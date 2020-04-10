Penn State coach James Franklin continues to bring in the top players from Michigan with the King twins – Kalen and Kobe – from Detroit Cass Tech announcing Friday they were committing to the Nittany Lions.

The news came a day after Detroit King safety Jaylen Reed said he was committing to Penn State.

Kalen King, left, and Kobe King. (Photo: David Goricki, Detroit News)

Kalen King is a four-star cornerback and Kobe is a three-star linebacker.

The King twins were also offered by Michigan, with head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don Brown watching Kalen King play in a basketball game at Cass Tech this past January.

The King twins said this past summer at the Sound Mind Sound Body camp they wanted to play college football together.

The King twins took a visit to Penn State Jan. 18, the same day Reed visited Happy Valley.

Former Cass Tech cornerback Donovan Johnson picked Penn State three years ago while West Bloomfield linebacker Lance Dixon and Oak Park cornerback Enzo Jennings followed in recent years, with Jennings enrolling this past January.

“Penn State stayed on them, continued to show they cared,” Cass Tech coach Thomas Wilcher told The Detroit News about the King twins. “They have a coach from Detroit who knows Detroit and the coaches.”

Former Detroit King player Tim Banks is Penn State co-defensive coordinator. He played for Herb Deromedi at Central Michigan in the early 1990s, then coached under Butch Jones at CMU and Cincinnati before joining Franklin’s staff at Penn State several years ago.

✞. Blessed To Be In This Position



Now It’s Time To Take The Next Step



C O M M I T T E D 💙



#𝕃𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕕𝕠𝕨𝕟𝕌pic.twitter.com/W8BbtDxKJm — 𝒦𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓃 𝒦𝒾𝓃𝑔 (@KalenKing21_) April 10, 2020