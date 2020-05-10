Terrence Enos, a three-star offensive lineman from Detroit Cass Tech, verbally committed on Sunday to Pittsburgh.

The 6-foot-5, 317-pound Enos owns offers from Arkansas, LSU, Iowa State, Colorado, Purdue, Maryland and Kentucky, among others.

Terrence Enos Jr., a three-star offensive tackle from Detroit Cass Tech, committed to (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

He is considered the No. 63 offensive tackle prospect in the country and the No. 19 overall prospect in the state, according to the 247Sports composite. He is No. 13 in The Detroit News' top 50 for the 2021 class in Michigan.

He was a Detroit News second-team All-Detroit selection as a junior.

Enos is the 11th verbal commitment in Pitt's 2021 recruiting class, its first from Michigan, and the Panthers' third offensive lineman.

The Panthers are coached by former Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi.