West Bloomfield Frankel; Dylan Boedigheim, Lake Orion; Damarion Bonds, Waterford Mott; Austin Boughton, Lakeland; Nick Branton, South Lyon East; Cameron Burton, Southfield Bradford; Joe Carano, South Lyon; Kyle Cartier, Waterford Lakes; Ethan Cooper, Novi Christian Academy; Cooper Craggs, Detroit Catholic Central; Ben Crenshaw, Waterford Kettering; Lucas Cross, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Robert Davis, Farmington; Davis DiGiovanni, Troy Athens; Jason Drake, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s; Bryce Eaton, Troy Athens; Jake Edwards, Brighton; Owen Ehman, Brighton; Ethan Emerzian, Troy; Jeremy Eppes, Walled Lake Central; Jack Fairman, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Andre Floyd, Southfield A&T; Anthony Fuller, Madison Heights Madison; Fred Garland, Oak Park; Cameron Garner, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; London Gillery, Hazel Park; Blake Goodman, Novi Christian Academy; Trent Graves, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Justin Hamilton, Pontiac A&T; Kylee Hamlin, Hartland; Sam Hauxwell, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Jamal Hayes, North Farmington; Collin Hecker, Bloomfield Hills; David Holloman, Auburn Hills Avondale; Tony Honkala, Howell; Tariq Humes, Farmington; Ryan Hurst, West Bloomfield; David Jabiro, Lakeland; Quinton Jones, Madison Heights Madison; Joey Kennedy, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; Jack Lasceski, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Jesse Lawson, Walled Lake Northern; Daniel Lee, Birmingham Groves; Eddie Lenton, North Farmington; Trevor Lewis, Hartland; Treyvon Lewis, Ferndale; Ryan Logan, Detroit Catholic Central; Alex Lonze, Birmingham Seaholm; Anthony Massucci, Royal Oak Shrine; Ethan Mastyn, West Bloomfield Frankel; Shamar Mathews, West Bloomfield; Michael McGrath, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Brad Mitchell, Ortonville Brandon; Jayshawn Moore, Ferndale; Patrick Morgan, Waterford Lakes; Tristen Perry, Clawson; Peyton Prieskorn, Rochester Adams; Noah Rheker, Southfield Christian; Kevyn Robertson, Walled Lake Northern; Brady Robinson, Madison Heights Lamphere; Grant Ross, Waterford Lakes; Stephen Ruhle, Royal Oak Shrine; Jordan Roebuck, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook; Ronnie Savage, Milford; Angelo Scafone, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Lucas Schodowski, Berkley; Julian Scott, Detroit Country Day; Isiah Sellers, Pontiac; Daniel Siminski, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian; Trevor Smith, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek; Ethan Smydra, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek; Matthew Stone, Rochester; Joey Thibodeau, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Jacob Thomas, Berkley; Xavier Thomas, Birmingham Brother Rice; Jacob Thornton, Troy Athens; Bruce Turner, Novi; Keyontae Turner, Ortonville Brandon; Peyton Ward, Howell; Dequaveon Washington, Waterford Mott; Seth Werner, Royal Oak; Curtis Williams, Birmingham Brother Rice; Mark Williams, Rochester.

ALL-WEST

First team

EMONI BATES

Buy Photo Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) is a finalist for Gatorade National Player of the Year. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News)

6-9, So., G-F, Ypsilanti Lincoln

Bates followed his phenomenal freshman season when he led Lincoln to the Division 1 state championship with another impressive year, averaging 31 points and 10 rebounds for Lincoln, which finished 19-3 and ranked No. 8. He scored 40 or more points in five games, including a 63-point, 21-rebound effort in a 108-102 double-overtime win over Chelsea. He scored 48 in a 78-49 rout of No. 13 Grand Rapids Catholic Central in early March.

“I think he’s great, he still has upside and a lot of people don’t see that,” said coach Jesse Davis of Bates, who was one of three finalist for Gatorade National Player of the Year honors. “It’s great what he’s accomplished so far, but he’s so much better than what he is.”

LEGEND GEETER

6-7, Jr., F, River Rouge

Geeter averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks to lead River Rouge to a 20-1 record and No. 1 ranking in The News Super 20.

“Legend is the poster child of the new term in basketball … positionless player,” coach LaMonta Stone said. “What makes Legend special is he can play anywhere on the basketball court. He has a post, mid-range off the dribble and perimeter game at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds.”

Geeter has multiple offers, including Georgetown.

Buy Photo Forward Legend Geeter averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks to lead River Rouge to a 20-1 record and No. 1 ranking in The News Super 20. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

JULIAN LEWIS

6-5, Jr., G, Ann Arbor Huron

Lewis earned the title of a great defender during his junior year, also showing he can put the ball in the basket as well, averaging 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists to help Huron to a 21-1 record with wins over Ypsilanti Lincoln, Waterford Mott and Detroit Edison, along with a Southeastern Conference Red title.

“Julian is an elite defender,” coach Waleed Samaha said. “He plays with a high motor on both ends of the floor. Julian impacts the game in so many different ways. He rebounds at both ends, is an excellent passer who sees the floor well and he can score at all three levels. But, above all he is a great leader and a great teammate.”

Lewis has offers from multiple mid-majors, including Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Duquesne, Ohio and Wright State.

ORLANDO LOVEJOY

6-1, So., G, Romulus Summit Academy

Lovejoy averaged 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead Summit Academy to a 16-4 record, filling the stat sheet with 33 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 56-55 win over Romulus.

