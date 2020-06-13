Meet the 2020 Detroit News Blue Chip recruits
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, including analysis from David Goricki. The list includes Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez, an Ohio State commit.
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, including analysis from David Goricki. The list includes Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez, an Ohio State commit. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Justin Rogers, Oak Park (Kentucky), OL/DL, 6-3, 300 pounds: Rogers, a member of The News Dream Team, was a dominant force on both sides of the ball. He didn’t allow a sack while getting six sacks and forcing three fumbles to help Oak Park win an Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He didn’t play in the Division 2 pre-district game loss to Farmington due to an injury. “Justin was a four-year starter and can dominate on either side of the ball,” coach Greg Carter said. Rogers will enroll early at Kentucky in January.
1. Justin Rogers, Oak Park (Kentucky), OL/DL, 6-3, 300 pounds: Rogers, a member of The News Dream Team, was a dominant force on both sides of the ball. He didn’t allow a sack while getting six sacks and forcing three fumbles to help Oak Park win an Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He didn’t play in the Division 2 pre-district game loss to Farmington due to an injury. “Justin was a four-year starter and can dominate on either side of the ball,” coach Greg Carter said. Rogers will enroll early at Kentucky in January. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Makari Paige, West Bloomfield (Michigan), S, 6-3, 190 pounds: Paige, a member of The News Dream Team, used his size and strength to get in on 94 tackles while forcing three fumbles, intercepting two passes and breaking up seven passes to lead West Bloomfield to an Oakland Activities Association Red Division title and a Division 1 regional championship game appearance. “He’s a freak athlete, 6-3, 190-pound safety who has the ability to play free safety or strong safety,” coach Rod Bellamy said. “He can also come and cover your best receiver, which he did on numerous occasions and he has the ability to come in the box and be a middle linebacker.” Paige will play in the World Bowl in Mexico City later this month and enroll early at Michigan.
2. Makari Paige, West Bloomfield (Michigan), S, 6-3, 190 pounds: Paige, a member of The News Dream Team, used his size and strength to get in on 94 tackles while forcing three fumbles, intercepting two passes and breaking up seven passes to lead West Bloomfield to an Oakland Activities Association Red Division title and a Division 1 regional championship game appearance. “He’s a freak athlete, 6-3, 190-pound safety who has the ability to play free safety or strong safety,” coach Rod Bellamy said. “He can also come and cover your best receiver, which he did on numerous occasions and he has the ability to come in the box and be a middle linebacker.” Paige will play in the World Bowl in Mexico City later this month and enroll early at Michigan. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Enzo Jennings, Oak Park (Penn State), CB, 6-0, 180 pounds: Jennings, a member of The News Dream Team, was an outstanding cover corner, helping Oak Park win the Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He made 65 tackles while intercepting four passes and recovering three fumbles, returning one for a touchdown. “He’s strong, fast, durable and competitive,” coach Greg Carter said, “one of the best players I’ve ever coached.”
3. Enzo Jennings, Oak Park (Penn State), CB, 6-0, 180 pounds: Jennings, a member of The News Dream Team, was an outstanding cover corner, helping Oak Park win the Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He made 65 tackles while intercepting four passes and recovering three fumbles, returning one for a touchdown. “He’s strong, fast, durable and competitive,” coach Greg Carter said, “one of the best players I’ve ever coached.” Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
4. Cameron Martinez, Muskegon (Ohio State), QB, 5-11, 190 pounds: Martinez, a member of The News Dream Team, was a great dual-threat quarterback, leading Muskegon to the Division 3 state championship game at Ford Field the last two years. He rushed for 2,228 yards (264 carries) and 36 touchdowns his season year while completing more than 60 percent of his passes for 1,258 yards and 11 TDs. “Cam is an amazing leader,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “He competes at such a high level. It’s not only on the game field, it’s the way he prepared before the game. People see him on game day and are like, ‘Wow!’ What they don’t see is the amount of work he puts in, in the film room, weight room and practice field.” Martinez will compete in the World Bowl this month in Mexico City, and will play defensive back or receiver at Ohio State.
4. Cameron Martinez, Muskegon (Ohio State), QB, 5-11, 190 pounds: Martinez, a member of The News Dream Team, was a great dual-threat quarterback, leading Muskegon to the Division 3 state championship game at Ford Field the last two years. He rushed for 2,228 yards (264 carries) and 36 touchdowns his season year while completing more than 60 percent of his passes for 1,258 yards and 11 TDs. “Cam is an amazing leader,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “He competes at such a high level. It’s not only on the game field, it’s the way he prepared before the game. People see him on game day and are like, ‘Wow!’ What they don’t see is the amount of work he puts in, in the film room, weight room and practice field.” Martinez will compete in the World Bowl this month in Mexico City, and will play defensive back or receiver at Ohio State. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
5. Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern (Michigan), DE, 6-4, 270 pounds: McGregor used his physical strength and quickness to cause havoc while also getting things done as a tight end for Port Huron Northern before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. He had 10.5 tackles for loss while also grabbing eight passes for five touchdowns. “Braiden is a game changer,” coach Larry Roelens said. “Teams have to plan for him on both sides of the ball. He has a high football IQ and is a very coachable kid.” McGregor will enroll early at Michigan.
5. Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern (Michigan), DE, 6-4, 270 pounds: McGregor used his physical strength and quickness to cause havoc while also getting things done as a tight end for Port Huron Northern before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. He had 10.5 tackles for loss while also grabbing eight passes for five touchdowns. “Braiden is a game changer,” coach Larry Roelens said. “Teams have to plan for him on both sides of the ball. He has a high football IQ and is a very coachable kid.” McGregor will enroll early at Michigan. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
6. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Walled Lake Western (Purdue), WR/CB, 6-1, 180 pounds: Yaseen (2), a member of The News Dream Team, put up huge numbers, coming up with 86 receptions for 1,646 yards 20 touchdowns while getting in on 47 tackles with two interceptions to help Walled Lake Western earn league (Lakes Valley) and Division 2 district and regional titles before a 57-56 state semifinal loss to Muskegon Mona Shores. “Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is the best wide receiver in the state,” coach Alex Grignon said. “Single coverage equaled touchdowns all year long. He is just as dangerous taking a jet sweep or hitch as he is going vertical. Literally any time he touched the football he had a great chance to score.”
6. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Walled Lake Western (Purdue), WR/CB, 6-1, 180 pounds: Yaseen (2), a member of The News Dream Team, put up huge numbers, coming up with 86 receptions for 1,646 yards 20 touchdowns while getting in on 47 tackles with two interceptions to help Walled Lake Western earn league (Lakes Valley) and Division 2 district and regional titles before a 57-56 state semifinal loss to Muskegon Mona Shores. “Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is the best wide receiver in the state,” coach Alex Grignon said. “Single coverage equaled touchdowns all year long. He is just as dangerous taking a jet sweep or hitch as he is going vertical. Literally any time he touched the football he had a great chance to score.” Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Andre Seldon, Belleville (Michigan), CB/WR, 5-9, 160 pounds: Seldon, a member of The News Dream Team, got things done at a high level in all three phases, grabbing touchdown passes, averaging 25 yards a punt return, including four TD returns while also intercepting six passes while breaking up three from his secondary spot. “Andre is a three-year starter and an Under Armour All-American,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “I believe he’s the best defensive back in the state, and one of the best in the country. He’s a playmaker and it doesn’t matter if it’s him on offense, defense or special teams, he’s going to make plays.”
7. Andre Seldon, Belleville (Michigan), CB/WR, 5-9, 160 pounds: Seldon, a member of The News Dream Team, got things done at a high level in all three phases, grabbing touchdown passes, averaging 25 yards a punt return, including four TD returns while also intercepting six passes while breaking up three from his secondary spot. “Andre is a three-year starter and an Under Armour All-American,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “I believe he’s the best defensive back in the state, and one of the best in the country. He’s a playmaker and it doesn’t matter if it’s him on offense, defense or special teams, he’s going to make plays.” Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
8. Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield (Michigan), LB, 6-1, 230 pounds: Wheeler, a member of The News Dream Team, showed he was a high-motor guy, roaming sideline to sideline to get in on 140 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, forcing three fumbles while recovering two. He made 20 tackles in a win over Lake Orion to help West Bloomfield win the Oakland Activities Association Red title. “He’s the best defensive player in the state of Michigan, just watching his preparation every week, film study, weight room and how he goes about his business,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “He’s just a fierce leader.”
8. Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield (Michigan), LB, 6-1, 230 pounds: Wheeler, a member of The News Dream Team, showed he was a high-motor guy, roaming sideline to sideline to get in on 140 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, forcing three fumbles while recovering two. He made 20 tackles in a win over Lake Orion to help West Bloomfield win the Oakland Activities Association Red title. “He’s the best defensive player in the state of Michigan, just watching his preparation every week, film study, weight room and how he goes about his business,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “He’s just a fierce leader.” Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
9. Josh Priebe, Edwardsburg (Northwestern), OL, 6-5, 275 pounds: Priebe, a member of The News Dream Team, was a physical presence on the line for Edwardsburg, opening holes while protecting the quarterback. He had 29 pancakes in 11 games and led an offense that had 4,248 rushing yards, averaging more than nine yards a carry. “Josh has been a dominant player for the last three years as an offensive guard,” coach Kevin Bartz of Priebe, who had 32 offers, picking Northwestern over such national powers as Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, Iowa and Minnesota. “What sets Josh apart from other big offensive linemen is his quickness and agility. Josh’s ability to move effectively combined with his intelligence, strength and tenacious attitude put him in an elite group of offensive linemen.”
