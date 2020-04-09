David Goricki of The Detroit News selects the top boys basketball players in the state.

Dream team

TYSON ACUFF

6-3, Sr., G, Detroit Cass Tech

Acuff was Mr. PSL and a Mr. Basketball finalist, leading Cass Tech to its third PSL title in the last four years. He averaged 27.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 4.1 steals to lead Cass Tech to a 20-2 record. He shot 48% from the field, 82% from the line and made 42% of his 3-point attempts.

Buy Photo Cass Tech's Tyson Acuff was named Mr. PSL this season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

“He was unflappable and never rattled,” coach Steve Hall said. “Regardless of the situation, he thrived every single time. He embraced the bull’s-eye and was the best player on the floor every game this year.”

Acuff will play next year at Duquesne.

EMONI BATES

Buy Photo Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates is a finalist for Gatorade National Player of the Year. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

6-9, So., G, Ypsilanti Lincoln

So, what did Bates do for an encore after leading Lincoln to the Division 1 state championship as a freshman phenom? Well, he was on the cover of Sports Illustrated before his sophomore year, then labeled as the premier high school player regardless of class, backing it up by averaging 31 points and 10 rebounds for Lincoln which finished 19-3 and ranked No. 8. He scored 40 or more points five times, including a 63-point, 21-rebound effort in a 108-102 double-overtime win over Chelsea.

“I think he’s great; he still has upside and a lot of people don’t see that,” coach Jesse Davis said of Bates, who was one of three finalists for Gatorade National Player of the Year. “It’s great what he’s accomplished so far, but he’s so much better than what he is.”

LORNE BOWMAN II

6-2, Sr., G, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Bowman helped St. Mary’s put an end to U-D Jesuit’s seven-year run as Catholic League champions. He averaged 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and six rebounds to lead St. Mary’s to a 21-1 record and Catholic League title.

“On and off the court he has the humility and character that is unmatched in today’s athletic world,” coach Todd Covert said. “I’m not sure I will ever get another chance to coach a student-athlete like Lorne Bowman II.”

Bowman will play next year at Wisconsin.

CARLOS "SCOOBY" JOHNSON

6-6, Sr., F, Benton Harbor

Johnson earned the title of Mr. Basketball, averaging 25 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks for No. 7 Benton Harbor. He led Benton Harbor to the Class B state championship his sophomore year and is a three-time member of The News Dream Team.

“He’s always been a student of the game; he watched a lot of film, but one thing he improved the most on is his perimeter game, his 15-foot shot, his 3-point shooting, and then his senior year he just filled out by hitting the weights hard and getting that NBA-ready body,” coach Corey Sterling said.

Johnson will play next year at Butler.

Buy Photo Carlos "Scooby" Johnson of Benton Harbor was the Mr. Basketball winner. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

JALEN TERRY

5-11, Sr., G, Flint Beecher

Terry averaged 20.4 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 steals to lead Beecher to a No. 6 ranking, including a win over Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.

“Jalen is a multi-tool player who can defend, dribble, pass, shoot from range or off the dribble,” Coach Mike Williams said. “He can get to the basket against anyone and finish above the rim. Jalen is an unselfish winner and has never asked about his stats. He is a coach’s dream point guard, effective, exciting, efficient and entertaining.”

Terry, a Mr. Basketball finalist, will play next year at Oregon.

Coach of the Year

WALEED SAMAHA, Ann Arbor Huron

Samaha guided Ann Arbor Huron to a Class A state championship game appearance in 2010 and put his team back in position for a run to the Division 1 title game this season before the season was abruptly put to an end. Huron finished at 21-1 and with a Southeastern Conference Red title ,and returns four of five starters next year.

“It was a joy coaching this team,” Samaha said. “The guys came to practice with a sense of urgency and purpose every day. This team was laser-focused on details. Our goal was to win each team meeting, each film session, each drill, each scrimmage. We took pride in playing great defense and shared the ball on offense. We had championship chemistry.”

