Michigan’s eight football divisions have been determined before the start of the season for the first time since 1998, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Monday.

From 1999-2019, divisions for the 256-team state playoffs were set after the conclusion of the regular season.

Dante Moore and Detroit King will move down to Division 3 for the 2020 football season. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News)

Divisions for the 2020 football season – and for all MHSAA sports for the 2020-21 school year – were based on a second-semester count date of Feb. 12.

Two defending state football champions will move into different division in 2020. Grand Rapids Catholic Central will drop to Division 5 after winning the Division 4 championship, and Division 6 champ Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central will play in Division 7.

In addition, 2019 Division 2 runnerup Detroit King will play in Division 3.

Division assignments for all schools are listed here.

Enrollment ranges for football divisions

Division 1: 1,497 students and above

Division 2: 1,140-1,496 students

Division 3: 808-1,139 students

Division 4: 598-807 students

Division 5: 446-597 students

Division 6: 364-445 students

Division 7: 267-363 students

Division 8: 266 students and fewer

Football state champions 2019

Division 1: Davison 35, Brighton 25

Division 2: Muskegon Mona Shores 35, Detroit King 26

Division 3: River Rouge 30, Muskegon 7

Division 4: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 44, Detroit Country Day 0

Division 5: Lansing Catholic 31, Almont 17

Division 6: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7, Maple City Glen Lake 0

Division 7: Pewamo-Westphalia 14, Jackson Lumen Christi 0

Division 8: Reading 33, Beal City 6