Michigan High School Athletic Association executive director Mark Uyl can see the “light at the end of the tunnel” with prep sports across the state making plans to restart.

“That light at the end of the tunnel is about as bright as it has been since mid-March,” Uyl told radio host Bill Simonson on Wednesday during the “Huge Show.”

Earlier this week, the MHSAA updated its guidelines for reopening of school sports based on Gov. Whitmer’s announcement that the stay-home order in Michigan was being partially lifted.

Buy Photo West Bloomfield coach Ron Bellamy (Photo: Dave Reginek, The Detroit News)

On March 12 the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to MHSAA business with the state wrestling tournaments completed, but other winter sports prevented from crowning champions. Spring sports were completely wiped out.

“As (Whitmer) continues to roll out new measures, the lessening of restrictions moving forward, we will continue to adjust and communicate accordingly,” Uyl said.

“If I could use a track and field analogy, for schools to get back to activity there were essentially three hurdles that we all had to clear. The first was the lifting of the stay at home order.

“Now the next two hurdles – those are both local school district hurdles – the academic year for a school have to have ended, so if online education ended on June 1st then that school district’s school year has ended. And the second, and probably more important part, is the school district, the board of education or the superintendent, they’ve got to deem that the facilities are now open again for business to where coaches and kids can be back on campus. Once those two local hurdles are clear, school districts can start to ease back into some activity.”

High school football and basketball coaches can hold drills, as long as players stay six feet from each other, meaning there will be no 7-on-7 competition, contact drills or games right now.

“In basketball, you have to be playing on an outdoor court where you can do shooting drills and passing drills, but there can’t be anything to where two kids would be within six feet of each other,” Uyl said. “The same with football and 7-on-7s. You can do pass patterns, you can throw, but anything to where a quarterback is handing off to a running back or a defensive back is covering a receiver, again we can’t do that yet.

“Baseball is a little bit trickier. You can probably try to move the catcher a little bit to make sure you have the distance between the hitter. We’ll continue to kind of take those as they come. We want to get activity going, starting slow, making sure that kids kind of ease their way back into condition, starting with skills.

“The biggest thing right now is the social part of it. Remember that our coaches have not seen their kids in two and a half months. Part of it is just being around each other, not within six feet, but just reconnecting and trying to build the relationships again. So I do think there’s some optimism.”

And while Uyl is thrilled for the coaches to reunite with their players, he really is looking forward to the Aug. 10 date when football can start practice.

“We still have to be smart because I don’t want us to rush back in,” he said. “I don’t want our behavior here in June and July to negatively impact August and September. We’d like to make sure were doing this safely and then we’ll add to activity as we go, again with our eye on making sure that we’re ready to go as fully as possible come August.”

“My date circled right now is practice August 10th, not necessarily playing that summer baseball game on June 15th, but I think we can do both. I just hope that here in the short term that people remain diligent.”

Uyl said the MHSAA will keep a close eye on how college football and the NFL return in August to give the high school scene pointers on what to do.

“I think we’re going to be able to really see where the NFL and colleges are,” Uyl said. “By the time they are bringing kids in for training camp right around the first of August we’re going to have a lot of data in place, and if we do get updates from the NCAA chief medical officer, try to get our hands on anything that we get from the NFL in terms of what they’re thinking and what their plans are, it will just continue to let the data and the science really try to lead us over these next two months as we get ready to look what football looks like.”