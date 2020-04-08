David Goricki of The Detroit News selects the top girls basketball players in the state.

Dream Team

KAILEE DAVIS

5-4, Jr., G, Detroit Renaissance

Davis earned the title of Miss PSL, averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 steals and four assists, scoring 34, including seven 3-pointers in the PSL championship game win over Detroit Cass Tech to give Renaissance its first league title since 2011.

“She did a great job of scoring off the ball and on it,” coach Shane Lawal said. “She made big shots in big games and was a highly efficient player, taking only 13.6 shots and making only 2.2 turnovers.”

Davis has multiple Mid-American Conference offers.

GABBY ELLIOTT

Sr., G-F, Detroit Edison

Elliott earned the title of Miss Basketball, averaging 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals to help Edison to a No. 1 ranking in The News Super 20.

“She is special to our program because as a leader she has always been one of our hardest workers from Day 1,” coach Monique Brown said. “She understands what it takes to be a winner and has applied that to her daily routine. Her mentality has spilled over to the entire team, never letting numbers define her, but doing whatever it takes to help us win.”

Elliott will play next year at Clemson.

DAMIYA HAGEMANN

5-7, Jr., G, Detroit Edison

Hagemann averaged 12.1 points, 7.3 assists and three steals to help Edison to a 22-0 record and No. 1 ranking.

“Dee Dee is such an awesome floor leader,” coach Monique Brown said. “Her specialty is getting her teammates the ball where they can be successful, points are not at the top of her agenda. Her goal is to reach 1,000 assists.”

Hagemann has multiple offers, including Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State.

AALIYAH NYE

5-11, Sr., G, East Lansing

Nye was an outstanding all-around player for East Lansing, averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 38.8% from 3-point range to lead her team to a 23-1 record and No. 2 ranking in The News Super 20.

Nye will play next year at Illinois.

WHITNEY SOLLOM

6-4, Sr., C, Hartland

Sollom was a dominant force on both ends of the floor for Hartland which won the Kensington Lakes Activities Association tournament championship and finished with a school-record 23-1 record with a No. 4 ranking by The News. She averaged 10.6 points and 9.7 rebounds.

“Whitney was concerned with being a good teammate first and winning second,” coach Don Palmer said. “She is extremely talented, yet completely unselfish.”

Sollom will play next year at Michigan.

Coach of the Year

LEIGH ANN ROEHM, Saline

Roehm guided Saline to a school-record 22 wins and its first regional victory since the 1980s with a 51-40 regional semifinal win over Wayne Memorial, which advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals last year.

“This team was so united, and their success was founded in their relationships with one another,” Roehm said. “They were committed, inspired and mentally tough. I am proud of their run and have so much gratitude for the opportunity to be their coach.”

All-State

Division 1

FIRST TEAM

► Jillian Brown, 5-10, Jr., G-F, East Grand Rapids: 22.4 points, 8 rebounds, 4.2 assists (Northwestern)

►Cheyenne McEvans, Sr., G, Southfield A&T: 23 points, 10 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.2 steals (Buffalo)

►Aaliyah McQueen, 5-9, Sr., G, Flint Carman-Ainsworth: 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists (Illinois)

►Alana Micheaux, 6-2, Jr., F, Wayne Memorial: 26.4 points, 13.5 rebounds

►Ally VanTimmeren, 6-3, Jr., F, Jenison: 20.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, four blocks

SECOND TEAM

►Carlee Crabtree, 5-10, Sr., G-F, Coldwater; Sophie Dziekan, 6-2, Sr., C, Brighton; Jenna Galecki, 5-9, Sr., G, Walled Lake Western; Cameron Grant, 6-1, Sr., G-F, Macomb Dakota; Arieonna Ware, 5-11, Jr., F, Battle Creek Central.

THIRD TEAM

►Jasmine Clerkley, 6-0, Sr., F, Okemos; Precious Fields, 5-10, Jr., G-F, Detroit Cass Tech; Theryn Hallock, 5-8, So., G, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central; Lauren Ross, 5-10, Sr., G, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer; Ella Stemmer, 5-10, Jr., G, Saline.

FOURTH TEAM

►Keiori Lee, 6-0, Sr., F, Auburn Hills Avondale; Alecsis Smith, 6-2, So., C, Bay City Central; Sarah Sylvester, 6-2, So., F, Birmingham Marian; Janae Tyler, 5-11, Fr., C, Holt; Jasmine Worthy, 6-3, Sr., C, Southfield A&T.

