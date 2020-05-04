Julian Roper, a three-star guard from Orchard Lake St. Mary's, announced Monday he plans to play basketball at Northwestern in 2021.

Buy Photo Orchard Lake St. Mary's Julian Roper Jr. says he'll play basketball at Northwestern. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News)

The 6-foot-3 Roper averaged 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals to help St. Mary’s win the Catholic League championship. He was a Detroit News All-North first-team selection, and a second-team all-state selection by The News in Division 1.

Roper is in line to be the second Metro Detroit standout in as many recruiting classes to commit to the Wildcats, following Clarkston center Matt Nicholson, who is part of Northwestern's 2020 class.

Northwestern was 8-23 last season, including 3-17 in the Big Ten.