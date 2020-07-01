Michigan’s 2022 class for high school boys basketball was looking to become a great one with Emoni Bates of Ypsilanti Lincoln and Fletcher Loyer of Clarkston leading the way, along with Mount Clemens’ JaVaughn Hannah and Orlando Lovejoy of Romulus Summit Academy.

But now everything has changed. Bates, Hannah and Lovejoy will be joining the new Ypsi Prep Academy this fall and Loyer is leaving Clarkston to finish his high school career in Indiana.

Buy Photo Fletcher Loyer (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Loyer, one of the top 3-point shooters in the state, averaged 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, making 60 3-pointers and shooting 48 percent from deep range last season. Clarkston finished 21-1 with a 20-game winning streak when COVID-19 ended the season. Clarkston was ranked No. 3 in The Detroit News Super 20.

The Loyer family moved from Indiana to Michigan when John Loyer became the interim head coach of the Pistons in 2014.

Foster Loyer, Fletcher’s older brother, quickly emerged as an outstanding guard his freshman year at Clarkston and led his team to a 97-6 record during his career, capped off with consecutive Class A state championships while walking away with the Mr. Basketball award in 2018. He is now a junior at Michigan State.

Fletcher Loyer, a 6-5, 165-pound guard, was offered by Michigan head coach Juwan Howard about a month ago. He also has offers from Purdue and Nebraska.

“I had visited there for a football game and a basketball game earlier on and about a month ago we set up a phone call and then Coach Howard offered me a scholarship,” said Loyer, who didn't want to talk about the move to Indiana.

“Obviously, my brother goes to Michigan State, but I’ve always been a big fan of Juwan Howard, so once he got there I started going to those games, so I’m really a Michigan fan.”