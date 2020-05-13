Belleville three-star wide receiver Deion Burks committed to Purdue’s 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Burks (5-10, 175) is ranked the No. 32 player in Michigan and the No. 139 receiver nationally in the 247Sports composite. He is the eighth verbal commitment in Purdue's class, which as of Wednesday afternoon was No. 43 in the country, and No. 12 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.

Buy Photo Deion Burks (Photo: Dave Reginek, The Detroit News)

On The Detroit News’ early player rankings for the 2020 season, Burks is ranked the No. 15 player in the state among all 2021 college prospects.

Cincinnati, Iowa State, Boston College, Indiana and Kentucky were among his six finalists.

Burks made The Detroit News All-State first team last season for Division 1-2 after catching 35 passes for 871 yards and 12 touchdowns.