9. Josh Priebe, Edwardsburg (Northwestern), OL, 6-5, 275 pounds: Priebe, a member of The News Dream Team, was a physical presence on the line for Edwardsburg, opening holes while protecting the quarterback. He had 29 pancakes in 11 games and led an offense that had 4,248 rushing yards, averaging more than nine yards a carry. “Josh has been a dominant player for the last three years as an offensive guard,” coach Kevin Bartz of Priebe, who had 32 offers, picking Northwestern over such national powers as Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, Iowa and Minnesota. “What sets Josh apart from other big offensive linemen is his quickness and agility. Josh’s ability to move effectively combined with his intelligence, strength and tenacious attitude put him in an elite group of offensive linemen.” Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
10. Deon Buford, Detroit King (Kentucky), OL, 6-4, 280 pounds: Buford, who was a first-team all-state selection by The News, was the anchor on an offensive line that helped open holes for Peny Boone to rush for nearly 1,300 yards and 22 touchdowns while protecting freshman quarterback Dante Moore (2,731 yards, 33 TDs) to help King win the PSL title and advance to the Division 2 state championship game. “Deon’s a really athletic lineman who is really smart and communicates well,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He does a lot of those things that we have to do to be successful in the run game and protecting Dante.” Buford will enroll early at Kentucky.
10. Deon Buford, Detroit King (Kentucky), OL, 6-4, 280 pounds: Buford, who was a first-team all-state selection by The News, was the anchor on an offensive line that helped open holes for Peny Boone to rush for nearly 1,300 yards and 22 touchdowns while protecting freshman quarterback Dante Moore (2,731 yards, 33 TDs) to help King win the PSL title and advance to the Division 2 state championship game. “Deon’s a really athletic lineman who is really smart and communicates well,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He does a lot of those things that we have to do to be successful in the run game and protecting Dante.” Buford will enroll early at Kentucky. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
11. Peny Boone, Detroit King (Maryland), RB, 6-2, 220 pounds: Boone earned the nickname “Playoff Peny” for his impressive play during the postseason. He rushed for 1,283 yards and 22 touchdowns, including 809 yards and 13 TDs during the five-game postseason run with 198 yards and three TDs coming in a 35-26 loss to Muskegon Mona Shores in the Division 2 state championship game at Ford Field. “He just comes alive in the playoffs,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He can just do so much for a team. He gives us that option to run the ball, throw the ball, he can catch and do a lot of things in space.”
11. Peny Boone, Detroit King (Maryland), RB, 6-2, 220 pounds: Boone earned the nickname “Playoff Peny” for his impressive play during the postseason. He rushed for 1,283 yards and 22 touchdowns, including 809 yards and 13 TDs during the five-game postseason run with 198 yards and three TDs coming in a 35-26 loss to Muskegon Mona Shores in the Division 2 state championship game at Ford Field. “He just comes alive in the playoffs,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He can just do so much for a team. He gives us that option to run the ball, throw the ball, he can catch and do a lot of things in space.” Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
12. Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood (Michigan State), OL, 6-4, 260 pounds: Fincher, a member of The News Dream Team, was a consistent force on the offensive line, getting things done at a high level. “He led the team in pancake blocks while not allowing a sack all season,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. “He’s a great offensive lineman, a very good run and pass blocker. He had no holding calls. He’s known as a technician and is a three-year starter who can play all five positions.”
12. Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood (Michigan State), OL, 6-4, 260 pounds: Fincher, a member of The News Dream Team, was a consistent force on the offensive line, getting things done at a high level. “He led the team in pancake blocks while not allowing a sack all season,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. “He’s a great offensive lineman, a very good run and pass blocker. He had no holding calls. He’s known as a technician and is a three-year starter who can play all five positions.” Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
13. Jordan Turner, Farmington (Wisconsin), LB, 6-3, 220 pounds: Turner (12), who was a first-team all-state selection by The News, got in on 55 tackles, including 13 tackles for lost yardage while forcing four fumbles after missing the first few games due to an injury. He played a key role in Farmington’s Division 2 pre-district upset win over Oak Park. “Jordan was a three-year captain for us and led us in tackles for the last three years as well,” coach Kory Cioroch said. “His ability to cover in the pass game, stop the run and pressure the quarterback makes him the most versatile and unique defender I have ever coached. He had 27 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks in the (two-game) playoffs.” Turner will enroll early at Wisconsin.