All-State

Division 1

Buy Photo Waterford Mott's Isaiah Jackson will head to Kentucky next season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

FIRST TEAM

► Legend Geeter, 6-7, Jr., F, River Rouge: 16 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks

► Isaiah Jackson, 6-9, Sr., F, Waterford Mott: 19 points, 13.3 rebounds, 7.3 blocks (Kentucky)

► Fletcher Loyer, 6-4, So., G, Clarkston: 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists

► Matt Nicholson, 7-1, Sr., C, Clarkston: 16.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 6.8 blocks (Northwestern)

► Ryan Rollins, 6-4, Sr., G, Macomb Dakota: 25.5 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists (Toledo)

SECOND TEAM

► Jaden Akins, 6-3, Jr., G, Farmington; Julian Lewis, 6-5, Jr., G, Ann Arbor Huron; Ty Rodgers, 6-3, So., G, Grand Blanc; Julian Roper, 6-3, Jr., G, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s; Jarvis Walker, 6-2, Sr., G, Muskegon.

THIRD TEAM

► Menalito McGee, 5-10, Sr., G, Wyoming; Sir’Real Smith, Sr., G, Saginaw; Javier Whitaker, 5-9, Jr., G, Hamtramck; Chansey Willis, 6-2, So., G, Detroit King; Griffin Yaklich, 6-4, Sr., G, Saline.

FOURTH TEAM

► Keyshawn Devlin, 6-0, Jr., G, River Rouge; Thomas Kurowski, 6-4, Jr., G, Sturgis; Jayden Nunn, 6-1, Jr., G, Flint Carman-Ainsworth; Sonny Wilson, 6-0, Fr., G, U-D Jesuit; Omar Zeigler, 6-4, Jr., G, Detroit King.

More: 2019-20 Detroit News Dream Team, All-State girls basketball teams

More: 2019-20 Detroit News All-Area girls basketball teams

More: 2019-20 Detroit News All-Area boys basketball teams

HONORABLE MENTION

► Amari Allen, Hamtramck; Ray’Vaughn Anderson, Grand Rapids Union; Andrel Anthony, East Lansing; Trevor Arico, Saline; James Beaux, Wyandotte; Anthony Benard, Grosse Pointe South; Jon Brantley, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice; Terrance Broughton, Romulus; Connor Bush, Belleville; Troy Campbell, Woodhaven; Trinidad Chambliss, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern; Brandon Claerbut, Zeeland East; Anthony Cukaj, Roseville; Brent Darby Jr., River Rouge; Parker Day, Saginaw Heritage; Justin DeGraaf, Hudsonville; James DeLong, Port Huron Northern; Amaree Dixon, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Ethan Erickson, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern; Dante Foreman, Wayne; Alan Gee, Detroit Mumford; Josef Gjonaj, Warren De La Salle; Davion Holloway, Eastpointe; Henry Goldkuhle, Traverse City Central; Braelon Green, Ypsilanti Lincoln; Trevon Gunter, Kalamazoo Central; Michael Hawkins, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills; Josh Hines, Macomb Dakota; Tony Honkala, Howell; Shamar Howard, Lansing Everett; David Jabiro, Lakeland; Tyler Jamison, Port Huron Northern; Basheer Jihad, North Farmington; Jamoni Jones, East Kentwood; Kam Karp, Marquette; Kalen King, Detroit Cass Tech; Kyle LeGreair, Detroit Cass Tech; Blake Lund, Linden; Juwan Maxey, Detroit Renaissance; Tommy Moore, Battle Creek Lakeview; JT Morgan, U-D Jesuit; Vern Nash, Muskegon; Jo Ostrowsky, Mount Pleasant; Brody Parker, Troy; Max Perez, Hudsonville; Jeremiah Pittman, Grand Rapids Union; Cedric Poole, Eastpointe; De’Ovion Price, Port Huron; Noah Pruitt, Okemos; Anders Rasmussen, Holland; Kevin-David Rice, Grand Blanc; Derrick Reddick, Lincoln Park; Trip Riemersma, Zeeland East; Jerez Rinehart, Gibraltar Carlson; Mike Robinson, Ann Arbor Huron; Owen Ross, Grand Haven; Kareem Rozier, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s; Bobby Samples, Howell; Damarion Samuels, Jackson; Jimmy Scholler, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central; Zach Shoemaker, Northville; Andy Soma, Traverse City West; Eli Steffen, Zeeland West; Brendan Sullivan, Davison; Will Smythe, Warren De La Salle; Caleb Taylor, Gull Lake; Trey Townsend, Oxford; Kyler Vanderjagt, Grand Rapids Northview; Keegan Wasilk, Clarkston; Emcee Williams, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer; Devin Womack, Ann Arbor Huron; Mason Wojtusik, Mount Pleasant; Marcus Wourman, East Lansing; Lorenzo Wright, Belleville; Lorenzo Wynn, St. Clair Shores Lakeview.

