Oak Park four-star lineman Rayshaun Benny plans to narrow his field to a handful of schools during the next few weeks, then take his official visits this fall before making his decision during the holidays.

Benny doesn’t feel rushed to make his decision and he has that luxury because of his four-star status and the fact he has 40 offers.

Rayshaun Benny (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

Benny enjoyed his conversation with new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker when he attended the Spartans-Ohio State basketball game in East Lansing this past winter.

“Coach Tucker sat right by me,” Benny told The Detroit News on Wednesday. “He gives out great energy and you can tell the players will feed off that energy.”

Benny also is impressed with Michigan’s coaching staff, a reason the Wolverines are high on his list.

“I like Michigan because of the culture, and the coaches are real straight forward with you,” Benny said.

But Benny also notes Arkansas, Penn State, Ohio State, Tennessee, Iowa and Kentucky are high on his list.

Penn State has more than a half dozen players from the state of Michigan on its roster – or will be on its roster – including Benny’s former Oak Park teammate, defensive back Enzo Jennings.

Benny said Iowa is one of the schools he likes due to defensive line coach Kelvin Bell.

Benny is ranked as the No. 20 offensive tackle in the nation in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite, and he is No. 14 on Rivals. But Benny says he likes playing on the defensive line more, adding on Wednesday, “that it’s great to get on the field again, working on my footwork, on my quick twitch.”

Benny is looking forward to his senior year when he will be a two-way lineman, blocking for Michigan State-bound three-star running back Davion Primm.

“Last year we had three or four backs and the seniors got the bulk of the carries,” Benny said. “I see Davion having a big year, a 1,000-yard season. He’ll make big plays when we need them. He’s big, but he also has breakaway speed where he can use a stiff arm and get to the outside.

“He’s been to camps and that’s why he got the offer (from Michigan State). A lot of stuff is based on potential and he has a high ceiling.”

Benny has followed in the footsteps of former Oak Park standout linemen JaRaymond Hall, Marquan McCall and Justin Rogers, with McCall and Rogers now at Kentucky.

While two-thirds of The Detroit News Top 50 seniors have made commitments, the top five have yet to make their picks, including Clarkston two-way lineman Rocco Spindler, Belleville two-way lineman Damon Payne, West Bloomfield running back Donovan Edwards, Clarkston two-way lineman Garrett Dellinger and Benny, who sits No. 5.

Dellinger plans to make his decision on June 24, with Portage Northern running back Anthony Tyus III – No. 19 – announcing Thursday.

Tyus, a physical 6-1, 220-pounder, rushed for 1,861 yards and 19 TDs his junior year to lead Portage Northern to a 10-2 record and Division 2 regional title game appearance, a 28-23 loss to eventual state champion Muskegon Mona Shores.

Tyus, ranked the No. 2 running back in the state behind Edwards, has multiple Big Ten offers, including Northwestern, Indiana and MSU.

Spindler said he plans to take all five of his official visits this fall before making his decision.

David Goricki's Top 50: 2021 class

1. Rocco Spindler, 6-4, 305, OL, Clarkston

2. Damon Payne, Belleville, 6-4, 300, DL, Belleville

3. Donovan Edwards, 6-1, 185, RB, West Bloomfield

4. Garrett Dellinger, 6-5, 280, OL, Clarkston

5. Rayshaun Benny, 6-4, 270, OL, Oak Park

6. Giovanni El-Hadi, 6-4, 285, OL, Sterling Heights Stevenson (Michigan)

7. Jamari Buddin, 6-3, 210, LB, Belleville

8. Raheem Anderson, 6-3, 300, C, Detroit Cass Tech (Michigan)

9. Kalen King, 5-11, 180, CB, Detroit Cass Tech (Penn State)

10. Jaylen Reed, 6-0, 190, S, Detroit King (Penn State)

11. Caleb Tiernan, 6-7, 265, OL, Detroit Country Day (Northwestern)

12. Andrel Anthony 6-2, 170, WR, East Lansing

13. Terrence Enos, 6-5, 320, OL, Detroit Cass Tech (Pittsburgh)

14. Kobe King, 6-1, 230, LB, Detroit Cass Tech (Penn State)

15. Deion Burks, 5-10, 180, WR, Belleville (Purdue)

16. Ru’Quan Buckley, 6-6, 260, OL, Wyoming Godwin Heights

17. Tyson Watson, 6-6, 260, DE, Warren Mott (Michigan State)

18. Jace Williams, 6-3, 185, WR, Grand Rapids Catholic Central

19. Anthony Tyus III, 6-1, 210, RB, Portage Northern

20. Zach Trainor, 6-2, 205, QB, Walled Lake Western

21. Brendan Sullivan, 6-3, 195, QB, Davison (Northwestern)

22. Robert Army, 6-1, 180, Athlete, Southfield A&T (Iowa State)

23. D. J. Stepney, 6-0, 180, RB-S, Macomb Dakota (Central Michigan)

24. Jaylin Mines, 6-1, 190, S, Oak Park (Toledo)

25. Caleb Banks, 6-6, 235, DE, Southfield A&T (Arizona State)

26. Davion Weatherspoon, 6-1, 295, OL, Harper Woods (Ohio)

27. Ramier Lewis, 6-7, 330, OL, Belleville

28. Ethan Boyd, 6-7, 285, OL, East Lansing (Michigan State)

29. Brandon Honorable, 6-7, 280, OL, Detroit King (Pittsburgh)

30. Kyle Fugedi, 6-6, 270, OL, Livonia Franklin (Miami of Ohio)

31. Saborn Campbell, 6-0, 180, S, Detroit Country Day

32. Davion Primm, 6-0, 205, RB, Oak Park (Michigan State)

33. Quillen Howze, 6-0, 175, Athlete, Chippewa Valley (Buffalo)

34. Derrick Harmon, 6-3, 320, DL, Detroit Loyola (Michigan State)

35. Armorion Smith, 6-2, 190, S, River Rouge (Cincinnati)

36. Marlon Dawson, 6-3, 210, LB, Oak Park (Miami of Ohio)

37. Christian Dhue-Reid, 5-10, 220, QB, Belleville

38. Josh Thompson, 6-4, 290, T, Fenton (Northwestern)

39. Weston Jones, 6-5, 260, OL, Romeo (BYU)

40. David Holloman, 5-10, 190, RB, Auburn Hills Avondale (Indiana)

41. Austin Roon, 6-4, 220, LB, Byron Center (Syracuse)

42. Conor Easthope, 6-2, 185, QB, Ann Arbor Pioneer (Harvard)

43. Pius Odjugo, 6-3, 320, DT, River Rouge (Central Michigan)

44. Doran Ray, 6-3, 275, DT, Detroit Cass Tech (Toledo)

45. Clarence Wilson, 6-3, 250, DE, Detroit Cass Tech (Toledo)

46. Blake Kosin, 6-6, 225, TE, Clarkston (Northern Illinois)

47. Maxwell Hairston, 6-1, 175, CB, West Bloomfield

48. Dalton Dueweke, 6-4, 270, G, Utica Eisenhower (Western Michigan)

49. Mareyohn Hrabowski, 6-4, 205, QB, River Rouge (Western Michigan)

T50. Raequin Lee, 5-10, 190, RB, Southfield A&T (Ball State)

T50. Esean Carter, 6-2, 265, DT, Detroit King (Toledo)