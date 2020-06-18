Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Novi’s Avery Fenchel wins Michigan Girls Soccer Player of the Year award
The Detroit News
Published 1:54 p.m. ET June 18, 2020
Novi’s Avery Fenchel has been named winner of the Gatorade Michigan Girls Soccer Player of the Year award.
The award recognizes excellence in athletics, academics and personal character.
Fenchel is now eligible for Gatorade’s National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.
Fenchel, a senior forward who will play at Ball State, was named to the 2019 Dream Team by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association. She had 25 goals and 14 assists as a junior, leading Novi to its second consecutive state championship.
Her senior season was wiped out by the COVID pandemic, and she finished her high school career with 58 goals and 29 assists.