Division 2

Buy Photo Colin Golson averaged a double-double for Ferndale. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

FIRST TEAM

► Pierre Brooks II, 6-5, Jr., G, Detroit Douglass: 23.2 points, 7 rebounds, 4.7 assists

► Kobe Bufkin, 6-4, Jr., G, Grand Rapids Christian: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

► Colin Golson, 6-6, Sr., F, Ferndale: 16 points, 12 rebounds (Siena)

► Brad Simonsen, 6-6, Sr., G-F, Houghton: 32.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks (Michigan Tech)

► Charlie Woodhams, 6-4, Sr., G, Otsego: 23.7 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals (Hillsdale)

SECOND TEAM

► Mykel Bingham, 6-7, Sr., F, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Tyson Davis, 5-10, Jr., G, Goodrich; Mason Docks, 5-11, So., G, Williamston; Jack Karasinski, 6-6, So., G-F, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Orlando Lovejoy, 6-1, So., G, Romulus Summit Academy.

THIRD TEAM

► Ke’Ontae Barnes, 5-11, Jr., G, Muskegon Orchard View; Ryan Corner, 6-11, Sr., Allendale; Quindarius Davis, 5-11, Sr., G, Benton Harbor; Jaylen Hodges, 6-3, Jr., G, Bridgeport; Zavion McClendon, 6-4, Sr., G, Detroit Douglass.

FOURTH TEAM

► Devon Boyd, 6-0, Sr., G, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Caron Clayton, 6-0, Sr., G, Flat Rock; Jayland Randall, 6-4, Jr., G, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Damon Terrelle, 6-7, Jr., F, Detroit CMA: Brendan Young, 6-4, Jr., G, Fowlerville.

HONORABLE MENTION

► Tamario Adley, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Ethan Alderink, Holland Christian; Thomas Alfano, Shepherd; Tipp Baker, Cadillac; Cam Ballard, Gladstone; Pete Calcaterra, Boyne City; Rane Castor, Gladstone; Sean Donaldson, St. Clair; Peyton Fedell, Escanaba; Joe Francis, Adrian; Rae’Quan Funches, Battle Creek Harper Creek; Paul Gadde, Alma; Griffin Gleeson, Eaton Rapids; Caleb Hardies, Macomb Lutheran North; Daveyn Henderson, Richmond; Carter Hudson, Escanaba; Shane Jenkins, Clare; Tyler Johnson, Crosswell-Lexington; Tay Jones, Carrollton; Treyvon Lewis, Ferndale; Caleb Leykauf, Perry; Shayne Loynes, Ovid-Elsie; Lucas Lyyski, Spring Lake; Case Martin, Alma; Braiden McDonald, Fremont; Johnny Mistretta, Marine City; Justin Moore, Ovid-Elsie; Charlie Nylander, Lansing Catholic; Ryne Petersen, Battle Creek Pennfield; Aidan Rubio, Goodrich; Julian Scott, Detroit Country Day; Hunter Soper, Croswell-Lexington; Ross Stofflet, Chelsea; Nick Szymanski, Ionia; Corey Thompson, Frankenmuth; LaTa’Vius Vaughter, Clio; Zac Velthouse, Hudsonville Unity Christian; DJ Voltz, Carrollton; Jacob Wallace, Williamston; Keagan Wendel, Standish-Sterling; Soloman White, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern; Brent Wiles, New Haven; Wyran Williams, Detroit Henry Ford; Chase Wilson, Sparta; Hunter Woolston, Clare; Chris Young, Buchanan; Ryan Zimmer, St. Clair; Tyler Zomerlei, Hopkins.