HONORABLE MENTION

►Caprice Augustine, Ypsilanti; Kayla Austin, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Lachelle Austin, Wayne; Kaylee Bakker, Zeeland West; Brala Benion, Auburn Hills Avondale; Steffi Bentley, Saline; Julia Bishop, Farmington Hills Mercy; Christina Braker, Grosse Pointe North; Kyra Brandon, Plymouth; Ella Burger, Macomb Dakota; Alli Carlson, East Grand Rapids; Keliese Christopher, East Kentwood; Brooke Daniels, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North; Genevieve Decker, New Baltimore Anchor Bay; Olivia Dirkse, Davison; Nika Dorsey, Detroit Renaissance; Alexa Downey, Grosse Pointe South; Mackenzie Egger, Mt. Pleasant; Kayla Everingham, Trenton; Jada Garner, Midland Dow; Isabelle Gilmore, DeWitt; Cianna Gloster, Swartz Creek; Sophia Gray, Temperance Bedford; Sanaya Gregory, East Lansing; Lauren Gunn, Saginaw Heritage; Morgan Hanchett, Jackson Northwest; Taylor Heaton, Clarkston; Myonna Hooper, West Bloomfield; Jolee Houle, Grand Haven; Elle Irwin, Rockford; Alyssa Karner, Holland West Ottawa; Shannon Kennedy, Birmingham Marian; Madeline Kohler, Grosse Pointe North; Chenelle King, Flint Carman-Ainsworth; Lucy Cronin, South Lyon East; Hannah Kurncz, DeWitt; Madison Landschoot, Port Huron; Logan Lewis, West Bloomfield; Ahlura Lofton, East Lansing; Abby Long, Portage Central; Alexis McCully, East Kentwood; Reeya Patel, Ann Arbor Huron; Jada Patton, Jackson; Kamryn Richards, Grosse Pointe South; Ella Riley, Plymouth; Ellie Ruprich, Birmingham Groves; Rachel Rustad, St. Johns; Athena Samson, Troy; Ally Shagena, Port Huron Northern; Siena Smith, Ann Arbor Huron; Olivia Stack, Utica Eisenhower; Maeve St. John, Howell; Taedom Stein, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Emma Trombly, Port Huron; Carina Stewart, Traverse City Central; Jaci Tubergen, Hudsonville; Paige VanStee, Thornapple-Kellogg; Faith Walker, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern; Brazyll Watkins, Battle Creek Lakeview; Shannon Wheeler, Detroit Renaissance; Monica Williams, Detroit King; Sug Williams, East Lansing; Keara Wilson, Detroit Mumford; Avery Zeinstra, Byron Center.

Division 2

FIRST TEAM

► A.J. Ediger, 6-2, Jr., C, Hamilton: 22 points, 11.6 rebounds (Iowa)

► Ciara Hardy, 5-8, Jr., G, Romulus: 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists

► Kenzie Lewis, 5-11, Sr., G, Williamston: 13.2 points, eight rebounds, 6.3 assists (Bowling Green)

► Maddie Voelker, 5-9, Sr., G, Goodrich: 23.6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals (Northwood)

► Shaulana Wagner, 5-10, Sr., G-F, Detroit Edison: 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists (Xavier)

SECOND TEAM

► Kadyn Blanchard, 5-10, Sr., G, Freeland; Abbey Kimball, 5-10, So., G, Grand Rapids West Catholic; Hadley Miller, 5-9, Sr., G, Three Rivers; Sara Miller, 5-8, Sr., G, Birch Run; Emaia O’Brien, 5-2, Jr., G, Harper Woods Chandler Park.

THIRD TEAM

► Maddie Alexander, 5-10, Sr., F, Battle Creek-Harper Creek; Emma Anderson, 6-2, Jr., F-C, Menominee; Molly Anderson, 5-10, Jr., G, Cadillac; Ellen Bretzke, 5-10, Jr., F, Benzie Central; Kayla Giroux, 6-2, So., F, Flat Rock.

FOURTH TEAM

► Brittany Bowman, 5-3, Sr., G, Kingsley; Julia Beaumont, 6-0, Sr., F, Sault, Ste., Marie; Nicole Kamin, 5-11, Jr., F, Escanaba; Eshawanda Smith, 5-7, Jr., G, Detroit Denby; Ruby Whitehorn, 6-0, So., G, Detroit Edison.

HONORABLE MENTION

► Stephanie Ainsworth, Wayland; Lauren Barton, Ovid-Elsie; Claire Bartz, Edwardsburg; Peyton Benjamin, Eaton Rapids; McKenna Bent, Comstock Park; Alison Bishop, Allegan; Christina Bohn, St. Clair; Ashley Bower, Portland; Lexi Boyke, Frankenmuth; Semie Brar, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Makenna Bryant, Cadillac; Lily Connelly, Croswell-Lexington; Megan Crow, Gladstone; Riley Davis, Chelsea; Macey Fegan, Standish-Sterling; Gabby Fogarty, Marysville; Hadley Gratz, Carleton Airport; Olivia Green, Haslett; Hillary Griffin, Parma Western; Lauren Hanes, Lansing Catholic; Kali Heivilin, Three Rivers; Mya Hiram, Onsted; Dayania Johnson, Detroit Collegiate Prep-Northwestern; Catarina Juarez, Bridgeport; Lyndsey Kelley, Manistee; Taylor Kirby, Ionia; Annaliese Lamontange, St. Clair; Alyssa Leister, Alma; Dareonna Little, Detroit Edison; Alex Long, Flushing; Jaxi Long, Newaygo; Morgan McConnell, Marine City; Carly McCrum, Bay City John Glenn; Adelyn Moore, Caro; Faith Mulder, Holland Christian; Alycia Patterson, Niles; Zoey Pearsails, Frankenmuth; India Respress, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Nykesha Sanders, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Taylor Sas, Saginaw Swan Valley; Trayana Starr-Thurman, Kelloggsville; Sidnee Struck, Chesaning; Margaret Stosio, Kalkaska; Aiyanna Tanksley, Detroit Cody; Abi Tarrant, Bay City John Glenn; Katie Tate, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Bailey Taylor, Clare; Ellie Toney, Corunna; Caroline Vance, Flint Powers; Sydney Vis, Grand Rapids South Christian; Taylor Wegener, Ida; Taliah Wickett, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Emma Witte, Grand Rapids Christian.

Division 3

FIRST TEAM

► Kenzie Bowers, 5-10, Jr., G, Kent City: 20.1 points, 9 rebounds, 5.3 assists (Illinois State)

► Mya Petticord, 5-9, So., G, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep: 20 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.2 steals

► Gabi Saxman, 5-6, Sr., G, Schoolcraft: 12.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.8 steals, 4.6 rebounds (Western Michigan)

► Hannah Spitzley, 6-0, Sr., G-F, Pewamo-Westphalia: 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals (Western Michigan)

► Xeryia Tartt, 5-9, Sr., G, Flint Hamady: 18.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 5.6 steals (Stetson)

SECOND TEAM

► Rylie Bisballe, 6-2, Sr., F, Lake City; Grace Bradford, 6-0, So., G-F, Maple City Glen Lake; Ellie Droste, 5-8, Sr., G, Pewamo-Westphalia; Sarah Marvin, 5-9, Jr., G-F, Byron; Aryana Naylor, 6-3, Sr., C, Flint Hamady.

THIRD TEAM

► Zakiyyah Abdullah, 5-6, Sr., G, Niles Brandywine; Abrie Cabana, 5-10, Jr., G, Grass Lake; Krystina Kasson, 6-1, Jr., C, Kalamazoo Hackett; Lauren Langley, 5-10, Sr., C, Oscoda; Alana Nelson, 6-0, Sr., C, Springport.

FOURTH TEAM

► Kaiden Glenn, 5-11, Jr., F, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep; Joanna Larsen, 6-2, Sr., C, Centreville; Tessa Leece, 5-10, Sr., G, Ishpeming Westwood; Emily Nelson, 6-1, Sr., F-C, West Iron County; Claycee West, 5-8, Sr., G, White Pigeon.

