Cass Tech offensive lineman Terrence Enos commits to Pittsburgh
The Detroit News
Published 2:20 p.m. ET May 10, 2020
Terrence Enos, a three-star offensive lineman from Detroit Cass Tech, verbally committed on Sunday to Pittsburgh.
The 6-foot-5, 317-pound Enos owns offers from Arkansas, LSU, Iowa State, Colorado, Purdue, Maryland and Kentucky, among others.
He is considered the No. 63 offensive tackle prospect in the country and the No. 19 overall prospect in the state, according to the 247Sports composite. He is No. 13 in The Detroit News' top 50 for the 2021 class in Michigan.
