Michigan’s eight football divisions have been determined before the start of the season for the first time since 1998, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Monday.
From 1999-2019, divisions for the 256-team state playoffs were set after the conclusion of the regular season.
Divisions for the 2020 football season – and for all MHSAA sports for the 2020-21 school year – were based on a second-semester count date of Feb. 12.
Two defending state football champions will move into different division in 2020. Grand Rapids Catholic Central will drop to Division 5 after winning the Division 4 championship, and Division 6 champ Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central will play in Division 7.
In addition, 2019 Division 2 runnerup Detroit King will play in Division 3.
Division assignments for all schools are listed here.
Enrollment ranges for football divisions
Division 1: 1,497 students and above
Division 2: 1,140-1,496 students
Division 3: 808-1,139 students
Division 4: 598-807 students
Division 5: 446-597 students
Division 6: 364-445 students
Division 7: 267-363 students
Division 8: 266 students and fewer
Football state champions 2019
Division 1: Davison 35, Brighton 25
Division 2: Muskegon Mona Shores 35, Detroit King 26
Division 3: River Rouge 30, Muskegon 7
Division 4: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 44, Detroit Country Day 0
Division 5: Lansing Catholic 31, Almont 17
Division 6: Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 7, Maple City Glen Lake 0
Division 7: Pewamo-Westphalia 14, Jackson Lumen Christi 0
Division 8: Reading 33, Beal City 6
