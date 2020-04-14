The legend of Emoni Bates continued to grow Tuesday when he became the youngest player to be named Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Bates, who turned 16 this past January, won the prestigious title of Gatorade National Player of the Year, getting the nod over 6-foot-6 senior guard Cade Cunningham of Montverde Academy (Florida) and 6-11 senior center Evan Mobley of Temecula (Calif.) Rancho Christian.

Ypsilanti Lincoln's Emoni Bates (21) was named Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Bates, a 6-9 guard, led Ypsilanti Lincoln to its first state championship as a freshman, then was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated last fall before averaging 31 points and 10 rebounds this past season as a sophomore. He helped Lincoln compile a 19-3 record and No. 8 ranking in The News Super 20 before the season came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jabari Parker was the previous non-senior to win the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award after leading Chicago Simeon Academy to its third straight Class 4A state championship his junior year at age 17 in 2011-12.

LeBron James (2001-02, 2002-03), Greg Oden (2004-05, 2005-06) and Brandon Knight (2008-09, 2009-10) are the lone two-time winners.

Congrats, @BatesEmoni on winning the 2019-2020 @Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award. That’s Big Time. Welcome to the Fam. #GatoradePOY#GatoradePartner — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) April 14, 2020

While Bates is most compared to NBA superstar Kevin Durant due to his size and skills, Bates was heartbroken in January when his idol Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash.

After a state semifinal win his freshman year, Bates said in the postgame press conference that Bryant was the player who he emulated his game the most after, saying: “Kobe Bryant, that is who I watch all the time.”

Bryant won the Gatorade National Player of the Year award in 1995-96.

Kelvin Torbert of Flint Northwestern (2000-01) was the last winner from Michigan to win the award, with LaVell Blanchard (Ann Arbor Pioneer, 1998-99) and Chris Webber (Detroit Country Day, 1990-91) also past winners from Michigan.

Bates scored 40 or more points five times as a sophomore, including a 63-point, 21-rebound effort in a 108-102 double-overtime win over Chelsea, and 48 points in a 78-49 rout of No. 13 Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

Bates is a member of The Detroit News Dream Team.