Buy Photo Iron Mountain's Foster Wonders averaged 27.4 points per game this season. (Photo: Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News)

Division 3

FIRST TEAM

► William Dunn, 6-8, Sr., F-C, Quincy: 20.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.8 blocks (Youngstown State)

► Marcus Johnson, 5-9, Sr., G, Iron Mountain: 22.4 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 steals

► Joey Liedel, 6-0, Sr., G, Erie-Mason: 30 points, 6.5 rebounds 93-222 3-pointers (Detroit Mercy)

► Raynard Williams, 6-4, Sr., G, Detroit Edison: 14.6 points, eight rebounds

► Foster Wonders, 6-5, Jr., F, Iron Mountain: 27.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists

SECOND TEAM

► Maurice Anderson, 6-4, Sr., G, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep; JaVaughn Hannah, 6-4, So., G, Mount Clemens; Ty Horky, 6-1, Sr., G, Manchester; Reece Hazelton, 6-7, Sr., C, Maple City Glen Lake; Earnest Sanders, 6-2, Sr., G-F, Flint Beecher;

THIRD TEAM

► Aaron Bearss, 6-4, Sr., G, Pewamo-Westphalia; Jeffery Carrier, 6-7, Sr., G-F, Mason County Central; Bryce George, 6-7, Sr., F, Detroit Edison; Mark Mayberry Jr., 6-0, Sr., G, Detroit Loyola; Sam Vasiu, 6-3, Sr., G, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian.

FOURTH TEAM

► Eli Carlson, 5-7, Sr., G, Kent City; Michael Holdsclaw, 6-2, Jr., G, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Luc Laketa, 6-5, Sr., G-F, Hanover-Horton; Keyon Menifield, 5-8, Jr., G, Flint Beecher; Tyler Starbuck, 6-1, Sr., G, Bloomingdale.

HONORABLE MENTION

► Hunter Adams, Bridgman; Jayden Alfred, Mancelona; Connor Arnold, Coleman; Dallas Bolster, Dundee; Brian Britt, Bendle; Jack Brockie, Hanover-Horton; Michael Calhoun, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Logan Chilman, Beal City; Kendall Chrismon, Niles Brandywine; Kobe Clark, Schoolcraft; Brendan Dafoe, Summerfield; Jayden Evans, Hemlock; Nolan Finkbeiner, Hemlock; Owen Franklin, Oscoda; Darrion Gatson, Cassopolis; David Harrell, Harbor Springs; Kyle Germany, Dearborn Advanced Tech; Chris Hall, Stockbridge; Jacob Haun, Manton; Gabe Hawes, Laingsburg; Jacob Hecht, Saginaw Valley Lutheran; Therren Hill, Detroit Pershing; Robbie Henderson, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Jacob Kowal, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Cole Krause, Potterville; Brayden Mallak, Oscoda; Keyon Menifield, Jr., G, Flint Beecher; Jacob Mueller, Charlevoix; Kellen Mitchell, Western Michigan Christian; Nash Morton, Unionville-Sebewaing; Ty Mulder, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian; Wyatt Nausadis, Traverse City St. Francis; Tyler Nelson, Sandusky; Trent Ordiway, Houghton Lake; Damarquss Palmreuter, Reese; Trey Plichta, Sanford-Meridian; Lowyind Pullen, Homer; Jackson Raymond, East Jordan; Grant Richardson, Harbor Springs; Mitch Sauber, Hanover-Horton; Nick Szczechowski, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Aaron Sinclair, Hartford; Nathan Slowik, Holton; Evan Solomon, Charlevoix; Brock Stevens, Grandville Calvin Christian; Dana Thorson, Whittemore-Prescott; Bryce VanderWiere, Schoolcraft; Nathaniel Wandrie, Indian River Inland Lakes; Jason Waterman, Negaunee; Trevaris Webb, Dearborn Advanced Tech; Gage White, Sanford-Meridian; Axel Woolworth, Morley-Stanwood; Ty Wyman, Blissfield; Zac Yorke, Millington; Landin Zimmer, Unionville-Sebewaing.

