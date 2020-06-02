Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday she would be partially lifting the state’s stay-at-home order June 8, allowing larger outdoor gatherings with certain restrictions, opening the door for the Michigan High School Athletic Association to start its plan to get back to business as well.

On Tuesday, the MHSAA updated its guidelines for reopening of school sports based on Whitmer’s announcement.

Buy Photo Dearborn Fordson center Ali Baiz, right, talks with Ibrahim Ahmad, left, before snapping the ball at football practice last August. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

MHSAA winter sports were halted March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then winter and spring sports were halted for good April 3 to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Among the updated guidelines from the MHSAA:

► Member schools can begin summer activities at school facilities as long as school administration has announced facilities are open to students and staff, and the academic school year has ended.

► Indoor facilities such as gymnasiums and weight rooms are still closed. It includes swimming pools, though outdoor pools can be used for athletic activities.

► Competition is now allowed because participants must continue to follow social distancing.

► Balls may be used among groups of participants, but common equipment should be cleaned and participants must maintain proper hygiene and social distance.

“We were excited and encouraged by Gov. Whitmer’s announcements Monday," MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a statement. "The opportunity for outside gatherings of up to 100 allowed us to rework a number of guidelines that we had published Friday as part of the MHSAA/NFHS reopening document. Our schools have been cautiously eager to take this long-awaited first step. We will continue to provide updates in accordance with the Governor’s directives for reopening the state, always prioritizing safety for all involved in school sports programs.”

Detroit Cass Tech football coach Thomas Wilcher said he will wait until he hears what the district wants to do.

“We are going to wait and see what all the school districts tell us to do,” Wilcher said. “We’re going to go over it with the kids and try to make sure they understand what we can do. It’s not really confusing. Don’t let people share helmets and do all drills where the kids are just doing the drills by themselves. No contact drills, no drills where you’re touching anyone.

“I think the worst problem is that it’s the people with the antibodies who are walking around here who give it to other people. That’s what the problem is — the people who don’t have symptoms, who don’t show signs, they just walk around here and getting other people contagious, that’s what the problem really is now. We just have to make sure that we check, make sure that we use precautions, make sure the kids don’t share water or share anything, that they stay separate.”

Wilcher doesn’t expect teams to have 7-on-7 competition this summer. He said that’s not a problem. He just wants to make sure the kids are healthy and ready to go for camp in August.