“He’s a dominant player who impacts every aspect of the game and separates himself with his toughness and competitiveness,” coach Mark White said.

GRIFFIN YAKLICH

6-4, Sr., G, Saline

Yaklich had a strong senior season, averaging 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead Saline to a 13-8 record.

“He has such a great feel for the game,” coach Jake Fosdick said. “His vision is probably the best I’ve seen from a high school player. He sees things before they happen and makes great reads. His basketball IQ is on another level.”

Yaklich has multiple offers, including Detroit Mercy and Saginaw Valley State.

Coach of the Year

WALEED SAMAHA, Ann Arbor Huron

Samaha built Huron into a state power, including a Class A state championship game appearance in 2010, before becoming the director of basketball operations at Michigan several years ago. He has returned Huron to an elite level in his second year back, guiding the team to a 21-1 record and SEC Red title.

“It was a joy coaching this team,” Samaha said. “The guys came to practice with a sense of urgency and purpose every day. This team was laser focused on details. Our goal was to win each team meeting, each film session, each drill, each scrimmage. We took pride in playing great defense and shared the ball on offense. I will remember this team for being talented, tough and together. We had championship chemistry.”

Second team

Trevor Arico, 5-10, Sr., G, Saline; Connor Bush, 6-2, Sr., G, Belleville; Keyshawn Devlin, 6-0, Jr., G, River Rouge; Mike Robinson, 6-7, Sr., G-F, Ann Arbor Huron; Zach Shoemaker, 6-5, Sr., Northville.

Third team

Maurice Anderson, 6-3, Sr., Ypsilanti Arbor Prep; Caron Clayton, 6-0, Sr., G, Flat Rock; Dante Foreman, 6-5, Jr., G, Wayne; Devin Womack, 6-1, Jr., G, Ann Arbor Huron; Lorenzo Wright, 5-10, Sr., G, Belleville.

Honorable mention

Braylon Allison, Redford Union; Mohamed Alomari, Melvindale; Mustafa Alumna, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Evan Asante, Livonia Stevenson; Nick Ballas, Allen Park Cabrini; Jackson Barath, Monroe Jefferson; Kabir Bergin, Ann Arbor Skyline; Gannon Blair, Dearborn Divine Child; John Blanzy, Grosse Ile; Evan Bradford, Livonia Stevenson; Terrance Broughton, Romulus; Michael Calhoun, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Roderick Campbell, Dearborn Heights Annapolis; Kyle Carey, Milan; Troy Cicotte, Dearborn Divine Child; Chris Clayton, Ann Arbor Skyline; Deon Curly, Melvindale ABT; Brent Darby, River Rouge; Christian Davis-Smith, Flat Rock; Tyson Edmondson, Ann Arbor Huron; Damaryon Fishburn, Taylor Trillium; Elijahjuan Fishburn, Taylor Trillium; Ty Fourtney, Wayne; Khali Freeman, Redford Thurston; Evan Furtner, Milan; D’Andre Gaines, Ecorse; Jordan Garcia, Livonia Churchill; Jermaine Gibson, Dearborn Henry Ford; Drevon Graves, Dearborn Heights Robichaud; Braelon Green, Ypsilanti Lincoln; Niemer Hamood, Dearborn; Christiaan Harrington, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central; Adam Hauser, Chelsea; Elliott Lucas Henderson, Ypsilanti; Robbie Henderson, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Michael Holdsclaw, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Kyle Holt, Westland John Glenn; Avery Ismail, Dearborn Heights Annapolis; DaJon Johnson, Belleville; Jalin Johnson, Westland John Glenn; Mario Johnson, Belleville; D’Antwan Jones, Redford Union; Greg Kendzicky, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard; Jack Kenney, Dearborn Divine Child; Finn Klein, Ann Arbor Greenhills; Jacob Kowal, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Keyshawn Kyle, Romulus; Austin Lakatos, Carleton Airport; Malek Lane, Detroit Old Redford; Ryan Len, Salem; Michael Lucas, Taylor Trillium; Matt MacLellan, Plymouth; Zak Maisari, Dearborn Fordson; Sal Marchionda, New Boston Huron; Grant Mathiesen, Northville; Jack Melton, Dearborn; Chase Molnar, New Boston Huron; Koebe Moore, Ann Arbor Pioneer; M.R.E. Neal, Riverview; Tre’mon Norris, Romulus; Bobby O’Guin, Allen Park Cabrini; Malik Olafioye, Ecorse; Deonta Peason, Westland John Glenn; Kingsley Perkins, Ann Arbor Huron; Ben Philips, Carleton Airport; Austin Poe, Riverview; Domenic Rodriguez, Northville; Steven Shimko, Livonia Stevenson; Moe Sobh, Dearborn Heights Crestwood; Ben Steesiak, Canton; Ross Stofflet, Chelsea; Nick Szczechowski, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Emanuel Taylor, Redford Thurston; Decorion Temple, Ypsilanti Lincoln; Drew Todd, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central; Isaiah Turner, Redford Thurston; Dom Ufferman, Livonia Franklin; Mac VanRenterghen, Ann Arbor Pioneer; Cole VanWasshenova, Carleton Airport; Cole Vickers, Canton; Jake Vickers, Canton; Cecil Weems, Detroit Old Redford; Ahmoni Weston, River Rouge; Daylon Williams, Taylor Prep; Kaleb Wilson, Romulus; Derrell Woods, Taylor Trillium; James Wright, Romulus Summit Academy.