Division 4

Buy Photo Southfield Christian guard Da'Jion Humphrey will play next season at Holy Cross. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

FIRST TEAM

► Joseph Kimmerer, 6-3, Sr., G, Hale: 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists

► Da’Jion Humphrey, 6-2, Sr., G, Southfield Christian: 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals, (Holy Cross)

► Ashton Janke, 6-5, Sr. G-F, Dollar Bay: 25.3 points, 11.6 rebounds

► Noah Rheker, 6-2, Sr., G, Southfield Christian: 17.8 points, 3.1 steals, three assists

► Jack Stefanski, 6-3, Jr., F, Frankfort: 19 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4 assists

SECOND TEAM

► Jaden Borseth, 6-3, So., G, Ewen-Trout Creek; Brendan Busch, 6-1, Sr., G, Will Carleton Academy; Blake Cassidy, 6-5, Sr., G, Pellston; Nick Edington, 6-7, Sr., C, Pickford; Blake Goodman, 6-4, Jr., Novi Christian Academy

THIRD TEAM

► Jared Dugener, 6-2, Sr., G, Muskegon Catholic Central; James Felton, 6-8, Sr., C, Lansing Christian; Conor Gausselin, 6-2, Sr., G-F, Battle Creek St. Philip; Chase Ingersoll, 5-9, Sr., G, Fife Lake Forest Area; Brady Titus, 5-9, So., G, Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian.

FOURTH TEAM

► Johnathan Blackwell, 6-2, Fr., G, Novi Christian; Jason Jergens, 5-5, Jr., G, Marcellus Howardsville Christian; Brett LaFord, 6-1, Sr., G, Carney-Nadeau; Nolan Julio, 5-7, Sr., G, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Kaeler Stafne, 6-3, Sr., F, Marcellus.

HONORABLE MENTION

► Evan Akkashian, Bloomfield Hills Roeper; Anthony Beccaria, Brethren; Taylor Bennett, Onekama; Carson Betz, Bellevue; Johnathan Blackwell, Novi Christian Academy; Shawn Bramer, Lake Leelanau, St. Mary; Brock Broderick, Traverse City Christian; Sam Buckingham, Saginaw Nouvel; Collin Coburn, Martin; Larry DeDalis, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Zach Englund, Mid-Peninsula; Nathan Etnyre, Plymouth Christian Academy; Gavin Etter, Marcellus; Trey Follis, Camden-Frontier; Ja’Marion Fricks, International Academy of Flint; Tyler Gellis, Boyne Falls; Grant Gehringer, Bay City All Saints; Luke Gorzinski, North Central; Noah Gorzinski, North Central; Zach Gross, Brimley; Logan Heath, Merrill; Drew Hess, Mio; Davin Hill, Dollar Bay; Brady Hunter, Gaylord St. Mary’s; Michael McGrath, Clarkston Everest Collegiate; Kyle Mikolajczak, Manistee Catholic Central; Gavin Miller, Leland; Evan Neff, Kingston; Carter Pline, Fowler; Luke Predum, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy; Marco Saenz de Lacuesta, Kingston; Cole Shiels, Britton-Deerfield; Tyler Sundling, Rapid River; Ethan Tornga, Ellsworth; Nathan Walker, Webberville; Nic Wedeven, Holland Calvary; Zach Wentworth, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy.

david.goricki@detroitnews.com