HONORABLE MENTION

► Carly Anschuetz, Adrian Madison; Lexus Bargesser, Grass Lake; Emma Belles, Ithaca; Macy Bisballe, Houghton Lake; Brooke Brauher, Morley-Stanwood; Abby Brown, Manton; Alexys Carlstrom, Harrison; Cat Carroll, Jackson Lumen Christi; Makayla Clement, Byron; Regan Finkbeiner, Hemlock; Taylor Folkema, Western Michigan Christian; Sabrina Gottschalk, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest; Jenna Harrison, Kent City; Kallie Harrison, Bloomingdale; Jayd Hovey, Hart; Coryne Howard, Fennville; Madelyn Koski, Ishpeming Westwood; Lauren Laures, Pinconning; Gabrielle Lutchka, Grass Lake; Alex Maher, Springport; Kara Mahoney, Laingsburg; Melanie Moore, Madison Heights Bishop Foley; LaZae Mosley, Detroit Pershing; Addie Nagel, Charlevoix; Maddi Osantowski, Reese; Kristina Peach, Whitmore Lake; Sydney Peake, Hemlock; Gwen Rogozinski, Stockbridge; Regan Rose, Decatur; Taylor Petrosky, Charlevoix; Madison Travis, Farwell; Shealyn Tripp, Michigan Center; Sam Vermeesch, Ithaca; Jayden Weber, East Jordan; Alyssa Welsh, Perry; Jaden Wilder, Manton; Ashlyn Wilkes, Vermontville Maple Valley; Brooke Wenzlick, New Lothrop.

Division 4

FIRST TEAM

► Hallie Marshall, 5-5, Jr., G, St. Ignace: 13.3 points, 3.7 steals, 3.3 assists

► Kelsey Richards, 6-0, Sr., G, Fruitport Calvary Christian: 28 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists (Spring Arbor)

► Brooklyn Robak, 5-7, Jr., G, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes: 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, two steals

► Bree Salenbien, 6-3, Jr., G-F, Adrian Lenawee Christian: 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3 steals

► Dani Salenbien, 5-9, Sr., G, Adrian Lenawee Christian: 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2 steals (Hillsdale)

SECOND TEAM

► Elise Besonen, 5-3, Jr., G, Ewen-Trout Creek; Olivia Lowe, 5-9, Jr., F, Leland; Shamya Reid, 5-5, Fr., G, Redford Westfield; Mercedes Simmons, 6-1, Sr., C, Forest Park; Amaka Unobagha, 6-0, Sr., C, Saginaw Arts & Science Academy.

THIRD TEAM

► Asia Cochran, 5-5, So., G, Redford Westfield; Faith Guritz, 5-10, Sr., F, Martin; Mia Riley, 5-9, So., G, Fowler; Mara Rugen, 5-8, Sr. G, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran; Tessa Wagner, 6-1, So., C, Carney-Nadeau.

FOURTH TEAM

► Emmalee Hart, 5-6, Jr., G, St. Ignace; Paige Kohler, 5-7, Sr., G, Suttons Bay; Megan Matson, 5-10, Sr., F, Munising; Ally Schultz, So., G, St. Ignace; Sophie Vaughn, 5-9, Sr., G, Engadine.

HONORABLE MENTION

► Makenna Banbury, Hillsdale Academy; Samantha Bissett, Peck; Ava Boike, Genesee Christian; Katelyn Bontrager, Lansing Christian; Sandra Boulton, Carney-Nadeau; Ti’Syn Callahan, Southfield Christian; Libby Derrer, Bellaire; Jenna Dove, Vestaburg; Kennedy Englund, Mid-Peninsula; Anna Fernandez, Plymouth Christian; Megan Grusczyski, Gaylord St. Mary; Josie Gusa, Ubly; Morgan Houk, Plymouth Christian; Hannah James, Kingston; Kinzie Jeffers, Gaylord St. Mary; Mia Judd, Lansing Christian; Madison Looby, Saginaw Nouvel; Colleen McCarthy, Onekama; Lydia Meredith, Portland St. Patrick; Morgan Messenger, Bellevue; Madison Munley, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy; Gracie Nowak, Morrice; Katelyn Pnacek, Coleman; Emma Riley, Fowler; Quinn Robak, Waterford Lakes; Delaney Scully, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy; Dakota Sigler, Camden-Frontier; Briana Smith, North Dickinson; Madison Smith, Mackinaw City; Summer Smith, Breckenridge; Jacey Somers, Bellaire; Katelyn Sweeney; Makaiya Thomas, Saginaw Arts & Sciences; Addison Williams, Deckerville.

