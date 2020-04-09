Jaylen Reed didn’t let the COVID-19 Pandemic get in the way of his college decision, announcing on twitter Thursday afternoon that he will play at Penn State.

Reed, a four-star safety, moved from safety to linebacker mid-season last fall to help Detroit King reach the Division 2 championship game. He got in on 119 tackles while forcing seven fumbles to earn a spot on The News Dream Team.

Reed, who visited Penn State Jan. 18, had nearly three dozen offers, including Georgia which he visited Feb. 1, and Michigan State, which he visited March 10 after Mel Tucker took over as head coach. Oregon, Florida and multiple Big Ten schools also offered Reed.

Penn State has a pipeline to Michigan for high profile players including Oak Park cornerback Enzo Jennings this past year, West Bloomfield linebacker Lance Dixon (2019) and Detroit Cass Tech cornerback Donovan Johnson (2018).

Michigan and Ohio State did not offer Reed, who had 11 tackles in the state championship game loss to Muskegon Mona Shores last fall and made 10 tackles while forcing a fumble in a Division 3 championship game win over Muskegon in 2018.

Reed joins Detroit Country Day four-star tackle Caleb Tiernan in having made a commitment in the past two weeks. Tiernan committing to Northwestern March 28.

King should once again be one of the top teams in the state this fall with Reed leading the way.

