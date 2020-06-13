It didn’t take four-time state champion coach Mike Giannone long to find a job, taking over the head coaching job at New Baltimore Anchor Bay.

Giannone returns to the Macomb Area Conference after a three-year run at Warren De La Salle where he won consecutive Division 2 state championships (2017 and 2018) before guiding the school to another state playoff appearance last season.

De La Salle didn’t compete in postseason play last fall following alleged hazing incidents involving members of the football team just prior to district play and Giannone was fired in December.

Mike Giannone (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

“I would like to thank everyone for all the support these past several months since I have been away from what I love … teaching and coaching,” said Giannone in a Facebook post. “My family has been extremely caring and loving along with many others that I can truly call friends. With all that being said I wanted to share with you that I have accepted the Head Football Coaching position at New Baltimore Anchor Bay High School. I look forward to the challenge and the start of something special. Thank you again and I appreciate all of you.”

Giannone had tremendous success the last time he coached in the MAC, building Macomb Dakota to the premier program in the powerhouse Red Division. He had a 158-51 record in 18 years at Dakota, including 15 straight state playoff appearances (2001-15) and consecutive Division 1 state titles in 2006 and 2007.

Giannone, who has a career record of 191-64 (22 years), will have a rebuilding job at Anchor Bay, taking over for Mike Powell who made one playoff appearance (2017) in six years (2014-19), slumping to 3-6 in 2018 and 1-8 last season, a combined 0-10 in MAC Red play.

Anchor Bay will compete in the MAC White, a lower division this season, playing its opener against Ann Arbor Pioneer, followed by a Week 2 game against Dakota.