13. Jordan Turner, Farmington (Wisconsin), LB, 6-3, 220 pounds: Turner (12), who was a first-team all-state selection by The News, got in on 55 tackles, including 13 tackles for lost yardage while forcing four fumbles after missing the first few games due to an injury. He played a key role in Farmington’s Division 2 pre-district upset win over Oak Park. “Jordan was a three-year captain for us and led us in tackles for the last three years as well,” coach Kory Cioroch said. “His ability to cover in the pass game, stop the run and pressure the quarterback makes him the most versatile and unique defender I have ever coached. He had 27 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks in the (two-game) playoffs.” Turner will enroll early at Wisconsin. Brian B. Sevald, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
14. Latrell Fordham, Davison (Ball State), WR/CB, 6-4, 180 pounds: Fordham, a member of The News Dream Team, proved to be the difference in Davison’s 35-25 win over Brighton in the Division 1 state championship game at Ford Field. He grabbed a 74-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 14-3 lead, then broke up a pass in the end zone later in the first half, followed by a teammate’s interception on the next play which led to a TD and 21-3 cushion. He had 49 receptions for 954 yards and 12 TDs. “Latrell was a huge factor in our success even when he was not getting the ball,” coach Jake Weingartz said. “What most people do not know is that he is a lock down corner as well. His ability on defense to shut down the opposing team’s best wide receiver helped us win the whole thing.”
14. Latrell Fordham, Davison (Ball State), WR/CB, 6-4, 180 pounds: Fordham, a member of The News Dream Team, proved to be the difference in Davison’s 35-25 win over Brighton in the Division 1 state championship game at Ford Field. He grabbed a 74-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 14-3 lead, then broke up a pass in the end zone later in the first half, followed by a teammate’s interception on the next play which led to a TD and 21-3 cushion. He had 49 receptions for 954 yards and 12 TDs. “Latrell was a huge factor in our success even when he was not getting the ball,” coach Jake Weingartz said. “What most people do not know is that he is a lock down corner as well. His ability on defense to shut down the opposing team’s best wide receiver helped us win the whole thing.” Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
15. De’Andre Bulley, River Rouge (Morgan State), RB, 6-0, 245 pounds: Bulley, a member of The News Dream Team, was a punishing running back who got stronger as the game went on while wearing down defenders. He rushed for 1,976 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a mammoth 220-yard, three-TD performance in a 49-14 regional final win at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. He also broke loose for a 33-yard TD run in a 30-7 Division 3 state championship game win over top-ranked Muskegon. “De’Andre Bulley is a workhorse,” coach Corey Parker said. “Just a really powerful back who bruised defenses as the game went on and was a dominating force in the fourth quarter of our games this year.
15. De’Andre Bulley, River Rouge (Morgan State), RB, 6-0, 245 pounds: Bulley, a member of The News Dream Team, was a punishing running back who got stronger as the game went on while wearing down defenders. He rushed for 1,976 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a mammoth 220-yard, three-TD performance in a 49-14 regional final win at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. He also broke loose for a 33-yard TD run in a 30-7 Division 3 state championship game win over top-ranked Muskegon. “De’Andre Bulley is a workhorse,” coach Corey Parker said. “Just a really powerful back who bruised defenses as the game went on and was a dominating force in the fourth quarter of our games this year. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    It didn’t take four-time state champion coach Mike Giannone long to find a job, taking over the head coaching job at New Baltimore Anchor Bay.

    Giannone returns to the Macomb Area Conference after a three-year run at Warren De La Salle where he won consecutive Division 2 state championships (2017 and 2018) before guiding the school to another state playoff appearance last season.

    De La Salle didn’t compete in postseason play last fall following alleged hazing incidents involving members of the football team just prior to district play and Giannone was fired in December.

    “I would like to thank everyone for all the support these past several months since I have been away from what I love … teaching and coaching,” said Giannone in a Facebook post. “My family has been extremely caring and loving along with many others that I can truly call friends. With all that being said I wanted to share with you that I have accepted the Head Football Coaching position at New Baltimore Anchor Bay High School. I look forward to the challenge and the start of something special. Thank you again and I appreciate all of you.”

    Giannone had tremendous success the last time he coached in the MAC, building Macomb Dakota to the premier program in the powerhouse Red Division. He had a 158-51 record in 18 years at Dakota, including 15 straight state playoff appearances (2001-15) and consecutive Division 1 state titles in 2006 and 2007.

    Giannone, who has a career record of 191-64 (22 years), will have a rebuilding job at Anchor Bay, taking over for Mike Powell who made one playoff appearance (2017) in six years (2014-19), slumping to 3-6 in 2018 and 1-8 last season, a combined 0-10 in MAC Red play.

    Anchor Bay will compete in the MAC White, a lower division this season, playing its opener against Ann Arbor Pioneer, followed by a Week 2 game against Dakota.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE